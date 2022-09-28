Off-farm jobs critical to ag economy ... Part 2

Off-farm jobs and income are critically important to farmers and ranchers, as the rural and agricultural economy has evolved during the past half-century to benefit connected and diverse communities. Growing rural and urban economic interdependence can be difficult to see at times but an appreciation of the dynamic relationship is vital to informing policies that strengthen the financial health of communities and agricultural producers alike.
“Rural” America does not fit neatly under one umbrella definition but contains a diversity of places with differing economic characteristics. The agricultural sector is still a vital export-oriented industry for rural regions but continued productivity gains diminish the need for workers. In 1970 the ag sector accounted for 15 percent of nonmetro employment, but less than 7 percent by 2019. During that same period the divers- services sectors such as retail, professional, health care and restaurants grew from 41 percent of jobs to 57 percent. While some rural counties continue to have farm-dependent economies, many of the more-isolated communities, especially in the Plains states, have suffered from prolonged population declines.
This misunderstanding of “rural” connectiveness and industry diversity leads to a range of federal programs that, while intended to help those communities, can often result in confusing applications and requirements that hinder policy efforts. The USDA’s Rural Development mission area, for example, awards funding to rural areas based on different population thresholds. An internal program review found that created arbitrary barriers to regional strategies and perpetuated community isolation that often failed to acknowledge the urban-rural job and market connections. To its credit, the USDA’s Rural Development recommended simplifying to just one population threshold for its 40-plus programs, although that may not be politically palatable.
Off-farm income stabilizes economies
The rural economy has become increasingly diverse as workers commute regionally for employment and service-sector businesses continue to grow in importance. Farming and ranching families are critically dependent on those trends continuing; off-farm jobs offer steady income and other benefits that support the larger rural economy.
Off-farm jobs are increasingly important
Off-farm jobs have been the primary occupation for the average farmer and rancher since the late 1990s. In 1974 only 37 percent of U.S. agricultural operators who ran the business – called principal operators or producers – had a main job outside of farming; see Exhibit 13. By 1997 more than half of those producers considered off-farm jobs they held as their main occupation. That figured increased to 56 percent by 2017. Almost two out of three of younger principal producers under age 35 identified off-farm jobs as their primary occupation in 2017. In that same year 68 percent of producers not running the business, or non-principal producers, had primary jobs off the farm.
A county map of full- or part-time employment for principal operators provides another illustration of how important off-farm jobs have become – Exhibit 14. Full-time, in that analysis, is defined as operators working 200 or more days off the farm. Part-time is any operator working off-farm less than 200 days a year.
In 2002 the average county had 54 percent of principal operators working some days off the farm either with full-time or part-time employment. By 2017 the average was 60 percent. With a few exceptions – such as the Upper Plains – most areas of the United States saw full- or part-time employment increase.
In addition to the Census of Agriculture, conducted every five years, the U.S. Department of Agriculture also administers an annual Agricultural Resource Management Survey, which is weighted to be nationally representative. The survey provides more-timely data on off-farm income and focuses on farm-household operations of principal operators and their spouses to a greater degree than the Census of Agriculture.
Exhibit 15 shows the 2018 off-farm occupations, or job positions, identified by principal operators and their spouses. The majority of off-farm occupations were in management in professional or natural resources, or construction and maintenance positions. Management and professional occupations may build on the ag producer’s skills in business operations. An analysis found that management and professional occupations were widely held by college-educated operators. Natural resources such as agriculture, construction and maintenance occupations also complement the skills of many agricultural producers who have talents in equipment operation, construction and mechanical repairs that can benefit other businesses or their own entrepreneurial ventures.
Management and professional positions were also top occupations for spouses in 2018, followed by services-related jobs. Brown and Weber in 2013 found, as with operators, that college-educated spouses were more likely to have management and professional occupations. Services-related occupations were more likely held by spouses without college degrees.
Off-farm-employment industries indicate the type of businesses that operators and spouses found jobs in. That’s different than the occupations they held, which describes what they did, rather than the industry they worked in. For example a person can have a management occupation in the construction or health-care industries.
In 2018 most operators with off-farm jobs worked in either the construction, manufacturing or educational-services industries – see Exhibit 16. There were 10 percent of operators in 2018 who had off-farm jobs in agricultural and related businesses, a decrease from 15 percent in 2010. As the size of farm increased, though, an operator was more likely to be employed in the same industry – possibly managing other farming activities because they have the skills, experience and equipment to run large-scale operations. Smaller farm operators in 2018 were more likely to be employed in construction or manufacturing industries, a similar trend found in 2010.
Married farm-household spouses were most likely in 2018 to work in service-oriented industries such as retail and wholesale trade, personal services and warehousing – regardless of farm size. Health-care-services jobs were also significant at 13 percent of off-farm industry employment. Compared to 2010, educational services had a smaller share of spouse employment compared to 22 percent of spouse jobs in the earlier survey. It’s possible that survey-methodology changes may explain some of the differences between the two time periods.
Reliable income reason for off-farm
In the 2018 USDA survey, agricultural operators were asked for the reason they have an off-farm job. The USDA chart – see Exhibit 17 – highlights responses by small, midsize and large-scale family farms.
All households, regardless of farm size, indicated the main reason was that off-farm income was more reliable than farm income. Of all households, 50 percent or more replied it was more lucrative. Health and retirement benefits were also a reason for more than half of all farm households. Stable income, and related health-care and retirement benefits, were especially important for small family farms – the vast majority at 92 percent of all farms.
Health-insurance benefits are an important consideration for off-farm employment. In 2015 there were 10.7 percent of farm households without health insurance – only slightly more than the U.S. population share at 9.1 percent. That was due to the fact that most farm households received private employment-based health insurance similar to the U.S. population. Farm households also received health insurance by direct purchase for those self-employed and from public insurance largely provided to retirees.
Dairy farmers had the greatest share of households without health insurance, at 41.4 percent, compared to other commodity specializations; see Exhibit 18. Dairy operators were almost twice as likely as average to have a primary occupation in farming, so many would not be able to take advantage of employer-sponsored insurance.
Farm income declining
Agricultural producers work off the farm in a variety of industries because the wages are more reliable than farm income and often offer health-care and other benefits. To understand how important those off-farm jobs are, it’s helpful to understand how the wages influence total household income.
Farm income has declined through the decades as a share of total household income – see Exhibit 19 – as farmers and ranchers have increasingly relied on off-farm jobs for stable income. In the 1970s farm income averaged 37 percent of total farm-family household income. But by 1990 that share had dropped to about 12 percent. The farm-income share can increase or decrease in any year as commodity prices fluctuate, but the overall trend is clear. More recently the share of farm income to total household income has increased but remains at less than 20 percent.
A breakout of farm-household income through time shows the importance of off-farm employment to farm households – see Exhibit 20. From 2001 to 2019 off-farm earned income, on average, represented $6 out of every $10 in household income. Exhibit 21 shows that for younger farmers under age 35, off-farm jobs were even more critical to household income.
