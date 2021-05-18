Take first look at new marketing year

The May World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates gives the first look at the newest marketing-year demand expectations since the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Outlook Forum in February.
The report is the highlight of spring USDA reports because it incorporates farmer-planting decisions from the March Prospective Planting report, and adapts supply estimates to reflect weekly planting-progress reports. The big story before the report is increasing prices due to increased global demand for U.S. commodities.
This Market Intel dives into the May World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates for updated estimates of the current 2020-2021 marketing-year crop. We assess what could be in store for the newest 2021-2022 marketing year that starts in September.
Corn
The USDA estimates corn planted for the 2021-2022 marketing year at 91.1 million acres, just slightly more than 2020 when 90.8 million acres of corn were planted. The USDA forecasts farmers will harvest 83.5 million acres of corn in 2021 at a yield rate of 179.5 bushels per acre. At those estimates, corn production for 2021-2022 is estimated to be slightly less than 15 billion bushels, just behind 2016’s 15.1 billion bushels. Keep in mind the production estimate for the 2021 level is a 6 percent increase from 2020, when U.S. farmers produced about 14.1 billion bushels, and a 4 percent increase from the five-year average of 14.4 billion bushels.
On the demand side, for the new 2021-2022 marketing year the USDA estimates ethanol use will rebound – increasing by 225 million bushels or 4.5 percent from the 2020-2021 marketing year. The rebound is largely driving the overall increase in domestic corn use expected for the newest marketing year. Corn-export estimates for the newest marketing year seem to be unexciting considering the most recent surge to exports in the current marketing year. USDA estimates peg 2021-2022 exports at 2.45 billion bushels, a decrease of 12 percent from where exports are currently tracking in the 2020-2021 marketing year.
This month the USDA estimates 2020-2021 corn exports to be a record 2.7 billion bushels. At this time in 2020 the agency had anticipated exports to only be 2.15 billion bushels. But the pace of exports and increased global buying has boosted estimated exports by 29 percent in just a year.
All this being said, for marketing-year 2021-2022 estimates, the increase in ethanol and decrease in exports pushes the USDA’s estimate for corn ending stocks to about 1.5 billion bushels. When compared to the current marketing year, ending stocks have decreased to 1.2 billion bushels. That’s a decrease of 62 percent from the 3.3 billion bushels first reported for the 2020-2021 marketing year, at this time in 2020. Those early demand expectations have a lot of room to change during the course of the coming months.
The USDA estimates put the 2021-2022 stocks-to-use ratio at 10.2 percent. When looking at the current 2020-2021 marketing year, the corn stocks-to-use ratio has decreased to its smallest level since 2012 at 8.5 percent. For the 2021-2022 corn price, the USDA puts corn at $5.70 per bushel. The 2020-2021 marketing-year price increased to $4.35 per bushel, from $4.30 the previous month.
Soybeans
Soybean farmers are expected to plant 87.6 million acres of soybeans in 2021-2022, an increase of 5.4 percent from 2020 when farmers planted 83.1 million acres. Looking back to 2019, soybean farmers only planted 76.1 million acres, a decrease of 15.1 percent compared to estimates for the upcoming marketing year. As part of soybean-supply expectations for 2021-2022, soybean yields are at 50.8 bushels per acre with 86.7 million harvested soybean acres. Compared to 2020 when soybean production was 4.1 billion bushels, U.S. farmers are expected to produce 4.4 billion bushels of soybeans in 2021 for an increase of 7 percent. It’s an increase of 5 percent compared to the five-year average.
The increase in soybean supply for 2021 follows heightened soybean demand in 2020, largely driven by exports. While 2020-2021 marketing-year soybean exports are at 2.28 billion bushels, it’s an increase of 11 percent from when 2020-2021 soybean exports were first estimated to be about 2 billion bushels, in May 2020. Demand expectations for the 2021-2022 marketing year are slightly less, with 205 million fewer bushels of soybeans anticipated to be exported.
For the newest marketing year the expected production increase is offset by reduced export expectations. But ending stocks are expected to be relatively close to 2020-2021 ending stocks. For 2021-2022 soybean ending stocks are estimated at 140 million bushels; the 2020-2021 ending stocks are currently estimated to be 120 million bushels. Comparing the stocks-to-use ratio, the 2021-2022 marketing year is slightly more at 3.2 percent compared to 2020-2021. The United States is on pace for a 2.6 percent soybean stocks-to-use ratio in 2020-2021, matching the smallest stocks-to-use ratio in 2013.
For both years the expected continuation of reduced soybean stocks is increasing prices. For the 2020-2021 marketing year, the average farm price for soybeans remains at $11.25 per bushel, where it was the previous month. The 2021-2022 marketing-year average farm price is estimated to increase 23 percent to $13.85 per bushel.
Figure 1 displays U.S. crop production for corn, soybeans, wheat and cotton since the 2018-2019 marketing year – including the new 2021-2022 projections and the five-year average.
