The United States and China recently agreed to a “Phase One” trade deal that aims to resolve the current trade war between the two countries. But that’s just the latest development in longstanding and complicated U.S.-Chinese trade disputes.
China has consistently used tariff-rate quotas to restrict grain imports. The United States launched a complaint in 2016 to the World Trade Organization concerning China’s implementation of tariff-rate quotas on wheat, corn and rice. In a report issued in April 2019 the World Trade Organization sided with the United States but didn’t provide an assessment of the effect on U.S. exports.
A new study from the University of Illinois quantifies those effects and shows that China’s tariff-quota administration significantly affected U.S. grain exports, particularly for wheat. The analysis shows that if China hadn’t used trade policies to restrict trade, wheat imports from the United States could have been more than 80 percent better in 2017. That’s a value of about $300 million.
The dispute concerns China’s administration of tariff-rate quotas, a policy instrument intended to regulate imports. Tariff-rate quotas establish two tiers of tariffs, with a lesser tariff for in-quota imports and a much bigger tariff for out-of-quota imports. Chinese tariffs for grain commodities were 1 percent for in-quota and 65 percent for out-of-quota imports.
The system is intended to allow some access for imports at a lesser tariff rate, while the second-tier tariffs provide protection for domestic commodities. Under the tariff-rate-quota agreement, China is obligated to import certain quantities of grain at the lesser tariff level. But the United States contended that those obligations were not fulfilled, and that China’s imports of corn, wheat and rice were far less than in-quota quantities.
We analyzed trade and price data for the study, to assess the impact of Chinese tariff-rate-quota policies on U.S. grain exports. We also sought to explore the rationale behind the grain-quota administration in order to better inform policy initiatives and trade negotiations.
Our researchers obtained monthly trade data for grain commodities from 2013 to 2017, using information from a United Nations database and the Ministry of Commerce in China. We also looked at domestic price data published by the Chinese Ministry of Agriculture. Using the trade and price data, we estimated the import-demand elasticities for corn, wheat and rice.
We estimate how the prices would have been reduced if China was not imposing the tariffs. Then we simulate how the quantities would change based on the price and elasticity.
Overall the researchers concluded that China’s 2017 grain imports could have been $1.4 billion or 40 percent more. Wheat imports from the United States could have been $324 million or 83 percent more without the restrictive policies. Corn and rice imports were affected to a lesser extent.
Those results are contingent on Chinese domestic prices being equal to world prices, assuming that China would not maintain inflated prices to support domestic production. If China liberated its import policy and reduced domestic price support, such market-policy reforms would alleviate pressure from trading partners. But they may not be interested in full trade liberalization at this time.
China has used tariff-rate quotas as a trade-policy instrument to stabilize domestic prices and restrict imports. Our research can help understand why they engage in that practice. Those restrictions will make foreign commodities more expensive and give more incentive for domestic producers, so China can eat more domestically produced food.
China wants to feed itself and be less-dependent on other suppliers. Furthermore China has huge grain stocks and want to use them. And international prices are volatile, so for food-security reasons they don’t want prices to fluctuate too much. They want to have stable food prices so people can feel safe, buying the same food with the same budget. The study can have implications for trade negotiators and policy makers, both in the United States and China, by showing the effect the tariff-rate-quota policy has on trade.
The new Phase One trade deal stipulates that tariff-rate-quota administration not be used to prevent the full utilization of agricultural tariff-rate quotas. The implementation of the trade deal will likely benefit U.S. grain exports to China.
Soybean trade is an important part of the trade negotiations between the United States and China. That will be the topic for my next research project. We will quantify the impact on U.S. soybean exports to China, calculating how exports have been reduced by the trade war in the past year. That’s what I’m currently working on.
The paper, “Tariff quota administration in China’s grain markets: an empirical assessment,” is published in Agricultural Economics. Authors are Bowen Chen – Department of Agricultural Economics, College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences, University of Illinois – and Nelson Villoria and Tian Xia, Kansas State University. Funding was provided by U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture, and a Hatch-Multistate project.