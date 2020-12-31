Plan crop decisions for tight year

Expect tight margins for 2021; it’s important to carefully scrutinize input and crop decisions. Producers are encouraged to create crop budgets and, in general, improve recordkeeping. Visit ag.purdue.edu and search for "2021 Purdue Crop Cost and Return Guide" for a free download of the guide from Purdue’s Center for Commercial Agriculture. The guide gives estimated costs for planting, growing and harvesting a variety of crops, as well as estimated contribution margins and earnings. It’s updated frequently as grain-futures prices change, and the costs of inputs such as seed, fertilizer, pesticides and fuel fluctuate. This paper discusses estimates made in mid-November.
The guide presents cost and return information for reduced-, average- and excellent-productivity soils. The discussion in this paper will focus on the estimates for average-productivity soil. Table 1 presents crop-budget information for continuous corn, rotation corn, rotation soybeans, wheat and double-crop soybeans for average-productivity soil.
Double-crop soybeans are typically planted after wheat so it’s typical to combine the contribution margin for those two crops when comparing to continuous corn, rotation corn and rotation soybeans. It’s important to note that crop yields have been modified in this year’s guide. The current yield estimates reflect trend yields for Indiana for each crop. The contribution margin, obtained by subtracting total variable cost from market revenue, ranges from $219 per acre for continuous corn to $437 per acre for wheat-double-crop-soybeans. The contribution margins for rotation corn and rotation soybeans on average-productivity soil are $276 and $319 per acre, respectively.
Contribution margin is used to cover overhead costs such as machinery costs, family and hired labor, and cash rent. Failure to adequately cover those overhead costs typically puts downward pressure on cash rent and land values. From 2007 to 2013 the contribution margin for rotation corn was more than the contribution margin for rotation soybeans. The average difference in the contribution margin was $38 per acre during the 2007-to-2013 period.
The situation was considerably different from 2014 to 2020. The average difference in the contribution margin during that period was an advantage for soybeans of $69 per acre. The projected difference in contribution margins between corn and soybeans for 2021 is $43 per acre.
Figure 1 illustrates the trends in fertilizer, seed, pesticide and cash-rent costs for rotation corn on average-productivity soil from 2012 to 2021. Fertilizer cost peaked in 2013 at $176 per acre or $1.08 per bushel. In 2021 fertilizer cost per acre is projected to be $111 per acre or $0.62 per bushel. Cash rent per acre peaked in 2014 at $232 per acre or $1.42 per bushel. At $223 per acre or $1.24 per bushel, projected cash rent is $9 per acre less than it was at the peak in 2014.
Partially due to resistant-weed problems, pesticide cost per acre in 2021 is expected to be more than its level in 2013 and 2014, the peak cost years for fertilizer cost and cash rent. Gross revenue – market revenue plus government payments, variable cost and overhead cost per acre for rotation corn on average-productivity soil is illustrated in Figure 2. Variable cost per acre peaked in 2013 at $462 per acre or $2.83 per bushel. It’s projected to be $408 per acre or $2.27 per bushel in 2021. Fixed cost – overhead cost – per acre peaked in 2015 at $375; it’s projected to be $342 per acre in 2020.
The breakeven price needed to cover variable and fixed costs varied from $4.77 to $4.98 per bushel from 2012 to 2015. In 2016 and 2017 the breakeven price declined to about $4.55 per bushel. The breakeven prices in 2018 and 2019 were about $4.45 and $4.20 per bushel, respectively. The projected breakeven price for 2020 is $4.17 per bushel.
Gross revenue for rotation corn has declined from $945 per acre in 2013 to $684 per acre in 2021. The expected loss per acre for rotation corn in 2021 is $66 per acre.
Figure 3 illustrates the trends in fertilizer, seed, pesticide and cash-rent costs for rotation soybeans from 2012 to 2021. Fertilizer cost and cash rent have declined since their peaks in 2013 and 2014. Resistant-weed problems have put upward pressure on pesticide cost for rotation soybeans.
Gross revenue – market revenue plus government payments, variable cost and overhead cost per acre for rotation soybeans on average-productivity soil is illustrated in Figure 4. Primarily due to increased herbicide cost, variable cost per acre in 2021 is projected to be $237 per acre or $4.31 per bushel, which is $18 less than the peak variable cost of $255 in 2018. Like corn, fixed cost per acre peaked in 2015 at $375; it’s projected to be $342 per acre in 2021. The breakeven price needed to cover variable and fixed costs declined from $11.94 per bushel in 2015 to $10.39 in 2020. Expected breakeven price in 2021 is $10.55 per bushel. Gross revenue for rotation soybeans has declined from $670 per acre in 2013 to $556 per acre in 2021. The expected loss in 2021 for rotation soybeans is $24 per acre.
The breakeven prices for rotation corn and rotation soybeans discussed were for average-productivity land. For excellent-productivity land, the breakeven prices for rotation corn and rotation soybeans are expected to be $3.80 and $9.68 per bushel, respectively. The breakeven prices for reduced-productivity land are expected to be $4.56 and $11.66 per bushel for corn and soybeans, respectively.
The breakeven price for corn on excellent-productivity soil is the same as the expected corn price, and the breakeven price for soybeans on excellent-productivity soil is less than the expected soybean price.
In summary, margins will be tight again in 2021. That increases the importance of carefully scrutinizing input and crop decisions. Producers are encouraged to create crop budgets and in general improve their recordkeeping. Relatively small crop margins and expected reductions in government payments will adversely impact a farm’s liquidity position and financial performance.
Michael Langemeier is an agricultural economist and Craig Dobbins is a professor of agricultural economics at Purdue University. Visit ag.purdue.edu for more information.