Producer sentiment improves prior to invasion

The Purdue University-CME Group Ag Economy Barometer increased 6 points in February to 125, matching the sentiment index’s reading from December. A more-optimistic view of future conditions improved the sentiment measure; the Index of Future Expectations increased 10 points in February to 122, the most positive reading regarding the future provided by farmers since August 2021. The Index of Current Conditions was virtually unchanged at 132, just one point below a month earlier.
The Purdue University-CME Group Ag Economy Barometer sentiment index is calculated each month from 400 U.S. agricultural-producer responses to a telephone survey. This month’s survey was conducted Feb. 14-18, which was just prior to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
The Farm Financial Performance Index was unchanged in February, remaining at 83. The sharp decrease in the index from late 2021 to 2022 indicates producers expect financial performance in 2022 to be worse than in 2021. Survey responses suggest that concerns about the spike in production costs continue to outweigh the impact of the commodity-price rally that’s been underway this winter.
During the past six months the barometer surveys have asked producers about their biggest concerns for their farming operations during the upcoming year. Increased input costs have consistently been the No. 1 concern identified by farmers in our monthly surveys.
The February survey provided respondents with a more-detailed set of possible responses when answering that question than on previous surveys – specifically separating government policy into two buckets, environmental policy and farm policy. Looking at results from the February survey, increased input costs at 47 percent continue to be the No. 1 concern, followed by reduced output prices at 16 percent, environmental policy at 13 percent, farm policy at 9 percent, climate policy at 8 percent and COVID-19’s impact at 7 percent.
The Farm Capital Investment Index decreased in February to 42, a three-point decline compared to January. Half the producers in this month’s survey said their plans for farm-machinery purchases in the upcoming year are reduced from a year earlier. Tight machinery inventories continue to be an issue, with more than 40 percent of producers in this month’s survey saying that reduced farm-machinery inventories are holding back their investment plans. Plans for farm-building and grain-bin construction were more optimistic in February than in January, although more than half at 56 percent of producers this month still said their new-construction plans for the upcoming year are less than a year ago.
Other supply-chain issues continue to plague agricultural producers. Similar to the previous month, 30 percent of crop producers in this month’s survey say they’ve had some difficulty purchasing 2022 crop inputs from their suppliers. In a follow-up question posed to corn and soybean producers who said they experienced difficulty procuring inputs, farmers indicated the herbicide supply chain is most problematic, followed by fertilizer and farm-machinery parts.
To learn more about how crop producers are responding to surging fertilizer prices, corn producers were again asked if they plan to change their nitrogen-fertilizer application rate in 2022 compared to the rate used in 2021. One-third of corn producers in this month’s survey said they plan to use a reduced nitrogen application rate this year compared to what they did in 2021, compared to 37 percent of corn producers who said the previous month that they planned to reduce their nitrogen application rate.
When asked for their views on farmland values, producers were a bit more optimistic in February than in January. Both the short- and long-term farmland-value indices increased in February. The biggest increase was in the long-term index, which is based on farmer expectations for farmland values five years in the future. The long-term index increased 9 points to a reading of 154. The short-term index, based on the 12-month outlook for farmland values, increased three points to a reading of 145. Both indices were at increased levels this past fall, suggesting producers are not quite as bullish as they were in late 2021. But both indices remain at levels that suggest farmers don’t expect any weakness in farmland values during either the short- or long-run time horizons.
Each winter the barometer survey includes a question asking producers to project their farm’s annual growth rate during the next five years. Reviewing the seven years of responses to this question, a couple of trends emerge.
• The percentage of producers who say they either have no plans to grow, or plan to exit or retire in the next five years has been increasing. In February 2016, when this question was first posed, 33 percent of survey respondents said they either planned to exit farming or had no plans to increase their operation’s size. In February 2022 more than half at 53 percent of respondents said they fit into one of these two categories.
• The percentage of producers who think their operation’s annual growth rate will range from 5 percent to 10 percent has been reducing through time. In 2016 almost three out of 10 producers said their operation was in that category. But in 2022 only 19 percent of respondents anticipate an annual growth rate of 5 percent to 10 percent.
• The share of producers indicating their farm is in the slow-growth category, less than 5 percent annual growth, does not appear to have changed appreciably since 2016 – ranging from 19 percent in 2016 to 17 and 18 percent in the past two years, respectively.
The need for better broadband coverage in rural areas has been highlighted in several legislative proposals at both the state and national levels. The February barometer survey included a question asking respondents to characterize the quality of their farm’s internet access. Just three out of 10 respondents said they had “High Quality” internet access, followed by 41 percent who chose “Moderate Quality.” Twelve percent of respondents said they did not have internet access at all, with another 16 percent choosing “Poor Quality,” suggesting that almost three out of 10 farms in the February survey are unable to take advantage of many applications and services that require reasonable-quality internet access.
Wrapping Up
Farmer sentiment improved modestly in February as the Ag Economy Barometer increased six points from January to February. The shift in sentiment was primarily attributable to producers expressing a bit more optimism about the future than in January. Producers remain concerned about the spike in production costs, leading them to expect weaker farm-financial performance in 2022 than in 2021.
Supply-chain issues continue to delay farmer plans for investments in farm machinery as well as buildings and grain bins. Thirty percent of corn and soybean producers said they’ve had some difficulty purchasing inputs for the 2022 crop, with herbicides being the most commonly cited procurement problem – followed by fertilizer and farm-machinery parts.
In response to increased fertilizer prices, one-third of corn producers in this month’s survey said they plan to reduce their nitrogen application rate compared to the rate they used in 2021.
And the percentage of producers who say they either have no plans to increase the size of their farming operation, or plan to exit or retire from farming in the upcoming five years appears to be increasing through time, rising from one-third of respondents in 2016 to about half of the respondents to this month’s survey.
James Mintert and Michael Langemeier are agricultural economists with Purdue University. Each month the Ag Economy Barometer from the Purdue University-Center for Commercial Agriculture surveys 400 U.S. agricultural producers to discern attitudes and sentiments regarding the status of the U.S. farm economy. Each quarter 100 agribusiness leaders are surveyed to provide additional insight into the health of the agricultural economy. Visit ag.purdue.edu for more information.