Wheat
Wheat-planted acres in 2021-2022 are estimated at 46.4 million acres, an increase of 4.7 percent from 2020-2021’s 44.3 million acres. Yield is estimated to be 50 bushels per acre, leading wheat production to potentially reach to well more than 1.872 billion bushels, a 2.5 percent increase from 2020-20021 wheat production – which reached 1.826 billion bushels. Wheat production has increased in the past two years but it still sits about 3 percent less than the five-year average of 1.938 billion bushels.
Wheat demand in 2020-2021 increased from earlier-in-the-year expectations but sat almost parallel to demand in 2019-2020. For the newest marketing year wheat is expected to be a livestock-feed substitute; the feed-use category is largely driving the overall wheat-use estimate. Feed use of wheat for 2021-2022 is expected to increase by 70 million bushels from 2020-2021, while exports for the newest marketing year are anticipated to pull back 65 million bushels.
The anticipated increase in production helps supply meet some of the crop demand. But increased domestic uses for wheat in the newest marketing year are expected to lead to reduced ending stocks. Ending stocks for wheat in 2021-2022 are estimated at 774 million bushels, a decrease of 1 percent from the 872 million bushels of ending stocks in 2020-2021. The resulting stocks-to-use ratio for wheat in 2021-2022 is expected at 37 percent, its smallest level since 2014. The 2020-2021 stocks-to-use sits at about 41 percent.
The USDA estimates the average farm price of wheat for the 2020-2021 marketing year to be $5.05 per bushel, a 9 percent increase from estimates this time in 2020, when the USDA expected the crop price to be $4.60 per bushel. Into the newest marketing year, the USDA estimates the 2021-2022 marketing-year average price of wheat to be $6.50 per bushel, the first time it would be at more than $6 since 2013.
Cotton
Cotton-planting expectations for the 2021-2022 marketing year are 12.04 million acres, which is close to 2020-2021’s 12.09 million acres. The USDA does not anticipate a yield bump for the new marketing year and expects the 847 pounds per acre of 2020 to be matched in 2021. But farmers are expected to harvest 9.63 million acres of cotton in 2021, a 16 percent increase from the 8.28 million acres harvested in 2020. That anticipated increase in cotton harvest is expected to bump 2021 cotton production to 17 million bales, an increase of from the 14.6 million bales produced in 2020. Despite the increase that’s about 6 percent less than the five-year average of 18 million bales of cotton produced in the United States.
Demand for cotton in the 2020-2021 marketing year, particularly exports, has helped decrease the accumulated ending stocks of the crop from previous years. With less-than-expected supply in 2020 and the continued increase in exports – now sitting at 16.25 million bales, an increase from 15 million bales estimated this time in 2020 – overall cotton use in 2020-2021 is at its largest since 2017. For the newest marketing year, coming in with less carry-over helps offset increased production expectations. That can be helpful with a reduction in expected exports. In the 2021-2022 marketing year the USDA expects cotton exports to decrease to 14.7 million bales, a decrease of 9.5 percent compared to 2020-2021.
Cotton ending stocks for 2020-2021 are pegged at 3.3 million bales. The USDA estimates the production increase and export decrease will lead to similar ending-stock estimates for the 2021-2022 marketing year at 3.1 million bales. For 2020-2021 the USDA estimates have the cotton stocks-to-use ratio sitting at 17.8 percent and the 2021-2022 stocks-to-use ratio slightly more at 18 percent. If the 2021-2022 stocks-to-use ratio comes to fruition, it would sit about 27 percent less than the five-year average, which is typically about 24.5 percent.
The decrease in stocks relieves a heavy weight that has been sitting on cotton prices for the past few years. For the 2020-2021 average marketing-year price, the USDA estimates cotton at 68 cents per pound, an increase of 11 cents per pound from this time in 2020. For the 2021-2022 marketing year, the USDA expects the cotton price to reach 75 cents per pound, its best price since 2013.
Figure 2 displays the U.S. exports for corn, soybeans, wheat and cotton since the 2018-2019 marketing year, including the new 2021-2022 projections and the five-year average.
Summary
The May World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates is the long-awaited first look at the upcoming marketing year for corn, soybeans, wheat and cotton. There’s a lot of room for changes during the coming months. The May report comes on the heels of massive export increases that helped boost prices for all four crops. Farmer planting decisions will not be updated until the June 30 acreage report, providing a better idea of supply expectations for the newest marketing year. Given the sharp increase in prices for corn and soybeans, changed planting intentions could result in revised supply expectations for the 2021-2022 marketing year early on. Additionally demand changes like those that occurred late into calendar-year 2020 could change the outlook of crop expectations finishing 2020-2021 and heading into 2021-2022.
Shelby Myers is an economist with the American Farm Bureau Federation’s Market Intel. Visit www.fb.org/market-intel for more information.