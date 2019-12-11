U.S. imports of organic commodities are at 5 percent more than the previous year’s pace. Coupled with flat demand in feed markets, prices appear to be responding. They have decreased 4 percent year-over-year.

The first quarter of the new market year closed at the end of November with indications that buyers are seeking to fill supply concerns following a poor 2019 organic-corn harvest. Mercaris estimates that as of Dec. 1 about 15 percent of the U.S. organic-corn crop remained unharvested, nearly three weeks behind the five-year average. Michigan, North Dakota and Wisconsin have seen the most significant delays.

In feed markets overall demand remains flat. Growth in organic-egg production is undercut by slipping broiler-meat production. Organic-corn markets are stuck in the mud at the moment as purchasers calculate this year’s crop, and strike a balance between import needs and feed-demand growth.

Prices typically decline in the first quarter of a market year as harvest progresses. But this year’s decline is greater than in 2018 and is surprising given the significant weather challenges that have reduced crop-production expectations.

The questions left standing at the moment are if reduced U.S. production will bring a boost to prices in the second quarter -- or whether imports and slack feed demand will keep prices subdued. So far the market seems to be leaning toward the latter.

Ryan Koory is the director of economics at Mercaris, which helps its customers capitalize on growing demand for organic and non-genetically modified foods by providing market access and services tailored to the needs of the identity-preserved agriculture industry Visit Mercaris.com for more information.