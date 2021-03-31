 Skip to main content
Shipping season starts on Great Lakes

Lakers are at Port Duluth Superior port taking on iron ore. Salties are working their way up the St. Lawrence River.

The 2021 shipping season at Port Duluth Superior began in March. In 2020 shipping decreased to levels not seen since 1938 due to the pandemic. Forecasts indicate a rebound in shipping this year.

