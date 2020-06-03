The U.S. Department of Agriculture released May 12 the first projections for U.S. corn and soybean supply and demand in the 2020-2021 marketing year. The forecasts for soybeans showed greater ending stocks this marketing year, with a substantial decrease in the next marketing year’s ending stocks. While the prospects for this year’s crop come to the forefront, the consumption projections reflect the potential market size and merit consideration.
Current marketing-year ending stocks increased to 580 million bushels due to a 100-million-bushel decrease in soybean exports. Total consumption for the 2019-2020 marketing year is forecast at 3.901 billion bushels, a decrease of 70 million bushels from 2018-2019. The initial forecast of soybean use for the 2020-2021 marketing year came in at 4.315 billion bushels.
Driven by an expectation of exports at 2.05 billion bushels, consumption close to that level last occurred in 2017-2018 before the onset of the trade war. The U.S. average soybean yield is projected at 49.8 bushels per acre with production at 4.125 billion bushels. Yield potential for the crop unfolds during the next few months; weather conditions determine the outcome.
Planted-acreage levels are yet to be determined. They still have a significant amount of uncertainty due to the developing economic conditions. Ending stocks look to decrease to about 405 million bushels for 2020-2021 under the USDA forecast. If the projection comes to fruition, it would be a positive development for soybean prices.
Crush totals through April remained strong and continue to support soybean prices this year. The National Oilseed Processors Association crush report saw April crush totals at 171.7 million bushels. That total implies about 1.45 billion bushels of soybeans crushed through April this marketing year.
Because the USDA projection sits at 2.125 billion bushels, crush levels from May to August need to total about 680 million bushels. This past year saw 680 million bushels during the same period. Since the start of 2020 crush totals this year came in about 6 percent more than the previous year. A steady crush pace looks feasible for the remainder of this marketing year but there are reasons for caution.
The prospect of reduced hog- and cattle-production levels during the rest of the year may hamper crush totals a bit. A resurgence of ethanol production leads to greater availability of distiller’s grains, which impacts soybean-meal use.
The 2020-2021 forecast for crush of 2.13 billion bushels indicates a slight increase as compared to this year’s current projection. Implicit in the USDA forecast is a robust economic recovery. Substantial unemployment carrying into 2021 looks to impact meat consumption and the prospects for crush demand. While difficult to predict, sustained economic weakness could decrease the crush total – but may pale in comparison to issues in the export market.
Despite an increase in Chinese purchases recently, soybean exports continue to disappoint. A weak currency and large crop bolstered exports out of Brazil. As such the USDA decreased current-marketing-year exports by 100 million bushels, to 1.675 billion bushels. Soybean-export totals through May 14 sit at about 1.34 billion bushels. For the remainder of the marketing year exports inspections need to average about 25 million bushels each week to hit the reduced target.
During April weekly export inspections averaged almost 17 million bushels per week. Outstanding sales as of May 7 sit at 210 million bushels. Since the latest export-sales report, China purchased 21.5 million bushels for this marketing year. Increased Chinese purchases for delivery this year provide hopeful signals of meeting this year’s projection and possibly even the next marketing year’s large export forecast.
The soybean-export projection for 2020-2021 sits at 2.05 billion bushels, 375 million bushels more than the current marketing year. Export totals at that level imply that the United States recoups some market share of Chinese buying next marketing year. Projections for Chinese soybean imports sit at 3.53 billion bushels, an increase of 147 million bushels from this marketing year.
The economic recovery in China had a slow start, with April economic numbers indicating decreased retail sales and an increase in unemployment. A continuation of slow growth may impact import totals. The rebuilding of the Chinese hog herd after African swine fever supports the forecast of increased imports.
Brazil looks set to expand soybean acreage once again, with the USDA forecasting a massive soybean crop in 2020-2021 of almost 4.8 billion bushels. Despite that huge crop forecast, export projections out of Brazil sit at less than this marketing year by 36 million bushels – at 3.05 billion bushels. If China meets “Phase One” trade commitments, U.S. exports to China will increase. But exports to the rest of the world appear set for stiff competition out of South America. The optimistic outlook for soybean exports is dependent on the Chinese market and is key to decreased ending stocks next marketing year.
Consumption projections reflect expectations of continued demand growth both domestically and in foreign markets. Substantial demand growth for soybeans at present remains dependent on an economic recovery that appears slower than many would like. The uncertainty concerning growth prospects appears set to stay in place for some time. Soybean prices will reflect that reality.