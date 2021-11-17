Package invests in ag community

OPINION President Joe Biden has signed the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (H.R. 3684) into law. The $1.2 trillion package not only reauthorizes the surface transportation programs for five years, but also makes a $550 billion investment in addition to existing programs.
Significant investments in infrastructure have long been elusive but the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act represents months of bipartisan negotiations and achieves a historic investment in our nation’s infrastructure. On Aug. 10 the Senate passed H.R. 3684 with strong bipartisan support – 69 Senators supported passage. This past Friday night, the House of Representatives took up the Senate-passed bill and advanced it in a bipartisan vote of 228-206.
Wheat growers recognize the important role investments in our nation’s infrastructure play in getting our product to market. The National Association of Wheat Growers recognizes the hard work and commitment to bipartisanship that led to this bill becoming law. This once-in-a-generation commitment to infrastructure will aid in wheat-grower competitiveness on a global stage and make critical investments in rural America. Since the process began the association has outlined its priorities to Congressional leaders, and called for investments in physical infrastructure that the ag community relies on and was negotiated in a bipartisan manner. The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act achieved both of those goals.
There is $550 billion in new spending.
• $110 billion for roads and bridges
• $73 billion for electric-grid and -power structures
• $66 billion for passenger and freight rail
• $65 billion for broadband
• $55 billion for water infrastructure
• $50 billion for resilience and western water storage
• $17 billion in port infrastructure
• $11 billion in transportation safety programs
• provisions to boost ag supply-chain resiliency and create a new pilot program to help address the nationwide truck-driver shortage
The National Association of Wheat Growers thanks members of the Senate and House of Representatives for working across the aisle to pass this historic bipartisan infrastructure package that supports agriculture and rural communities.
Chandler Goule is the CEO of the National Association of Wheat Growers, which works to ensure a better future for America’s growers, the industry and the general public. Visit wheatworld.org for more information.