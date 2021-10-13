Supply-chain disruptions persist

Entering the final quarter of 2021, the U.S. economy and rural industries seem to be transitioning into yet another phase of the COVID pandemic. As the delta-variant surge subsides, and the economic recovery continues at a healthy pace, businesses of all sizes and across most industries are wrestling with perhaps the worst supply-chain bottlenecks to date. Supply-chain disruptions and labor shortages are adding significant costs to business operations, and consumers will feel these effects through increased prices for months to come.
Rapidly increasing input costs and product shortages are hitting agriculture particularly hard, as ag commodity prices have flattened and inflation compresses margins. Robust agricultural exports have kept much of agriculture in the black, however, and credit conditions remain strong as harvest season enters full swing.
Persistent drought in the West and Northern Plains regions pose challenges for the water, power and agricultural sectors as water shortages have threatened power generation in some areas. Natural gas prices have also soared, increasing more than 150 percent since April, adding significant costs to many power generators.
And the communications sector continues wrestling with the multi-billion-dollar question of who should pay for the necessary investments in rural broadband infrastructure. Wireless users and big-tech companies are being called on to contribute more.
U.S.-China trade policy is back in focus. This past week U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai outlined the Biden administration’s stance on China. She provided few details, but made it clear that existing tariffs on Chinese goods will remain in place and that the United States will enforce China’s purchasing obligations under the Phase One deal. Beyond that details were scant. Tai made it clear that other policy tools could be used to apply more pressure to China, but next steps will be determined by the outcome of upcoming bilateral talks.
The Phase One agreement will sunset at the close of 2021, and it’s unclear how the United States intends to enforce the deal. Chad Bown of the Peterson Institute of International Economics is widely viewed as the unofficial “scorecard” keeper on the Phase One deal. He calculates that as of August, China was well behind pace of its two-year obligations, having purchased only 61 percent of its prorated commitments.
Two of the three included product categories fell even shorter, with manufactured goods at 59 percent of the prorated target and energy tracking at a paltry 39 percent. In sharp contrast, however, agricultural exports were at 85 percent of target, with the seasonal post-harvest peak yet to come. If soybean exports are strong before year end, China could actually meet its 2021 agriculture obligations, if not its combined two-year commitment.
The looming uncertainty for U.S. agriculture exports to China is now 2022. Without purchasing commitments and with Chinese tariffs still in place on most U.S. ag goods, U.S. agriculture will soon learn whether China intends to keep buying at the recent torrid pace. Soybeans will comprise about two-thirds of China’s agricultural Phase One purchases, so continued strong U.S. exports will depend largely on Brazil’s drought conditions and the size of its harvest in early 2022.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture currently projects that China will import $39 billion of U.S. ag products in 2022, an increase from an estimated $37 billion in 2021. Most of that increase is forecast to come from increased soybean prices, which will offset a decline in soybean-export volume. The USDA foresees weaker overall demand from China, even as it makes larger purchases from Brazil. U.S. soybean exporters are expected to contend with reduced exportable supplies and relatively costly prices. So while the China trade forecast looks promising for the coming year, success will be much more dependent on prices remaining good because volume is likely to decrease.
The U.S economy is still very much in the grips of the pandemic. Its negative influence, however, has steadily shifted from a demand-side impact to one on the supply side. About 80 percent of the U.S. adult population has now received at least one vaccination shot, making most people feel safe enough to engage in most public activities. And consumers are still flush with cash, spending robustly on both services and goods, and keeping the economy humming.
But supply chains are arguably in the most dire condition since the start of the pandemic. Lead times for manufacturing inputs recently reached records, while retailers are spending millions to charter container vessels to ensure shipments reach stores in time for holiday shopping. And this scramble to keep supply chains intact is driving up costs. The latest producer price index data for August showed an increase of 20 percent year-over-year. The consumer price index increased 5.2 percent year over year in August, meaning that many businesses are paying much increased costs and passing only a small portion of those costs on to the final consumer. Many businesses have been holding off on increasing prices, but will finally do so in fourth-quarter 2021 or first-quarter 2022.
Supply-chain snarls are likely to persist well into 2022, and so will elevated inflation. The Federal Reserve has adjusted its tone on inflation, with Chair Jerome Powell recently admitting that inflation is now more broad and structural than earlier in the year.
The Fed will begin tapering its $120-billion-per-month security purchases in November, and then eye a potential rate hike in late 2022 or early 2023. One major challenge the Fed faces is that monetary policy is a very effective tool to combat demand-driven inflation. In years past it has not been particularly effective in combatting supply-driven inflation.
Amidst all of this, energy prices have surged, with few indications of a near-term reversal. The dollar has also been steadily increasing for months, and the yield curve is steepening again. All three of these factors could be interpreted as signs of a healthy economic recovery. They could also be simply reflections of the supply and inflation challenges being experienced throughout the economy. In this case, the explanations are not mutually exclusive. The economy is on a strong growth path, but inflation is hastening expectations on the Fed’s timeframe to tighten monetary policy. For those in agriculture, this confluence of factors poses a headwind and creates even worse operating costs to close out the calendar year.
In Washington, Congress has been playing with fire as it debates how to raise the federal debt ceiling. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has said the ceiling must be increased by Oct. 18, or the United States risks defaulting on its debt payments. (Editor’s note – the debt ceiling was temporarily increased this week.) This potential outcome is sufficiently catastrophic that we are confident a deal will be struck, even if it is done through a Democrat-led reconciliation process. Congress will then need to approve another spending bill by early December to avoid a government shutdown. And between the two deadlines, President Joe Biden and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer will attempt to bridge the Democrats’ intra-party divide to approve two bills covering infrastructure and social safety nets. In its current form, the infrastructure bill would have significant positive implications for CoBank customers across the agriculture, communications, water and power sectors.
Dan Kowalski is an economist and vice-president of CoBank's Knowledge Exchange Division; he leads a team of economists to produce research for the agricultural and infrastructure industries that CoBank serves.