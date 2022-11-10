Supply chain bounces off-kilter -- Part 2

Continued from the Nov. 3 issue of Agri-View ...
Supply chains are similar to trampolines. Before the pandemic the world had adopted just-in-time sourcing of components used in manufacturing. To build a car, parts from all around the world would come just as the car was being assembled. All were bouncing on the supply-chain trampoline in a steady rhythm.
But now the worldwide supply chain is wobbling. Those wobbles may remain for years more until something allows the supply-chain trampoline to smooth out.
Seaports face continued challenges
Some of Wisconsin’s seaports have reported a decrease in tonnage passing through them so far in 2022. There are still some months left to the shipping year, but Port Duluth-Superior has reported a decrease of about 2 million short tons. There were 388 ships visiting that port through August; that’s 26 fewer ships than at the same time in 2021. A hoped-for increase in containerized cargo at the port has yet to materialize.
Port Green Bay has reported a slight decrease in total tonnage, but has still moved more than a million short tons this year. The big news in Green Bay is that the federal government will provide more than $10 million to redevelop the decommissioned Pulliam power-plant site into a state-of-the-art port facility. The plant is located at the mouth of the Fox River on Lake Michigan. The project will increase shipping capacity at the port.
Port Milwaukee has not reported shipping or passenger figures for 2022, but an increase in passenger activity is expected. Progress continues with the construction of an agricultural maritime-export facility on Jones Island at the port. The $35 million project is the largest at Port Milwaukee in at least 60 years.
Worldwide shipping volume is starting to trend downward as demand falls decreases, due to inflation-fueled prices and increased interest rates for loans. That may be a sign of recession starting in some parts of the world.
Mississippi River level cripples barge traffic
Droughts in North American don’t just influence crop yields; they also disrupt shipping on rivers. Barge traffic along Wisconsin’s Mississippi River border has had challenges this season. Water levels in the lower Mississippi are so low that barges are running aground, becoming stuck. The river is low enough that salt water from the Gulf of Mexico is reported to have moved upstream for more than 60 miles. Cities that draw drinking water from the river are starting to report shortages of fresh water.
Red Wing Grain is located in Red Wing, Minnesota, across the river from Wisconsin’s Pierce County.
“This harvest season on the river set a record for barge freight (cost) to the Gulf, at close to $3.75 cents a bushel,” said Jim Larson, manager of Red Wing Grain. “This is over $3 a bushel above last-fall season rates. This increase in costs came from a combination of issues with higher fuel costs, lack of freight available, low water levels, some smaller towing fleets and not being able to load barges at full capacity. Overall it affected the basis levels during bean harvest in several areas on the river, which basically forced farmers to find other places to deliver beans or store them on the farm. We were fortunate to have some corn space to temporarily fill with beans to get by for a few weeks.
“Soybean harvest was spread out with good weather and surprisingly very decent overall yields. There were several areas with lack of rain that suffered lower yields.
“Corn harvest is going slower and drying down slowly compared to the last few years, which may be partially due to the delayed planting in the spring. It feels like more corn drying will be needed this fall, which will be more costly for all. Corn yields also look surprisingly very good considering the lack of rain in the area. The main concern we all have right now is how dry the soil is and if we can get some rain before the ground has a hard freeze this fall.”
And we’re back to Twain’s weather – drought. That drought – along with a worker shortage and increased demand for some products – continues to bounce the trampoline called the supply chain in North America. War in Europe is also bouncing the trampoline. Inflated fuel prices have stoked worldwide inflation. Central banks worldwide are increasing rates to bring on a recession – to decrease demand and decrease prices and therefore inflation. There’s a national shortage of truck drivers plus the cost of fuel for trucks has remained inflated for months.
Decreased demand for shipping capacity due to a recession may eventually smooth out the supply chain. But in the meantime some Wisconsin producers are facing inflated costs of production and inflated transportation costs. They’re facing a limited ability to ship to markets while commodity prices remain inflated.
There are some who think a magic wand will fix all this, but magic too is in short supply. It’s likely people worldwide will need to find a way to work together and cooperate to influence climate, improve the weather, and have peace, prosperity and a better future. Who knows – maybe we can prove Mark Twain wrong.
Several market and economic sources contributed to this story.
