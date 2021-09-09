 Skip to main content
Spot butter increasing in price

The Class IV market is heating up. CME spot butter jumped 9ȼ this past week to $1.7975 per pound.

Report is as of Sept. 3, 2021.

Download PDF 090921-agrv-mark-sharp-1.pdf
Download PDF 090921-agrv-mark-sharp-2.pdf
Download PDF 090921-agrv-mark-sharp-3.pdf
Sarina Sharp

Sarina Sharp is with the Milk Producers Council. Visit www.milkproducerscouncil.org for more information.

