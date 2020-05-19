The May “World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates” report is the highlight of spring reports. It gives the first look at the 2020-2021 marketing year since projections were announced in February at the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Outlook Forum.
Farmer planting decisions are incorporated from the March “Prospective Planting” report. Planting-progress reports are updated weekly throughout the spring. Marketers and analysts are concerned how commodity markets will react to the COVID-19 uncertainty. This Market Intel looks at the World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report as the USDA tries to put into context COVID-19 impacts.
Corn future detailed
The 2020-2021 corn acres planted are estimated at 97 million acres, an increase of 8 percent from 2019 when producers planted 89.7 million acres. The USDA forecasts farmers will harvest 89.6 million acres of corn in 2020 at a yield rate of 178.5 bushels per acre.
At that rate corn production for 2020-2021 could come close to a record 16 billion bushels. It would also be 17 percent more corn than the 13.7 billion bushels produced in 2019, the smallest production level since 2015.
On the demand side, during the 2019-2020 marketing year the USDA estimated a reduction in ethanol use of 475 million bushels from March to May as COVID-19 slowed ethanol consumption for about two months. Month-to-month the USDA estimates ethanol consumption to be 100 million bushels less from April to May. Ethanol use of 4.95 billion bushels represents a 12 percent reduction in ethanol use compared to 2018. The decrease in ethanol consumption has the largest demand impact for 2019-2020. It pushes corn ending stocks to more than 2 billion bushels, a 206-million-bushel increase from the March World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report, which was released before COVID-19 really took hold. Corn stocks before COVID-19 were projected to be 1.7 billion bushels. As a result of the decrease in demand and increased corn ending stocks, the USDA decreased its estimate for the marketing-year average price to $3.60 per bushel, a decrease from the $3.80 per bushel the department estimated in March.
Moving into the 2020-2021 marketing year, the USDA is projecting record corn planting and record supplies totaling 18 billion bushels. It’s estimated ethanol production will return to 5.2 billion bushels for the 2020-2021 marketing year and corn exports will increase to more than 2 billion bushels. But the demand estimates don’t use enough expected corn supplies, leaving ending stocks for 2020-2021 at 3.3 billion bushels. That puts even more downward pressure on the price of corn, which the USDA estimates to be $3.20 per bushel for 2020-2021.
The 2019-2020 stocks-to-use ratio for corn is projected at 15.2 percent, which is in-line with the 2018 stocks-to-use ratio of 15.5 percent. Heading into 2020-2021, current estimates put the stocks-to-use ratio for corn at 22.4 percent.
Soybeans future detailed
Farmers are expected to plant about 83.5 million acres of soybeans in 2020-2021, an increase of 9.7 percent from 2019 when farmers planted 76.1 million acres. With an estimated yield of 49.8 bushels per acre, soybean production in 2020-2021 is projected to be 4.1 billion bushels. That’s a 16 percent from 2019-2020.
With reduced production in 2019-2020, soybean ending stocks are estimated to be 580 million bushels. That’s almost less than half of 2018 when ending stocks were 909 million bushels. With stocks carrying over into 2020-2021 and soybean production anticipated to rebound, supplies are expected to increase. Soybean supplies for 2020-2021 are expected to reach 4.72 billion bushels, an increase of 5 percent from 2019-2020 supplies of 4.48 billion bushels.
The 2020-2021 demand is expected to increase as well. U.S. soybean crush has increased by 5 million bushels in 2020 compared to 2019, with expectations of increased domestic demand for soybean use. The anticipated crush rate of 2.125 billion bushels makes this the third-consecutive year that soybean crush will be at more than 2 billion bushels.
Soybean exports in 2020-2021 are estimated at 2.05 billion bushels, an increase from 1.675 billion bushels in 2019-2020. The increase shows optimism that trade will return to normal and the completed “Phase 1” agreement signed in January will spark more exports to China. It’s anticipated that U.S. exports to China could begin accelerating as the new crop is harvested later this year.
An overall reduction of soybean stocks is expected to occur once again in 2020 as demand picks up and supplies rebound from 2019. Ending stocks in 2020-2021 are projected to be 405 million bushels, a decrease from 580 million bushels in 2019. The 2019-2020 stocks-to-use ratio for soybeans is projected at 15 percent, compared to 23 percent in 2018. Current projections for 2020-2021 put soybeans on-pace for a stocks-to-use ratio of 9.4 percent.
Figure 1 displays U.S. crop production for corn, soybeans, wheat and cotton during the past decade, including the new 2020-2021 projections.
Wheat future detailed
Wheat-planted acres in 2020-2021 are anticipated to be just slightly less than 2019-2020 planted acres at 44.7 million acres, a decrease of 1 percent from the previous year. Yield is estimated to be 49.5 bushels per acre. Wheat production could reach more than 1.8 billion bushels, about 2 percent less than 2019-2020 wheat production of 1.9 billion bushels.
Wheat demand in 2019-2020 had an unexpected increase during COVID-19 as a flurry of grocery-store purchases of wheat products increased the estimate for 2019-2020 food use by 7 million bushels. But 2019-2020 wheat-export estimates were also decreased by 30 billion bushels.
Revisions in 2019-2020 wheat demand increased ending stocks by 8 million bushels for the 2019-2020 marketing year, to 978 million bushels. Along with an expected reduction in production the USDA also anticipates an increase in imports for the 2020-2021 marketing year, moving from 105 million bushels in 2019-2020 to 140 million bushels. Total supplies of wheat for 2020-2021 are estimated to be 2.98 billion bushels, a decrease of almost 4 percent from 2019-2020.
Marginal changes are expected for wheat-related food and seed demand for 2020-2021, but a 35-million-bushel reduction in feed and residual from 2019 is expected. The overall changes in domestic wheat demand move domestic-wheat use from 1.157 billion bushels in 2019-2020 to 1.125 billion bushels in 2020-2021.
Wheat-export expectations are reduced by 20 million bushels from 2019-2020, holding at 950 million bushels for the 2020-2021 marketing year. The reduction in demand is met with a reduction in production, which reduces ending stocks to 909 million bushels – 7 percent less in 2020-2021 than the 978 million bushels in 2019-2020. At $4.60 per bushel, price expectations for the 2020-2021 marketing year remain similar to 2019-2020. The 2019-2020 stocks-to-use ratio for wheat is projected at 46 percent, which is less than 2018-2019’s 53 percent. The USDA estimates the 2020-2021 stocks-to-use ratio will go even less to 44 percent.
Figure 2 displays the U.S. stocks-to-use ratios during the past decade for corn, soybeans, wheat and cotton, including the 2020-2021 projections.
Summary
The May World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report is the long-awaited first look at the upcoming marketing year. Like the first day of school, the report is greeted with hope and expectation. This May report is very different from any previous reports as COVID-19 continues to force surprise revisions to the old-crop estimates. The exchange of commodities is in flux. Farmer planting decisions will not be updated until the June 30 acreage report. With the estimated large production of corn and cotton, and the potential to change planting intentions, there could be possible supply revisions for the 2020-2021 marketing year early on. And more demand changes in 2019-2020 could be on the docket as stay-at-home orders and continued COVID-19 precautions remain in place.