Soybean futures prices decreased again this past week as a result of reports of a coronavirus outbreak rattling the Chinese economy. Also affecting prices are the prospects of a huge Brazilian crop.
A double hit associated with increased production from the main competitor of the United States as well as a potential decrease in Chinese demand appears set to reduce prices in the near-term. If present consumption trends stay in place this marketing year, the prospect of ending stocks decreasing to substantially less than the current projection of 475 million bushels seems remote.
The coronavirus outbreak continues to spread around the world. The Chinese government’s attempt to contain the virus appears to have failed. It leads to the possibility of a hit to China’s economic growth. China’s growth and integration in world markets helped commodity prices. But the risk-off approach to most equity markets under the prospect of reduced growth in China is hurting agricultural-commodity prices. Soybeans are particularly impacted by that development.
Skepticism concerning the capability of China to meet the dollar amounts put forth in the “Phase One” trade agreement is exacerbated by any reduction in Chinese economic growth. During the short term soybean purchases from China look to be muted due to the Chinese government’s reaction to containing the disease as well as the extension of the lunar New Year holiday. Expectations of demand loss due to the virus outbreak likely remain in place in the short term and look to put pressure on soybean prices.
Potential demand loss from China is bad-enough news. But the harvest of the Brazilian crop begins with expectations of a possible record production level. After a start to the growing season that included delayed planting and sporadic rainfall, reports in Brazil place production at almost 123.9 million metric tons or 4.55 billion bushels. Early yield reports out of Mato Grosso indicated yields more than 10 percent more than the previous year. Areas in southern Brazil and the northern part of the country were planted later; they still require cooperative weather conditions to meet those elevated projections.
The release of the January projections by CONAB, the Brazilian agricultural-statistics agency, set production at 122 million metric tons or 4.48 billion bushels – an increase of about 36.7 million bushels from December. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s current projection sits at 123 million metric tons or 4.52 billion bushels. In addition to the massive crop, the dollar strengthened about 4 percent against the Brazilian real since the turn of the year. U.S. old-crop exports face stiff competition out of Brazil this spring.
Despite a large amount of bad news this past week for U.S. soybean prices, soybean consumption remains on-pace to reach the USDA’s forecast of 4.008 billion bushels thus far in the marketing year. The soybean-crush forecast for the 2019-2020 marketing year sits at 2.105 billion bushels. The National Oilseed Processors Association’s crush estimate for December totaled 174.8 million bushels. Per the relationship between the association’s crush and the USDA’s oilseed-crush report, total crush through December comes in at 710 million bushels. That estimate sits slightly less than the previous year’s crush total during the same period.
To reach the USDA crush projection, crush for the remainder of the marketing year needs to average 174 million bushels per month. A crush pace at that level comes in about 4 million bushels per month more than the previous year’s estimates.
Soybean-oil and -meal prices also decreased because of the news out of China. Crush margins look to remain relatively stable. Large export sales this past week of soybean oil and meal reflect issues with crush capacity in Argentina. A continuation of those issues in Argentina doesn’t appear likely to overcome price pressure in the soybean complex due to the disease outbreak in China.
The export projection of this marketing year for soybeans sits at 1.775 billion bushels. Soybean-export calculations thus far in the marketing year use USDA weekly export-inspection reports and Census Bureau export estimates. The USDA’s weekly export-inspections report shows that cumulative marketing-year inspections attained 926 million bushels through Jan. 23, more than the previous year’s total by 174 million bushels. Through the first quarter of the marketing year, cumulative Census export estimates exceeded inspections by 20 million bushels.
If that margin persisted through the current period, cumulative exports reached 946 million bushels this marketing year. Export inspections this marketing year need to average 26.2 million bushels each week to reach the USDA projection. That pace is slightly less than the 29.8 million bushels per week seen during the previous marketing year in the same period.
Outstanding sales through Jan. 16 sat at 256 million bushels, a decrease of 203 million bushels from the previous year at the same time. China accounted for about 49 million bushels of those sales. Without an expansion of Chinese buying this marketing year, the required export pace may be difficult to attain given the crop coming out of Brazil.
Uncertainty about the effect of the coronavirus outbreak on economic growth in Asia may stay around for a while. Expect soybean prices to continue reflecting a risk-off scenario during the next few weeks. The absence of substantial buying out of China looks to confirm the pessimism associated with the trade deal and place decreasing pressure on soybean prices.