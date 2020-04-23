The soybean-crush pace increased substantially in February and March. Crush remains a bright spot for soybean use as exports continue to disappoint.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture raised the crush forecast in April to 2.125 billion bushels, an increase of 20 million bushels compared to the March forecast. Disruptions in meat supply chains, both foreign and domestic, may blunt further expansion in crush totals this marketing year due to less-than-expected soybean-meal use.
Soybean crush during the first half of the marketing year equaled 1.073 billion bushels, 1.1 percent more than the previous year. The USDA’s current projection indicates a 1.6 percent increase for the year and implies the crush during the second half of the year will be 2 percent larger than during the previous marketing year.
The National Oilseed Processors Association’s crush report placed March crush levels at 181.4 million bushels, implying a USDA crush-report estimate of about 190 million bushels. The March crush total suggests that crush during the last five months of the year must total 864 million bushels, 1.2 percent more than the crush of a year ago, to reach the USDA forecast of 2.125 billion bushels.
The pace of domestic crush accelerated in February and March. Strengthening crush totals coincided with a decrease in soybean prices that began in late January. Gross crush margins in Decatur, Illinois, weakened in the early part of April due to reduced soybean-meal prices. Soybean-meal prices in Decatur decreased from about $326 per ton in the last week of March to below $293 at the end of this past week. Weakness in meal prices relates to concern about feed-demand issues as the pandemic closes processing plants and challenges the supply chain for livestock.
The World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report in April projects increased domestic consumption of soybean meal of 300,000 tons and expanded exports of 250,000 tons. Total use is forecast at 50.55 million tons in April, an increase of 1.8 percent from the previous year. The loss of distiller’s grains on reduced ethanol production looks to support meal use in rations. A lengthy disruption to the livestock supply chain may diminish the prospects of more meal consumption. Domestic consumption of soybean meal holds concern, but soybean-meal exports need to increase. An increase in meal exports during February and March holds the promise of continued growth in export totals.
The current projection for soybean-meal exports is a reduction of 1 percent from the previous marketing year, but the current pace sits at well less than the previous year. As of April 9, the export-sales report indicated meal-export total commitments decreased 6.4 percent from the previous year. Outstanding sales sit at more than 12 percent less than the previous year.
The USDA’s current projection implies the exports during the rest of the marketing year will be 2.1 percent larger than the previous year. While that remains possible, it would require economic recovery around the world – particularly in Southeast Asia – and reduced competitiveness out of South America.
Argentina typically exports the most soybean meal in the world. Recent issues with Argentine shipping and production support the idea of increased meal exports out of the United States. Current forecasts of Argentine soybean production reflect a difficult end to the growing season, sitting at 1.91 billion bushels for the 2020 crop year. That’s a decrease of 122 million bushels from the previous year’s production.
Soybean-crush projections for Argentina decreased to 1.53 billion bushels. Continued issues associated with soybean crushing in the region may reduce that number during the next few months. The forecast for soybean-meal exports sits on par with the previous year’s totals, despite reduced crush and production numbers.
Soybean-oil prices continue to exhibit weakness due to reduced vegetable-oil demand. Reduced projections in April’s World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report for domestic use of soybean oil and the growth in production increased marketing-year ending-stock projections. The forecast for biodiesel production decreased 300 million pounds in April. Exports offset weak domestic use. The forecast for exports increased to 2,400 million pounds, an increase of 23.6 percent compared to the previous year.
As of April 9, total commitments for soybean oil had increased 47 percent as compared to the previous year with stronger sales and accumulated exports. Sales to South Korea are particularly strong. Exports look to meet projections under the current pace. Soybean-oil prices ranged from 25 to 27 cents per pound since early March in Decatur; that pattern looks to continue during the near term.
Soybean exports continue to disappoint, but soybean-crush levels maintain a pace to set record levels of use this marketing year. Domestic consumption of soybean meal appears uncertain due to developments with the pandemic’s impact on livestock production. The progression of soybean-meal exports through the remainder of the year merits monitoring and may provide insight into the potential for crush levels as we move into the next marketing year.