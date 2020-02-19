Soybean prices put in a moderate rally this past week. An outlook for a large South American soybean crop as well as uncertainty of the impact on economic growth associated with the evolving coronavirus situation in China are affecting U.S. soybean-demand scenarios moving forward.
Expanding soybean acreage in 2020 looks to test the prospects for reduced ending stocks despite stronger Chinese buying. The latest release of the World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture increased the export forecast for the 2019-2020 marketing year to 1.825 billion bushels. At 425 million bushels, forecast stocks of U.S. soybeans at the end of the current marketing year decreased 50 million bushels. That comes in on-par with ending stocks seen in the 2016-2017 marketing year.
The current projection for South American soybean production sits at 6.9 billion bushels, an increase of 144 million bushels as compared to the previous marketing year. The prospect of current marketing-year ending stocks decreasing remains dependent on stronger export numbers.
Hopes associated with the “Phase One” trade deal with China have diminished during the past month. China’s total commitments for soybean exports through Feb. 6 total 446 million bushels, an increase of 318 million bushels as compared to the same period from the previous year.
While the possibility of surpassing the 1.825-billion-bushel USDA export projection for soybeans exists, the massive Brazilian crop and economic problems in China associated with the coronavirus may affect buying this marketing year. Any increase in Chinese buying for this marketing year could provide pricing opportunities for old-crop soybeans because rallies may be limited.
The potential for stronger prices moving into the 2020-21 marketing year begins with the 2020 crop. Current expectations for soybean-planted acreage encompass a wide range of possibilities. The prospect of increased acreage from 76.1 million acres planted in 2019 seems certain.
Most forecasts to date place soybean acreage somewhere between 84 million and 86 million acres. Current USDA long-term baseline projections have planted acreage at 84 million acres this year. During the past 10 years, USDA long-term forecasts for the upcoming marketing year averaged 1.06 million acres less than the eventual March Prospective Plantings acreage.
Multiple factors currently drive the expectation of an increase in soybean acreage. It seems unlikely that 2020 provides another opportunity to set aside a significant amount of soybean acres like 2019.
Winter-wheat seedings decreased 355,000 acres, to 30.8 million acres. Recent surveys of cotton producers decrease cotton acreage by 5.5 percent, with many growers pointing toward corn and soybean acres as substitutes.
Given the number of factors pointing toward increased soybean-planted acreage in 2020, planted acreage near 85 million acres seems a reasonable expectation. The USDA will survey producer planting intentions next month. It will release March 31 an estimate of those intentions in the Prospective Plantings report.
The difference between planted and harvested acreage of soybeans since 1996 ranged between 595,000 and 1.858 million acres. Years associated with inclement weather accounted for outsized differences between the two data points. With a typical weather scenario the expected level of planted acreage may see the abandonment of about 800,000 acres in 2020. Planted acreage of 85 million acres leads to a harvested acreage of about 84.2 million acres.
Despite a difficult growing season, soybean yields look to total about 47.4 bushels per acre nationally in 2019. Current USDA baseline projections place 2020 soybean yields at 50.5 bushels per acre. Based on the growth in soybean yields during the past decade, typical weather during 2020 could provide an average U.S. soybean yield of about 50.3 bushels per acre. At that national yield total, the 2020 soybean crop comes in at 4.235 billion bushels.
A 2020 soybean crop of 4.235 billion bushels combined with the current USDA soybean-stock projection of 425 million bushels and imports of 15 million bushels leads to a marketing-year supply of 4.675 billion bushels. That’s 193 million bushels larger than the supply for the current year. Soybean consumption needs to be greater than 4.25 billion bushels to prevent 2020-2021 ending stocks from increasing under that scenario.
Soybean consumption at that level sits between the 4.214 billion and 4.297 billion bushels used in the 2016-2017 and 2017-2018 marketing years, respectively. In those two marketing years U.S. soybean exports totaled 2.17 billion and 2.13 billion bushels, with China accounting for 1.33 billion and 1.04 billion bushels. A smaller crop in Brazil in 2016 and a production shortfall in Argentina in 2017 helped in achieving those use totals.
A similar situation doesn’t seem plausible for 2020. While crush increased about 50 million bushels this marketing year from 2017-2018 levels, expansion on 2.105 billion bushels of crush may be limited under an increased-export scenario. If China commences buying soybeans at greater levels to meet the trade agreement, soybean exports may not eclipse 2 billion bushels due to the strong competition out of South America.”
If one assumes soybean crush increases by 15 million bushels next marketing year, to 2.12 billion bushels, and exports total 2 billion bushels, total consumption when including seed and residual totals 4.25 billion bushels. Under that scenario ending stocks stay at 425 million bushels. Increased soybean consumption at that level doesn’t seem likely under current demand scenarios. A good 2020 soybean crop exacerbates the carryout issues for the 2020-2021 marketing year.
Expectations for the 2020-2021 marketing year include increased acreage and a slight increase in ending stocks. The scenario discussed places seasonal average farm prices for soybeans in a range of $8.65 to $8.80 for the 2020-2021 marketing year.