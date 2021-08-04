Producer sentiment holds steady

On the heels of a sharp two-month decline, the Agricultural Economy Barometer stabilized at a reading of 134 in July, just 3 points less than a month earlier. This month’s sentiment index was the weakest barometer reading since July 2020. It marked a return to sentiment readings observed from 2017 through 2019 when annual average barometer readings ranged from 131 to 133.
Ag-producer sentiment regarding current conditions weakened in July. The Index of Current Conditions, at 143, decreased 6 points from June’s value as principal crop prices weakened. The Index of Future Expectations also softened but at 130 was just 2 points less than a month earlier.
The Purdue University-CME Group Ag Economy Barometer sentiment index is calculated each month from 400 U.S. agricultural-producer responses to a telephone survey. This month’s survey was conducted July 19-23, 2021.
The Farm Financial Performance Index improved modestly during July to a reading of 99. That’s 3 points more than in June. Although this month’s index reading was 28 percent less than its April peak, it remains at well more than readings from a year earlier. For example this month’s Farm Financial Performance Index reading increased 43 percent compared to July 2020 when the index stood at 69. Ag-producer sentiment regarding farm financial condition was more optimistic when prices for corn, soybeans and wheat were surging this past fall, winter, and early spring. But viewed in a longer-run context, recent sentiment readings suggest farmers remain cautiously optimistic about financial conditions on farms.
The Farm Capital Investment Index decreased in July to a reading of 50, a decrease of 4 points compared to June. Weakness in the investment index was primarily attributable to the ongoing decline in plans for farm building and grain-bin purchases in the upcoming year. Two-thirds of July’s respondents said construction plans were less than a year earlier, compared to 61 percent who said that in June. The shift in construction plans was attributable to a decrease in the percentage of farmers who planned to keep purchases about the same as the previous year.
Plans for farm-machinery purchases were somewhat weaker in July than in June. Producers were a bit more inclined to say they would reduce machinery purchases instead of holding them constant with a year earlier. Meanwhile the percentage of producers planning to increase purchases was unchanged.
Some of the concerns about future financial performance and the advisability of making large investments could be attributable to producer concerns about increasing costs. For the second month in a row, the barometer survey asked producers about expectations for farm input prices. Responses on the July survey mirrored those on the June survey.
- About half at 51 percent of the producers in this month’s survey expect input prices to increase 4 percent or more during the next year.
- Three out of 10 expect costs to increase 8 percent or more.
- One out of five expect input prices to increase by 12 percent or more.
Those expectations are markedly more than the rate of 1.8 percent per year that input prices increased during the past decade.
Farmers remain bullish about farmland values, although recent value increases could be making some producers more cautious about where land values are headed in the next 12 months and the next several years. The Short-Term Farmland Values Expectations Index weakened this month to a reading of 142, from 148 in June. The long-term index also weakened to 151 vs. 155 a month earlier. But in both cases the indices indicate farmers remain relatively bullish about farmland values.
One reason why some farmers are not as optimistic about future farmland values as they were earlier this year could be the increase in farmland values that has already taken place. Corn Belt farmland values, in particular, have increased sharply in recent months. Purdue University’s annual Farmland Values and Cash Rent Survey, conducted in June 2021 and published in late July, indicated Indiana cropland values increased 12 percent to 14 percent, depending on land quality, compared to June 2020 survey results. The Purdue survey’s results followed on the heels of the Chicago Federal Reserve Bank’s spring 2021 survey, which indicated that 7th District agricultural land values increased 7 percent from April 2020 to April 2021.
Almost half at 47 percent of the corn and soybean growers in our July survey said they expect farmland cash-rental rates to increase in 2022. The percentage of growers expecting rates to increase in 2022 was unchanged from the June survey but less than in May. Among those producers expecting increased rental rates next year, there’s been a shift during the past three months regarding how large of a rental-rate increase is likely. About 40 percent of corn and soybean growers who expect rates to increase think the increase will range from 5 percent to 10 percent. But fewer producers in July at 34 percent said they expect a rate increase of 10 percent or more, compared to 43 percent in May. Correspondingly more producers in July at 26 percent said they expect a moderate rate increase of less than 5 percent, compared to 18 percent in May.
For the second month in a row, the barometer survey included questions on leasing farmland for solar-energy production. Several findings are of interest.
- In the June and July surveys, the percentage of all respondents who have engaged in solar-energy-leasing discussions ranged from 6 percent in the July survey to 9 percent in the June survey.
- In the July survey a question asking producers if one or more of their landlords had engaged in solar-leasing discussions was included.
- Six percent of all ag producers in our survey said they had a landlord discussing solar-leasing alternatives, which matched the percentage of producers engaging in solar-lease discussions on farmland they owned themselves.
- In a follow-up question we asked producers if either they or one of their landlords had signed a solar-leasing contract. Four percent of this month’s survey respondents indicated a solar contract had been signed either by them or one of their landlords.
- And we asked producers what lease rates, following completion of the development and construction phases, were offered by solar-leasing companies. Once again lease rates offered were quite variable. Keeping in mind the number of respondents reporting lease rates was quite small, a comparison of the June and July results suggests there might be a trend toward solar-lease rates increasing. For example in July more respondents reported lease rates greater than $1,000 per acre; fewer reported being offered lease rates of less than $500 than on the June survey.
This month’s survey included a question to learn more about ag-producer reaction to the executive order issued in early July by President Joe Biden. The order, which addresses several aspects of agricultural production and marketing, is entitled Executive Order on Promoting Competition in the American Economy; we asked producers for their perspective on the order. Almost a fourth of respondents indicated that they did not think the order was needed while 8 percent of respondents said they agreed with the need for the order. But the vast majority of respondents at 69 percent said they needed more information about the order to respond to the question.
Wrapping Up
Ag-producer sentiment appeared to stabilize in July, following a sharp two-month decline; the Ag Economy Barometer was just 3 points less than in June. The small decline in the barometer was primarily the result of weakening perceptions of current conditions; the Current Conditions Index declined 6 points compared to a month earlier. Producers remain concerned that farm input prices are likely to increase much more sharply in the coming year than in the recent past. Almost half of corn and soybean farmers expect farmland cash-rental rates to increase, potentially squeezing profit margins.
The Farm Capital Investment Index declined again this month, the fourth month in a row the index has declined. The decline in the investment index appeared to be driven mostly by the ongoing decline in plans for farm building and grain-bin construction. Although the short-term and long-term farmland-value indices weakened in July, both indices remain at almost all-time highs. Recent declines in farmland indices could be reflecting the fact that farmland values have increased sharply during the past year, leading producers to be cautious about the likelihood of further price increases.
James Mintert and Michael Langemeier are agricultural economists with Purdue University. Each month the Ag Economy Barometer from the Purdue University-Center for Commercial Agriculture surveys 400 U.S. agricultural producers to discern attitudes and sentiments regarding the status of the U.S. farm economy. Each quarter 100 agribusiness leaders are surveyed to provide additional insight into the health of the agricultural economy. Visit ag.purdue.edu for more information.