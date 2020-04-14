As the focus turns to the planting season and markets adjust to the new realities associated with the pandemic, export markets continue to reveal consumption information relevant to price formation in 2020. Exports will play a significant role in determining prices in both corn and soybean markets moving forward. A slower pace of soybean exports saw the U.S. Department of Agriculture decrease projections by 50 million bushels, to 1.775 billion bushels in this past week’s World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report. The weaker exports out of the United States do not signal overall weakness in the global soybean-export market.
Brazilian exports in March came in at 426 million bushels. April soybean exports out of Brazil look to surpass March’s total by a healthy margin. Soybean exports out of Brazil appear set to eclipse 1.7 billion bushels this marketing year. A weak currency continues to help Brazilian exports. The Brazilian real recently strengthened against the dollar but still sits at 25 percent less since the start of the year.
Chinese crush margins showed improvement during recent weeks. As China rebuilds its hog herd, imports appear likely to maintain a strong pace in 2020 without supply-chain disruptions. China’s progress toward meeting the “Phase 1” trade commitments began slowly this year. Census Bureau data available through February indicated China imported a mere $2.4 billion in the first two months of the year. An increase in Chinese imports of U.S. agricultural products seems likely, but increased soybean purchasing looks set to materialize later in 2020. For the current marketing year, the export pace needs to accelerate to meet the current forecast.”
Census Bureau export estimates through February place soybean exports at 1.12 billion bushels. Census Bureau export totals came in about 37 million bushels larger than cumulative export inspections during the same period. As of April 2 export inspections for the current marketing year totaled 1.172 billion bushels. If that difference in export pace continued through the current period, soybean exports would total 1.209 billion bushels as of April 2,
For the remainder of the current marketing year, 26.2 million bushels of soybean exports are required each week to meet the USDA projection. During the past four weeks, export inspections of soybeans averaged 16.5 million bushels per week.
As of April 2 outstanding sales for the current marketing year totaled 193 million bushels, which sits at well less than the estimated 566 million bushels required to meet the USDA projection. China holds a mere 17 million bushels of outstanding sales and looks to continue sourcing soybeans from Brazil during the near term. The year 2019 saw about 616 million bushels of soybeans exported between April and August, with China recording 300 million bushels. A repeat of that performance, under some trying economic circumstances, remains necessary.
The USDA left the corn-export forecast at 1.725 billion bushels. Recent strength in export sales holds the potential for meeting that projection. Reduced prices look to see continued strength for U.S. corn exports. A major competitor, Brazil, seems destined to import corn from Argentina and Paraguay during the short run to meet the demand for livestock.
Brazilian corn exports decreased 40 percent through the first three months of the year, reflecting tight supplies in the country. A smaller first corn crop combined with substantial exports at the end of the previous year blunted export pace thus far in 2020. A lot is riding on the second crop for Brazil’s domestic corn users.
Export prices decreased recently in Ukraine. Thus far Ukraine exported about 945 million bushels of USDA’s forecasted 1.26 billion bushels for the marketing year. U.S. competitiveness in corn-export markets is set to stay strong into the early summer. A more-robust pace is required to hit the current forecast.
Export estimates by the Census Bureau through February place corn exports for the marketing year at 622 million bushels. Through April 2, cumulative export inspections totaled 761 million bushels. Using the relationship between export inspections and Census Bureau totals, exports for corn currently sit at 819 million bushels. For the remainder of the marketing year, export inspections need to average about 42 million bushels per week to meet the USDA projection.
During the past four weeks of export inspection data, corn exports averaged 43.2 million bushels per week. Total outstanding sales for the current marketing year sit at 557 million bushels, which is less than the 906 million bushels required to reach the USDA projection.
Mexico, Japan and South Korea provided much of the recent strength and total almost 60 percent of outstanding sales. China at present holds 32 million bushels of sales. China increased its 2020-2021 marketing-year purchases despite limited buying this marketing year. Through April 2 outstanding sales for the next marketing year have increased by 17.8 percent compared to the previous year. Corn exports may fall short of the current forecast, but the export pace in the second half of this marketing year looks to recover substantially from the weak first half.
The contraction of economic activity around the globe continues as the economic impacts of the pandemic grow. Supply chains remain a particular concern and disruptions still hold the potential for dramatic effects on export markets. U.S. exports of corn and soybeans look to respond to reduced prices as we move deeper into 2020.