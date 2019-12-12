The two major drivers of uncertainty impacting soybean prices in 2019 appear set to carry over into 2020. The status of trade negotiations with China continues to move soybean markets despite numerous fits and starts in the process. Another U.S. Department of Agriculture estimate of the 2019 soybean crop comes out in January. Without supportive information on either issue, the sustainability of the recent price rally into 2020 seems remote.
Nearby soybean-futures prices since the middle of September ranged between $8.70 and $9.40. The best prices came in mid-October in association with a reduced soybean-production level in the World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report in October as well as thawing relations on the trade front. The worst prices occurred in early December after another round of trade frictions.
Soybean basis during the recent rally in central Illinois sits in a stronger position than during the October price jump. Soybean basis strengthened almost 20 cents in the region from October levels, with cash prices at soybean processors showing particularly strong bids.
The size of the 2019 soybean-crop size remains an open question. Weather impacts during a later harvest may reduce current yield projections of 46.9 bushels per acre or see some harvested acreage come out of the production equation. Production-level changes may be minimal when the final estimate comes out in the Jan. 10 crop=production report. A substantial reduction of soybean production would tighten ending stocks considerably – and alter consumption and price prospects. For now an assumption of minimal changes seems appropriate. That turns the focus to consumption for indications of price direction during the next few months.
The USDA’s use projections for the 2019-2020 marketing year have crush levels at 2.105 billion bushels. Through the first two months of the marketing year, soybean crush totals 349.5 million bushels.
To reach the current projection, crush for the remaining 10 months must average 175.5 million bushels each month. The required monthly pace sits at slightly more than the previous marketing year’s average during the same period. Increased soybean-oil prices and extensive livestock inventories point toward a supportive demand for crush products this marketing year. Crush looks to remain on-pace to meet current projections unless a dramatic change in the size of the 2019 crop or a significant expansion of exports materializes.
Exports as currently projected sit at 1.775 billion bushels. Exports had a stronger start this marketing year than in 2018-2019. After two months of official Census Bureau data, soybean exports through October came in at 361 million bushels. That’s an increase of almost 12 percent as compared to the previous year.
Chinese buying increased exports. After placing a tariff waiver on about 367 million bushels in September, China imported 100 million bushels of U.S. soybeans during September and October period. That export amount came in almost 90 million bushels more than the previous marketing year.
Recent announcements of additional waivers on soybean exports remain murky but hold the promise for further purchases. The announcement is timely because export sales through Nov. 28 showed total commitments for soybean exports to China approaching the previous tariff-waived quantity at 353 million bushels. Export inspections through Dec. 5 place soybean exports at 635.6 million bushels, 22 percent more than the previous year’s pace. South American competition and trade negotiations hold the key to export potential.
Forecasts of soybean production in Brazil and Argentina indicate an increase of 25.7 million bushels to 6.47 billion bushels as compared to the previous year’s production. Reports out of South America at present indicate the Brazilian and Argentine crops appear in good shape despite the delay in planting associated with dryness. Projections of increased Brazilian exports and domestic consumption accompany the big crop. The forecast for Brazilian exports sits at 2.79 billion bushels, 51 million bushels more than the previous year. Argentine exports look set to contract slightly, but a 126-million-bushel expansion of crush holds implications for soybean oil and meal.
World production of soybeans globally looks set to come in almost 800 million bushels less than the previous marketing year, at 12.4 billion bushels. The sharp reduction in U.S. production captures all that decrease
The World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report’s world domestic-consumption projection comes in at 12.85 billion bushels, an increase of 197 million bushels compared to the previous year. The increase in global-consumption data shows the growth consists of about 167 million bushels of expansion within major South American exporters.
The progress of trade negotiations remains the prime driver of soybean-price potential. World import projection for soybeans sits at 5.46 billion bushels, an increase of 103.6 million bushels as compared to the previous year. Import growth outside of China accounts for a mere 13.2 million bushels of the total.
If a trade deal comes into place, the specific terms of the agreement remain crucial. A guaranteed increase in Chinese imports of U.S. crops seems destined to impact international competitors. Export expansion to non-Chinese markets may wither and mitigate price gains as Brazilian exporters look to move abundant projected crops. The competition will be intense for the remaining soybean markets without a general economic expansion in the world to boost soybean demand in 2020.