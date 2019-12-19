OPINION Re the “Phase One” agreement reached by the United States and China – While any relief is welcome, one-time purchases are not a substitute for sustained market access into one of American agriculture’s largest export markets. Only ending the trade war will provide farmers with the certainty they need to reestablish productive trading relationships with China and return to reliable yearly export levels.
There are rightfully many doubts about President (Donald Trump’s) claim that China will purchase $50 billion in agricultural products in a single year – more than twice the level of pre-trade-war annual purchases. China has yet to confirm that pledge or provide any details on how they will meet it. And because the trade war has given a leg up to our competitors, China now sources ag from an even-more-diverse array of countries. That makes it difficult, if not impossible, to quickly purchase such a large amount solely from the United States. Market realities including supply and demand as well as inspections and regulations all create enormous barriers to completing those purchases next year.
Our hope is that this is not another empty political promise to farmers. Since the trade war began farmers have shouldered an enormous economic burden and repeatedly been promised deals that have not materialized. We appreciate that the agreement reduces the percentage of a portion of overall tariffs and focuses on commitments from China to American farmers. But considering the vast amount of damage done to the ag economy, the United States and China need to return to the negotiating table immediately to come to a comprehensive agreement that provides concrete relief now.