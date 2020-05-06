Recent soybean-price weakness reflects new tariff threats against China that emerged as an option for retaliation against Chinese behavior regarding the coronavirus. A collapse of the “Phase One” trade deal looks politically feasible this year.
If the United States and China rekindle the trade war, depressed export totals, growth in ending stocks and limits on soybean price potential face producers. A growing blowback against China for behavior associated with the pandemic doesn’t bode well for the promising trade deal signed in January. Since the signing of the agreement Chinese buying of soybeans disappointed many observers. The coronavirus outbreak and sourcing out of Brazil kept Chinese buying at less than expected levels.
Soybean purchases by China increased during the past two weeks for both the current and next marketing years. Sales of almost 32 million bushels of soybeans gave the market support and some indication of purchases to come. Soybeans promise to be a large portion of buying by China in meeting its obligations, but a significant escalation in trade tensions places those purchases in doubt. Increased Chinese buying appears necessary to hit the export forecast set forth by the U.S. Department of Agriculture in the most recent World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report.
Despite the USDA reducing marketing-year exports by 50 million bushels, to 1.775 billion bushels, exports still lag the required pace. As of April 23 soybean exports total almost 1.27 billion bushels. Soybean exports need to equal about 500 million bushels from May through August to reach the current projection. With a little more than 17 weeks remaining in the marketing year, 27 million bushels per week are necessary to meet the USDA projection.
During the past five marketing years, soybean exports averaged 360 million bushels during those months. The largest total occurred this past marketing year at 528 million bushels, with almost 280 million of those exports credited to China.
As of April 23, 195 million bushels of soybeans had been sold for export but not shipped. That number sits at a lot less than the 473 million bushels of outstanding sales at the same time the previous year. Almost 17 percent of the outstanding sales total is booked for China, a decrease from 59 percent a year ago. Chinese import projections sit at 3.27 billion bushels, an increase of about 237 million bushels from the previous marketing year.
Reports of more instances of African swine fever in China indicate the disease is far from under control, but soybean demand should continue to be strong. Given the abundant Brazilian crop, a repeat of the previous year’s export performance during the remainder of the marketing year seems unlikely without substantial buying from China.
Brazil’s soybean crop looks set to come in at about 4.55 billion bushels. That record level of production occurred despite the size of the crop being decreased by 55 million bushels in the latest World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report. A weak currency continues to benefit Brazilian exports. The Brazilian real depreciated by almost 37 percent since the turn of the year. Domestic political turmoil promises sustained currency weakness in Brazil for the near term. Brazil exported about 425 million bushels in March. It’s set to expand on that total in April with potential exports coming in at almost 530 million bushels. A setback in trade relations between the United States and China may add more bushels to an already impressive total of Brazilian exports.
China’s behavior with regards to the coronavirus outbreak continues to generate a reaction against the country both domestically and around the world. That backlash created calls for retribution that appear like a political winner in the United States. Even if one agrees with that position, the impact on U.S. soybean exports merits consideration. After the onset of the trade war in 2018, soybean exports decreased by almost 400 million bushels between the 2017-2018 and 2018-2019 marketing years – and pushed ending stocks to more than 900 million bushels.
At present this marketing year is on a similar export pace to the previous year. Unlike 2019, the potential for removing a substantial amount of soybean harvested acres seems remote this year. The March “Prospective Planting” report pegged soybean acres at 83.5 million. If that holds, harvested acres look to expand by more than 7.5 million acres from 2019 levels. Weakness in corn prices may see even more soybean acres this year. In February the USDA pegged 2020-2021 exports at 2.05 billion bushels based on increased buying out of China. If the past is any indication of future possibilities, a resumption of the trade war makes that forecast a remote proposition.
A resumption of hostilities on the trade front could see an expansion of ending stocks this marketing year due to reduced export levels. While soybean crush levels remain robust, weak exports for the remainder of the current marketing year could push ending stocks closer to 500 million bushels. The implications for the 2020-2021 marketing year are similar. That scenario limits the upside potential for soybean prices associated with the expanded export commitments promised under the Phase One trade deal.