U.S. imports of organic commodities are at 5 percent more than the previous year’s pace. Coupled with flat demand in feed markets, prices appear to be responding. They have decreased 4 percent year-over-year.
The first quarter of the new market year closed at the end of November with indications that buyers are seeking to fill supply concerns following a poor 2019 organic-corn harvest. Mercaris estimates that as of Dec. 1 about 15 percent of the U.S. organic-corn crop remained unharvested, nearly three weeks behind the five-year average. Michigan, North Dakota and Wisconsin have seen the most significant delays.
In feed markets overall demand remains flat. Growth in organic-egg production is undercut by slipping broiler-meat production. Organic-corn markets are stuck in the mud at the moment as purchasers calculate this year’s crop, and strike a balance between import needs and feed-demand growth.
Prices typically decline in the first quarter of a market year as harvest progresses. But this year’s decline is greater than in 2018 and is surprising given the significant weather challenges that have reduced crop-production expectations.
The questions left standing at the moment are if reduced U.S. production will bring a boost to prices in the second quarter -- or whether imports and slack feed demand will keep prices subdued. So far the market seems to be leaning toward the latter.