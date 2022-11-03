Supply chain bounces off-kilter

Mark Twain supposedly said everybody talks about the weather, but nobody does anything about it.
Twain was on to something.
We like to think we’re in charge of our lives. Certainly there’s much we can control; but there’s more, like the weather, we cannot. Control of our destiny is often an illusion because much is left to chance in our big old world. So it is with worldwide shipping and the world economy that’s influenced by it.
During election time in most nations, officeholders and perspective officeholders like to pretend they have more influence over life than they really have. If times are good they take credit for no inflation or a booming stock market. If times are bad they’re blamed. But in reality a governor, or even a president, has limited influence on inflation or the overall trends of trading in markets. They have little influence on supply chains.
The truth is inflation is worldwide because the economy is now worldwide. Nations are independent but their economies are not. Ponder the fact that the United States is self-sufficient in oil and natural-gas production; we even export some. Yet because the price of crude oil and gas is tied to worldwide production, prices in the United States increase when world-market prices increase. Current prices for gasoline and diesel oil in the United States are more influenced by a shortage of domestic refining capacity than by the overall supply of crude oil.
Inflation worldwide has increased dramatically due to increasing demand for products and shortages – thanks to a wobbly supply chain. Russia’s war in Ukraine has curtailed the supply of Russian oil and gas to most of Europe. Major pipelines between Russia and Europe have mysteriously exploded. The war has disrupted exports of Ukrainian grain to Africa and other parts of the world. Prices of fuel and grain have increased worldwide.
Price increases for fuel have created a domino effect of increasing prices for many products. Central banks in many nations all around the world are increasing interest rates to curb inflation, slowing their respective national economies. But bank influence is somewhat confined and limited while inflation isn’t confined to national borders. So increasing interest rates in one country doesn’t provide an instant solution to inflation. In fact economists believe there is a lag of months or years between the time that rates increase at central banks and when overall inflation starts to decrease. That’s especially true if consumers have come to expect inflation to continue.
Looking back in history, folks remember presidents Nixon, Ford, Carter and Reagan for a lot of things. One of those things was the inability of each to control the inflation that was rampant during the 1970s and 1980s.
Consider how the worldwide economy and worldwide shipping impact life in rural Wisconsin. Imagine a neighborhood child bouncing on a trampoline in a yard. That child can bounce to the beat of a song with little trouble. But if the child is joined by other children who bounce to different rhythms, the surface of the trampoline becomes so wavy that no one can remain on it.
People are also reading…
Supply chains are similar to trampolines. Before the pandemic the world had adopted just-in-time sourcing of components used in manufacturing. To build a car, parts from all around the world would come just as the car was being assembled. All were bouncing on the supply-chain trampoline in a steady rhythm. Manufacturers in many industries could cut overhead and maximize profits because they didn’t need to carry an inventory of parts.
But when the pandemic hit, demand decreased dramatically for products and the parts to make them. Lockdowns shuttered plants. People stayed home. Parts and products started arriving at the wrong time or late – or not at all. A few months later when lockdowns ended, pent-up demand for some products returned. It was like the whole neighborhood was jumping on the supply-chain trampoline at the same time – but following different rhythms.
Years into the pandemic, the wobbles remain in the worldwide supply chain. They may remain for years more until something allows the supply-chain trampoline to smooth out. That something may be a worldwide recession that reduces demand for rail, ship and barge capacity.
Railroads facing myriad challenges
Railroads are reporting profits but many are having a difficult time filling orders for rail cars. Manufacturers and producers who need empty cars to ship goods are not getting them. Even when enough rail cars may exist, there’s a shortage of train crews to take railcars where they’re needed. Some railroads were laying off employees before the pandemic to “right size” their workforce and maximize profits – in spite of the fact that economists have been predicting a labor shortage in the United States for many years due to the increasing average age of the population.
Now that demand for rail transport has again increased, many railroads don’t have enough crews. The crews they do have are working long shifts and extra days. Railroad labor unions are negotiating for better pay and working conditions. That’s led to a threat of rail strikes in both the United States and Canada. The federal government in each nation has assisted with settling disputes between railroads and labor unions to prevent strikes that would further disrupt rail service this autumn in North America. Tentative agreements have been reached in both the United States and Canada. But membership of some unions have voted against the tentative agreements; strikes could still take place before the end of 2022.
In at least one region of Wisconsin, grain producers have been notified that a grain-handling facility can only take grain under existing contracts. No room exists for producers selling for cash because storage and rail capacity for grain shipments is so limited. Goods that cannot be shipped by rail due to a lack of railcars will need to find another way to market.
To be continued ...
Several market and economic sources contributed to this story.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
Jason Maloney is an “elderly” farm boy from Marinette County, Wisconsin. He’s a retired educator, a retired soldier and a lifelong Wisconsin resident. He lives on the shore of Lake Superior with his wife, Cindy Dillenschneider, and Red, a sturdy loyal Australian Shepherd.