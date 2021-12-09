State support helps dairy exports

OPINION The Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association thanks Wis. Gov. Tony Evers for signing Assembly Bill 314 (AB 314) into law as Act 92. The bill was unanimously approved by both houses of the legislature earlier this fall, following more than a year of compelling advocacy from association members and extensive bipartisan collaboration.
John Umhoefer, association executive director, said, “This investment is a smart, necessary boost that will benefit not only our dairy industry, but the state’s entire economy. We’re grateful for the leadership of Gov. Evers, (Wis. Rep. Joan Ballweg, R-41-Markesan) and (Wis. Rep. Tony Kurtz, R-50-Wonewoc) for working in united purpose to make this legislation a reality.”
Evers first proposed the creation of a dairy exporting program in a 2020 special session call and included funding for an agricultural exports program in his 2021 budget proposal. Following Ballweg and Kurtz’s introduction of AB 314, both houses of the Wisconsin Legislature as well as the Joint Finance Committee unanimously approved the bill.
Act 92 supports a new five-year initiative led by the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection to boost the export of dairy, meat and other agricultural products by 25 percent. The bill specifies that $2.5 million, or half the total funds appropriated, will be used to increase the export sales of milk, cheese, yogurt, whey and other dairy products.
Among the coalition of groups and individuals directly involved in the bill’s passage were several Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association members including Chr. Hansen, Nasonville Dairy, Nelson-Jameson and Specialty Cheese Company.
Mike Neu, senior director of business development-cheese insights for Chr. Hansen, said, “As an experienced exporter, Chr. Hansen has seen firsthand the critical role exports play in the growth and stability of our business. This investment will help ensure a stronger dairy industry in the future, in Wisconsin and the United States.”
Kim Heiman, president of Nasonville Dairy, said, “Exporting is an essential component to growing our business in the future. If we’re to keep pace with the productivity of our farmers and stabilize our industry, we must find new buyers abroad. This state support will help us build those connections.”
Mat Bartkowiak, director of strategic partnerships for Nelson-Jameson, a supplier to the dairy and food industries, said, “The Wisconsin Initiative on Agricultural Exports will help to support growth in Wisconsin’s dairy-processing industry, providing greater opportunity throughout the supply chain and in our rural communities.”
Paul Scharfman, CEO of Specialty Cheese Company, said, “Thanks to this funding cheesemakers will have access to more tools and assistance to help them navigate the challenging logistics of exporting. As they find success in new markets, we’ll see both short- and long-term benefits for dairy processors and farmers alike.”
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection will present its plan for executing the initiative to the Joint Finance Committee later this month, with implementation expected for early next year.