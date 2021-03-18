Normalcy appearing on horizon

During the past year the dairy markets have exhibited extreme volatility, adjusting to drastic shifts in both supply and demand. But now, one year since COVID-19 was declared a pandemic, it feels as if a sense of normalcy is on the horizon. As vaccination campaigns progress around the globe, consumer behaviors are shifting back toward something that resembles pre-pandemic times.
Demand from bottlers is steady to strong in most parts of the country. Stay-at-home orders have driven strong fluid-milk consumption during the past year. But as students return to classrooms to varying degrees, fluid-milk demand from educational institutions is likely to grow. Class I utilization among the federal milk-marketing orders in January was 33.9 percent, the best it has been for that month since 2012.
Nevertheless milk remains plentiful and is growing seasonally across the country. In California market participants report the spring flush has arrived earlier than expected, leaving milk marketers scrambling to find homes for all loads. Across the rest of the West volumes are also increasing seasonally, with reportedly good component values increasing the availability of milk solids. In Texas the impact of February’s winter storm is still being assessed, particularly as producers are increasing the culling of animals that were negatively impacted by cold temperatures.
In the Upper Midwest, even as milk production increases seasonally, increased raw-milk use by processing facilities has greatly reduced the availability of spot milk loads. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s “Dairy Market News,” for the first time in 2021 spot loads can be picked up at parity with the Class III price – significantly stronger prices than just one week earlier. Despite that drastic change in the market, processors are not concerned about raw-milk availability. Most anticipate that milk production will continue expanding in the coming months.
Food-service demand for cheese is improving as dining restrictions relax and a growing number of people feel comfortable eating in restaurants. That trend is likely to continue as stimulus checks make their way into pockets and encourage extra spending at dining establishments. At 1.136 billion pounds, commercial disappearance of cheese in January posted the first year-over-year gain since September. Yet despite the positive demand notes, cheesemakers are still running heavy schedules with some reporting that inventories continue to grow.
Positive sentiment for cheese prevailed at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange this past week, building on the previous week’s gains. Blocks improved, albeit in fits and starts, increasing to as much as $1.7950 per pound March 11 before losing a half cent March 12 to close the week at $1.79 per pound. That represents an increase of 5.75 cents compared to the prior week, though not a single load traded hands. Block prices are now the best they have been since mid-January. Barrels also gained some ground, ultimately finishing the week 4.5 cents more than the previous Friday at $1.5525 per pound. The block-barrel spread sits at 23.75 cents, slightly less than earlier in the week but still wide by historical standards.
CME spot butter prices were also able to gain some traction this past week. At the March 12 spot session they closed at a price of $1.715 per pound, an increase of 2.5 cents compared to previous Friday with a total of 14 loads trading hands. Export interest has remained robust while a resurgence in food service has also helped to firm prices. Commercial disappearance of 155.2 million pounds of butter in January led prior-year but remains less than for the same month in 2019. Churns continue to run hard schedules with heavy butter production and inventories still threatening to weigh on the market.
While cream heads to churns, condensed skim is readily available for dryers. Yet in spite of strong production, export interest is purportedly growing and helping to support prices as U.S. product remains at a discount to global alternatives. Nevertheless spot nonfat-dry milk at the CME lost .75 cent during the past week, ending at $1.17 per pound.
The bulls show no signs of relenting in the whey markets. A 1.5-cent gain March 8 propelled the CME spot whey price to a new record of 59.5 cents per pound. Even after a slight retreat March 10 spot whey prices remain strong, closing the week at 59.25 cents per pound, an increase of 1.25 cents versus the prior week. Export demand is robust, particularly from Asian buyers that have returned invigorated following the Lunar New Year. Mexican whey demand has reportedly improved as well.
Class III milk futures fluctuated through the course of the week. The movements generally canceled each other out with most nearby contracts settling no more than a few cents differently. Class IV milk futures were also relatively quiet with the largest movements appearing March 11 when the CME spot butter market dipped by a half-cent. Even so most nearby contracts settled at similar values Friday as they were Monday.
Grain Markets
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report, released March 9, left unchanged February’s projections for corn and soybean supply and total use. Corn production in the 2020-2021 marketing year is forecast at 14.182 billion bushels, an increase of 4.1 percent versus the prior year. Soybeans are estimated at 4.135 billion bushels, an increase of 16.4 percent versus the prior year. Most notably the USDA didn’t increase the forecast of exports as was expected by the trade, thus depressing corn and soybean futures.
Market observers are carefully watching the corn and soybean harvest in South America, where the weather has turned dry once again. In the World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report the USDA increased the soybean-production estimate for Brazil by 1 million metric tons while reducing Argentina’s output by a half-million metric tons.
Sarina Sharp is with the Milk Producers Council. Visit www.milkproducerscouncil.org for more information.