Proposed legislation needed for biofuel

OPINION The Renewable Fuels Association thanks U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa-New Hartford, and a bipartisan group of co-sponsors for introducing the Next Generation Fuels Act in the Senate. The bill establishes a high-octane, low-carbon fuel standard that would reduce pump prices, reduce greenhouse-gas emissions, enable greater engine efficiency and encourage competition. In addition the legislation addresses regulatory impediments that have slowed the commercialization of those fuels and the vehicles that consume them.
These lawmakers recognize that Americans will continue to rely on liquid fuels and internal-combustion engines for decades to come. Their legislation would ensure consumers have access to more-efficient, reduced-carbon, reduced-cost fuels for their vehicles. This summer’s geopolitical instability, record gas prices and more-frequent climate disasters all underscore the need for real and immediate energy solutions for American families. This bill provides those sensible solutions, and we look forward to working with clean-fuel supporters in both chambers of Congress to turn this bold vision into a reality.
In addition to saving drivers money at each fill, reduced-carbon liquid fuels like ethanol are an essential part of the strategy to reach net-zero greenhouse-gas emissions by mid-century. The Renewable Fuels Association’s member companies have committed to achieving a net-zero carbon footprint for ethanol by 2050 or sooner.
The Next Generation Fuels Act would establish high-octane 95 and 98 RON certification test fuels containing 20 percent to 30 percent ethanol, while requiring automobile manufacturers to design and warrant their vehicles for the use of those fuels beginning with model year 2026. The bill also includes a reduced-carbon requirement, specifying that the source of the octane boost must reduce lifecycle greenhouse-gas emissions by an average of at least 40 percent compared to a 2021 gasoline baseline, as measured by the Department of Energy’s GREET model.
The legislation also
• includes a restriction on the aromatics content of gasoline
• ensures parity in the regulation of gasoline volatility – Reid vapor pressure
• corrects key variables used in fuel-economy testing and compliance
• requires an update to the Environmental Protection Agency’s MOVES model
• ensures infrastructure compatibility
• addresses many other regulations impeding the deployment of increased-octane blends at the retail level
Growth Energy is also praising the legislation. The Next Generation Fuels Act represents a clear roadmap for delivering cleaner more-affordable options at the pump for American drivers. With a natural octane of 113, ethanol is the only high-performance renewable fuel that’s currently ready to help decarbonize cars on the road – and with the added benefit of offering consumers significant savings at the pump. We applaud the legislators for working to promote the use of high-octane reduced-carbon biofuel blends that hold enormous potential for rural America’s role in clean-energy production and reducing prices at the pump. We urge swift passage of this legislation as it works to offer both climate solutions and gas-price relief to the American people.
Geoff Cooper is the president and CEO of the Renewable Fuels Association; visit ethanolrfa.org for more information.
Emily Skor is the CEO of Growth Energy; visit growthenergy.org for more information.