Agreement has been reached on a modified North American trade pact. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the revamped U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement is a significant improvement as compared to the original North American Free Trade Agreement.
President Donald Trump said the revamped trade pact will be great for the United States.
“It will be the best and most important trade deal ever made by the USA. Good for everybody – Farmers, Manufacturers, Energy, Unions – tremendous support. Importantly, we will finally end our Country’s worst Trade Deal, (the North American Free Trade Agreement)!,” the president said in a tweet.
Marcelo Ebrard, the Mexican foreign-relations secretary in Mexico City, said there would be a meeting of the three countries’ negotiating teams today “to announce the advances achieved” on the trade agreement. U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer is slated to appear.
“(The National Corn Growers Association’s) top legislative priority in 2019 has been passing (the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement), said Kevin Ross, National Corn Growers Association president. “(The) announcement brings us one step closer to ratifying this important agreement and securing the future of our trading relationship with Mexico and Canada, the top export market for U.S. corn farmers. It’s been a brutal year for many farmers who really need the certainty this would provide for agricultural trade.
“(The National Corn Growers Association) appreciates the bipartisan efforts between Speaker Pelosi, Ambassador Lighthizer and the House working group to reach an agreement. I urge lawmakers to pass (the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement) and help us close out 2019 with a win for America’s farmers and the U.S. economy.”
The accord updates the 25-year-old North American Free Trade Agreement accord. Pelosi has negotiated extensively with the administration to win stronger enforcement provisions. Her efforts have appeared to build support among Democrats.
“There are those who I read about in one place or another that say, ‘Why would you give President Trump a victory?’” she said. “Well why wouldn’t we? This is the right thing to do for our trade situation, for our workers.”
The North American Free Trade Agreement eliminated most tariffs and other trade barriers involving the United States, Mexico and Canada. Critics – including Trump, labor unions and many Democratic lawmakers – branded the pact a job killer for the United States. They said it encouraged factories to move south of the border, capitalize on poor-wage Mexican workers and ship products duty-free back to the United States.
Weeks of back-and-forth have brought the two sides together. House leaders announced that the two sides have agreed on final details of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, clearing the way for the full House to consider the deal.
“Dairy farmers across the Midwest appreciate the commitment and work of the administration and lawmakers to secure a better trade deal for U.S. dairy farmers,” said Brody Stapel, president of the Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative and a dairy farmer in eastern Wisconsin. “Our farmers have been waiting in uncertainty for more than a year for the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement to get done. So it’s certainly good news to see the deal take this significant step forward. There are more steps to be taken, however, so we are not breathing a full sigh of relief.
“(The U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement) is critical to the long-term success of the U.S. dairy community. Mexico is our No. 1 dairy-foods export market and Canada is third. Combined they account for more than $2 billion each year. This agreement would protect those longtime trading relationships and allow for growth in market share. That means economic certainty for businesses, families, employees and rural communities.
“We call upon House leadership to swiftly bring (the agreement) to the floor and for representatives to pass it. There is too much at stake to wait any longer.”
The end-stage talks focused on provisions to improve the enforcement of the accord.
“This is welcome news and a relief for American farmers,” said Angela Hofmann, co-executive director of Farmers for Free Trade. “Now it’s time to get the bill passed before politics can get in the way. Farmers and ranchers will be watching closely to ensure that their members of Congress are standing up for American agriculture.
“If Congress can come together to pass (the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement) it will deliver a measure of certainty farmers badly need right now. Farmers have been struggling in the face of bad weather and unpredictable trade policy. Passing (the trade deal) will guarantee that our farmers’ closest and most important markets will remain free from tariffs and red tape. (The North American Free Trade Agreement) has been a windfall for American agriculture and (the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement) is projected to build on that success by growing farm exports and modernizing ag trade.
“We commend Speaker Pelosi, Ambassador Lighthizer and the many Congressional leaders on both side of the aisle who have worked diligently to get to a deal. It’s a great reminder that opening markets for American farmers should never be a partisan issue. We urge both sides to continue to heed the calls of American farmers and quickly pass this agreement.”
Constance Cullman, president and CEO of the American Feed Industry Association, said, “Now with the ratification window quickly closing on 2019 and an election year looming, (our association) strongly urges Congress to bring the agreement to a vote. Ratifying the agreement will allow U.S. animal-food producers to continue to remain competitive in the region while strengthening regulatory engagement and commitments among the three countries.
“In an ever-increasing global economy, our neighbors to the north and south still have the largest impact on the feed industry and on American agriculture as a whole. Mexico and Canada respectively represent our country’s largest and second-largest export markets for feed, feed ingredients and pet food. Since the North American Free Trade Agreement’s implementation, animal-food exports to Canada and Mexico have almost tripled, growing from $669 million in 1993 to $3.2 billion in 2018. While (the North American Free Trade Agreement) has been a linchpin in the success of the feed industry for the past quarter-century, the (the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement) brings new labor provisions to protect U.S. jobs, and provides enforceable sanitary and phytosanitary obligations that build upon World Trade Organization rights and obligations.”
Andrew Taylor with the Associated Press contributed to this article.