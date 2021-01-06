Prepare for more consumer-demand shift

The specialty-crops sector will continue to adapt to historic shifts in logistics and supply chains in 2021 as the COVID-19 pandemic drives consumers to purchase more food at retail and less through food service.
With thousands more restaurants expected to permanently close in the cold winter months as COVID-19 cases surge, specialty-crops growers as well as the supply chains that deliver fruits, nuts and vegetables will need to continue adapting to a consumer eating more at home.
Some growers, packers and processors have successfully managed to increase or reroute products into retail channels like grocery stores and home delivery of food boxes. But steep financial losses from the loss of food-service contracts will ultimately result in the rationalization of some processing assets and production acreage. Growers who have been unable to find a home for fresh produce will be pressured to reduce acreage. Packers and processors will weigh costs of investing in more assets for delivering into retail channels. Shelf-stable products like canned or freeze-dried produce are expected to continue doing well until new COVID-19 cases recede – and until consumers regain confidence in returning to restaurants and other food-service outlets.
Labor availability in agriculture will be of growing concern as COVID-19 cases rise in rural counties across the United States. For crops heavily dependent on manual labor, the increase in COVID-19 cases increases the likelihood of workers staying at home to limit exposure risk, particularly with indoor work activities like packing and processing where COVID-19 transmission risk increases. H-2A visas from Mexico risk further declines in 2021 should farm workers decide to look for work locally as the Mexican economy recovers. With the cost of farm labor increasing, growers in the United States are being forced to evaluate long-term investments in robotics and automation.
La Niña is forecast to bring drier conditions during the winter in the growing regions of southern California, as well as in the southwest and southeast United States. In regions like California that struggled with drought conditions and widespread fires in 2020, the outlook for continued dryness raises concern for limited water availability and fire risk to crops like wine grapes that suffered significant losses to smoke damage.
The prospects for a weakening U.S. dollar will be a bright spot for U.S. specialty-crop exports in 2021, particularly tree nuts. With more than half the U.S. tree-nut crop exported each year, a weaker U.S. dollar will help move products into major markets like China that has seen a strengthening of the yuan due to the faster economic recovery from COVID-19. A weaker U.S. currency also coincides with the United States having harvested a record-large tree-nut crop with prices on crops like almonds having fallen to multi-year-smallest numbers. With ample supplies, reduced prices and a weaker U.S. dollar, U.S. tree-nut exports are in position to reach new records in the year ahead.
Tanner Ehmke is manager of CoBank’s Knowledge Exchange.