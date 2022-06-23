 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Take look at feed-grain future

The ending-stock estimate for U.S. corn in the 2022-2023 marketing year increased in the June World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates. A reduced use estimate for old-crop corn – exports decreased 50 million bushels – increased the carryover number or beginning stocks for the new crop year. Combined with a 5-million-bushel increase in the estimate of food, seed and industrial use, that raised ending stocks by 40 million bushels to 1.4 billion bushels. Days of use on hand at the end of the marketing year increased by one to a 35.1-day supply. The season average farm price estimate of $6.75 per bushel was unchanged.

Download PDF U.S. Corn Supply and Use
Download PDF U.S. Corn Supply and Demand

World corn-production numbers were increased on a larger estimate from Ukraine. Exports, however, were unchanged. With increased supplies outweighing the small increase in use, world days of use on hand increased from a 94-day supply this past month to 95.5 days.

Download PDF Corn Production
Download PDF Corn Production, Days of Use

This past week’s Crop Progress report showed corn-planting progress coming closer to normal. As of June 5, there was 94 percent of the U.S. corn crop in the ground. That compares to an average 92 percent. This past year was 98 percent at this time – tied for the record high with 2016, 1997 and 1985. The record small number of 67 percent was set in 2019.

Download PDF Corn planting

People are also reading…

North Dakota was still 11 percent less than normal, followed by Pennsylvania at 5 percent less and Minnesota at 3 percent less. The first corn-condition ratings of the season were included in this week’s Crop Progress. It showed a crop index of 380, at almost the long-term average of 373 for early June.

Download PDF Corn-crop condition

The drought-severity index for the North Central region improved again this past week, decreasing four points to 60. That compares to an index reading of 121 in 2021 at this time and an average of 52. The area under some degree of drought decreased from 30 percent to 29 percent.

Download PDF North Central drought monitor
Download PDF U.S. Drought Monitor as of June 14
Download PDF U.S. Seasonal Drought Outlook

The Bureau of Labor Statistics recently released the Consumer Price Index for May. Compared to a year ago, prices increased 8.6 percent, the largest increase since December 1981. The energy sector continues to show price increases at about 30 percent, food at about 10 percent and apparel at about 5 percent.

Download PDF Consumer Price Index

The seasonal price pattern for the December corn contract shows the best pricing prospects in the first half of the year, peaking in June. Prices are forecast to decrease to less than average in mid-July – 0.50 on the index – and then bottoming out in late September or early October.

Download PDF Corn Futures
+2 
J. Mark Welch

J. Mark Welch

J. Mark Welch is a professor and grain-marketing economist with the Texas A&M University AgriLife-Extension Service. Visit agrilifeextension.tamu.edu for more information.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Take fast look at crop futures

Take fast look at crop futures

Purdue University agricultural economists Nathan Thompson and James Mintert hosted a webinar June 13 to discuss the corn and soybean outlook f…

McKalip good choice for ag

McKalip good choice for ag

OPINION  Doug McKalip has been nominated by President Joe Biden as Chief Agricultural Negotiator with the United States Trade Representative o…

USDA report looks at new year

USDA report looks at new year

A review of the May World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report shows updates to the 2021-2022 marketing year and a first look at th…

Farmer-sentiment barometer dives

Farmer-sentiment barometer dives

The Purdue University-CME Group Ag Economy Barometer plummeted in May to a reading of just 99, the weakest farmer-sentiment reading since Apri…

USDA report looks at crop futures

USDA report looks at crop futures

Ukraine wheat production for marketing-year 2022-2023 is forecast at 21.5 million metric tons, a decrease of 35 percent from the previous year…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News