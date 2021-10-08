Producers worried about future

Sentiment among agricultural producers weakened in September as the Ag Economy Barometer declined 14 points to a reading of 124. It’s the weakest farmer-sentiment reading since July 2020 when the index stood at 118. Producers are less optimistic about both current and future conditions on their farms as well as the agricultural sector than they were a month earlier.
The Index of Current Conditions declined 12 points to 140 this month, while the Index of Future Expectations fell 16 points to 116. This month’s Future Expectations Index reading was its worst since May 2020 when the nation was still in the throes of the pandemic’s first stage.
The Purdue University-CME Group Ag Economy Barometer sentiment index is calculated each month from 400 U.S. agricultural-producer responses to a telephone survey. This month’s survey was conducted Sept. 27-29, 2021.
The Farm Financial Performance Index, with a reading of 110, was unchanged from a month earlier. But there was a shift among producers in their responses used to compute the index. Fewer producers said they expected farm financial performance to be about the same as the previous year, while the percentage of producers expecting both worse and better performance increased. The percentage of farms expecting better performance at 36 percent was four points more than the previous month and the best since May.
The percentage of farms expecting worse financial performance also increased 4 points to 26 percent, in line with expectations earlier this summer. But it was substantially more than in May when just 16 percent of farms said they expected worse performance this year than the previous year. The difference in expectations among farms could reflect differences in how individual farms managed risk in a period of rapidly fluctuating commodity prices.
The decline in farmer sentiment was reflected in a weaker Farm Capital Investment Index. The index declined 10 points to a reading of 43, which was the worst value for the investment index since April 2020. Moreover the investment index is has decreased more than 50 percent since the beginning of the year. Farmer plans for machinery purchases were somewhat weaker than in August, with just 8 percent of respondents planning to increase purchases in the upcoming year – a decrease from 10 percent this past month.
This month’s survey included a new question to capture the impact of supply-chain challenges in the farm-machinery industry on investment plans. More than half at 55 percent of respondents said their farm-machinery purchase plans have been impacted by reduced farm-machinery inventories, which helps explain weak sentiment regarding whether or not now is a good time to make large investments in their farm operations. One bright spot was an improvement in farmer plans for new construction. New construction plans increased this month, with 13 percent of respondents expecting to increase construction of grain bins and farm buildings – compared to 8 percent expecting those purchases to increase on the August survey.
Concerns regarding increasing input costs increased sharply in September, contributing to the weakness in farmer sentiment. This month about one-third of respondents said they expect farm-input prices to increase by more than 12 percent in the upcoming year, which is more than 6 times the average farm-input inflation rate of the past decade. Moreover inflation expectations were increased this month across the board. The percentage of respondents expecting input inflation to increase to more than 12 percent jumped from 21 percent this past month to 34 percent this month. Responses to all the reduced-inflation categories provided on the survey declined. Notably the percentage of producers expecting input inflation to increase to more than 12 percent has doubled since July.
Despite weaker readings for both the Current Conditions and Future Expectations Indices, farmers remain bullish about farmland values. Both the short- and long-term Farmland Values Expectations Indices increased this month. The Long-Term Farmland Value Expectations Index hit a record reading of 159, 4 points more than a month earlier. The short-term index increased 9 points to 155, which is the third-best reading since data collection began in 2015. About half the corn-soybean growers in our survey continue to say they expect farmland cash-rental rates to increase in 2022 vs. 2021. Three out of 10 respondents expect rates to increase by 10 percent or more, while 44 percent of respondents expect the rental-rate increase to range from 5 percent to 10 percent.
Farmer expectations regarding future agricultural-trade prospects continue to weaken. In early 2020 seven out of 10 producers said they expected agricultural exports to increase during the next five years. Since then the percentage of farmers expecting agricultural exports to increase has been decreasing month-by-month, with just a couple of notable exceptions. This month’s survey recorded the smallest percentage at 37 percent of producers expecting agricultural exports to increase since we first posed the question in early 2020. Concerns about the future of agricultural trade could be one of the reasons behind weakness in the Future Expectations Index.
Wrapping Up
Farmer sentiment weakened in September as agricultural producers reported both weaker current conditions on their farms and weaker expectations for the future. Although the Farm Financial Performance Index was unchanged this month, there was a shift in financial expectations. Fewer producers expected performance similar to the previous year and more producers expected both better and worse performance than a year earlier. Weaker farmer sentiment spilled into the Farm Capital Investment Index, although more than half of this month’s respondents said reduced farm-machinery inventories impacted purchase plans.
There was a sharp increase in farmer expectations regarding farm-input price inflation, with more than one-third of respondents expecting input prices to increase by more than 12 percent in the upcoming year. Farmer optimism about future growth in agricultural exports continues to wane and that, combined with concerns about a squeeze on operating margins, could be contributing to weakness in farmer sentiment. Despite the weakness in farmer sentiment, farmers remain bullish about farmland values. The Long-Term Farmland Values Index reached a record this month.
James Mintert and Michael Langemeier are agricultural economists with Purdue University. Each month the Ag Economy Barometer from the Purdue University-Center for Commercial Agriculture surveys 400 U.S. agricultural producers to discern attitudes and sentiments regarding the status of the U.S. farm economy. Each quarter 100 agribusiness leaders are surveyed to provide additional insight into the health of the agricultural economy. Visit ag.purdue.edu for more information.