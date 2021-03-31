Shipping season starts on Great Lakes

American Century prepares to set sail March 30 from Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway’s Allouez Taconite Facility dock after taking on a cargo of iron ore in Superior, Wisconsin.
The Canadian ship Whitefish Bay floats at anchor March 30 just outside the Superior Entry to Port Duluth Superior in Superior, Wisconsin.
Jason Maloney
For Agri-View
Lakers are at Port Duluth Superior port taking on iron ore. Salties are working their way up the St. Lawrence River.
The 2021 shipping season at Port Duluth Superior began in March. In 2020 shipping decreased to levels not seen since 1938 due to the pandemic. Forecasts indicate a rebound in shipping this year.
