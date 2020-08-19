The greatly anticipated August Crop Production report presented a record yield for soybeans this year. Despite the forecast of increased production, soybean futures went into the weekend having increased more than 30 cents for this past week. Strong Chinese demand and skepticism surrounding production levels supported the rally.
The soybean crop forecast of 4.425 billion bushels is 873 million bushels more than the previous year. Soybean-planted acreage stayed at the June acreage-report level of 83.8 million acres, an increase of 7.7 million acres from the previous year.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farm Service Agency released reported acreage and prevent-plant acreage later the same day. Prevent-plant for soybeans came in at 1.22 million acres. North and South Dakota led the way with 510,981 and 296,425 acres placed in prevent plant. The FSA reported total planted and failed soybean acres as of July 31 at 75.9 million acres.
During the past decade FSA acreage typically accounts for about 95 percent to 97 percent of final National Agricultural Statistics Service planted acreage. FSA acreage came in at 90.6 percent of projected soybean acreage this year.
Impacts with coronavirus issues may influence timely reporting. FSA acreage at such reduced levels does leave the question of how large final soybean acreage may be in 2020. The next FSA report due out Sept. 11 looks to provide more clarity.
The U.S. average soybean-yield forecast of 53.3 bushels showed a 3.5-bushel increase from the July forecast. Yields in many states across the Corn Belt reflected the excellent growing conditions shown in crop-condition reports. Nine of the 18 states tracked for weekly Crop Progress reports on soybeans are set for record yields this year.
The derecho that ripped through Iowa and northern Illinois this past week led to much speculation about crop loss. A probability of some losses seems very likely. The magnitude of impact on national yields is difficult to predict. Iowa at 58 bushels per acre and Illinois at 64 bushels per acre for yield forecasts may decrease, with impacts in Iowa being more severe. This week’s crop-condition report looks to provide an initial indication of the impact.
The rally at the end of this past week seems to discount USDA’s current yield forecast. During the past decade the USDA final-yield estimate came in at less than the August forecast only three times. The years of 2010 at -.5 bushels, 2017 at -.1 bushel and 2019 at -1.1 bushels still came close to the final estimate.
Drier weather projections across large swathes of the Corn Belt fuel the idea of reduced yields. The last time USDA’s August forecast came in at more than 2 bushels more than the final yield occurred in 2003. An assumption of a crop near 4.42 billion bushels seems prudent now, but a smaller crop enters the picture if the weather forecast comes to fruition.
The projection for soybean consumption during the 2020-2021 marketing year sits at 4.445 billion bushels. Soybean use increases by 583 million bushels from the previous year on increased crush and export totals.
That dramatic upturn in use links directly to an escalation in exports to China. Recent sales provided support for optimism surrounding increased exports. At about 442 million bushels, outstanding sales for the next marketing year are off to a tremendous start.
USDA forecasts soybean exports at 2.125 billion bushels next marketing year, on par with export totals from 2017-2018. During the 2017-2018 marketing year, China imported 1.036 billion bushels of soybeans from the United States and imported 3.457 billion bushels in total. China’s total import projection for the next marketing year sits at 3.637 billion bushels.
If China bought from the United States at a similar percentage to 2017-2018, U.S. exports to China come in at 1.09 billion bushels. The rest of the world needs to take 1.035 billion bushels to hit the USDA export projection. Exports at those levels remain feasible. The potential for soybean exports expanding dramatically more than the present forecast looks limited.
Competition out of South America looks to be quite robust. At 6.78 billion bushels, soybean production in Brazil and Argentina next year is at 320 million bushels more than this year’s crop. Forecasted exports from both countries come in at 3.36 billion bushels, a decrease of almost 425 million bushels from the current marketing year.
The prospect of the United States recouping market share from China seems good given recent sales and the commitments associated with the trade agreement. A large crop out of South America with reduced exports to China would create buying opportunities by non-Chinese importers of those soybeans.
The forecast for the marketing-year average price decreased to $8.35 per bushel in the latest World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report. At this point expectations of a much-smaller soybean crop seem premature. Optimism about exports is well-founded. The recent price rally looks like a pricing opportunity for new-crop soybeans under a scenario in which production stays near USDA forecast levels.