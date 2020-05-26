The coronavirus pandemic has attacked the U.S. dairy economy in waves. It arrived via collapsing futures-based price outlooks in March, then prompted an April meltdown in the cash markets. It’s now being felt most acutely in the milk checks producers will receive through July. But as of mid-May cash and futures markets were strongly rebounding, particularly futures for the year’s second half. That provides a significantly improved outlook for the nation’s severely stressed dairy farmers.
Official U.S. dairy statistics are just starting to register the impacts of the pandemic, provisionally in product-consumption data, stock levels and federal milk-marketing-order prices. It’s still too soon to see if the national dairy-cow inventory numbers show any indication that market disruptions and the use of cooperative base plans to improve the supply-demand balance will alter the robust expansion of the national milking-cow herd that the industry had entered into just before it was buzz-sawed by coronavirus.
U.S. domestic commercial use of yogurt showed positive year-over-year growth in the first quarter of 2020, bucking its trend of generally declining sales during the past several years. Growth was particularly strong in March when food consumption began to shift from food service to retail sales. So it’s possible that yogurt, with relatively small food-service consumption, may continue to grow during the pandemic.
U.S. consumption of cheese other than American types was also positive during the first quarter, but not sufficient to grow total domestic cheese use during the period. Domestic use of butter and American-type cheese declined for the first quarter as a whole but rose in March, as did U.S. consumption of all cheese. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s commercial-use calculations for nonfat-dry-milk and skim-milk powder are now including production and stocks of dry-skim milk for animal use, with the product category now referred to as dry-skim milk. Commercial use of all milk in the domestic market decreased during the same period the previous year by all measures except milkfat basis.
U.S. dairy exports showed much the same pattern during the first quarter as during the prior rolling three-month period – less volume than a year earlier for milkfat and cheese but positive volume growth for the major dairy-ingredient products and for total milk solids in all exports. Exports were more in March than in January for most product categories, the result being that major effects of the current pandemic – such as the predicted falloff of exports to Mexico and renewed tensions between the United States and China – have yet to show in official trade data reported to date.
Milk-protein concentrate was the major category of U.S. dairy imports that showed significant year-over-year increases during the first quarter. But on a daily average basis, milk-protein-concentrate imports declined slightly during the three months of the period.
The current U.S. dairy-cow-herd expansion cycle was off to a strong start in the first quarter: In its third month, March, year-over-year total dairy-cow numbers increased by 47,000. The average increase in the third month of the previous seven herd-expansion cycles, stretching back more than 20 years, was 31,000 cows; the maximum was 46,000. For the entire first quarter the increase was 26,000 cows. U.S. total milk production was 2.2 percent more than a year ago in March and increased 1.8 percent for the first quarter as a whole.
But the current dire milk-price and income situation, and the implementation by many cooperatives of base-excess plans, is likely to alter the trajectory of the expansion significantly. Milk-solids production increased at a slightly slower year-over-year rate than milk production itself. That was the first time that was the case for a consecutive three-month period in more than five years.
Production of all the major categories of cheese declined during the first quarter except for American types other than Cheddar, which increased by 2.3 percent as compared to a year earlier. By contrast butter and nonfat-dry-milk production increased from a year earlier, while total whey-complex production was relatively static.
End-of-month butter inventories increased moderately from the previous month earlier, as is typical for greatly seasonal butter stocks during the first quarter. But the inflated level was more typical of second-quarter stock levels, which are usually the year’s greatest. Nonfat-dry-milk stocks were also inflated by historic standards at the end of March. March-ending inventories of American-type cheese increased from their levels during the second half of 2019, when Cheddar-cheese prices were strong and contributing to the recovery of milk prices.
Wholesale dairy-product prices reported by USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service in the National Dairy Product Sales Report for April show definite signs of the impact of the then-developing coronavirus pandemic. Prices decreased significantly from both a month earlier as well as a year ago for butter and cheese. Nonfat-dry-milk prices were back to where they were a year earlier. Those changes were reflected in changes in Class III and Class IV prices. Although there is a lag between wholesale and retail pricing, April retail prices reported by the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed divergent behavior between the two. For example the cost of milk components needed to produce a pound of Cheddar cheese and the wholesale price of Cheddar both decreased by about 20 percent from March to April, while the retail price of Cheddar cheese increased slightly. Similarly the cost of components needed to produce butter, as well as its wholesale price, both decreased by about 30 percent during the month, while the retail butter price decreased just 3 percent.
The cost of components needed to produce dairy products is calculated at the appropriate federal-order class prices and represents the amounts paid into federal-milk-marketing-order pools, which determine milk prices paid to producers.
The U.S. average all-milk price decreased 90 cents from February to March, the fourth-consecutive monthly decrease since its five-year monthly best of $21 per hundredweight reached this past November. The decline mostly predated the coronavirus impacts and was due more to common price declines following the end-of-year holidays and into the spring flush, exacerbated by the dairy-herd buildup. Since the Dairy Margin Coverage-calculated feed cost for March was almost unchanged from both a month and a year earlier, the monthly and annual changes in the Dairy Margin Coverage margin for March were essentially the same as for the milk price itself.
Looking Ahead
The dairy-futures markets hit their worst point, in terms of their implications for the calendar year 2020 average milk price, toward the end of April with an estimate of about
$15.70 per hundredweight. The futures-based 2020 price estimates have improved steadily since then, and the rate of that improvement accelerated in mid-May. The USDA’s monthly update of its calendar-year 2020 all-milk-price outlook in the World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report released May 12 was $14.55 per hundredweight. That was again more than $2 per hundredweight less than the futures-based milk-price estimates at that time, as it had been a month earlier.
As with its April forecast, the May report’s estimate may be attempting to account for reduced returns for dumped and distressed milk. On a monthly basis milk prices will decrease sharply for April and again for May before starting to recover. Recent strength in dairy-futures prices occur mostly for this year’s second half. But it’s clear the outlook for severely stressed dairy farmers after the next few critical months is brightening substantially.
