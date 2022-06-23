Take look at feed-grain future

The ending-stock estimate for U.S. corn in the 2022-2023 marketing year increased in the June World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates. A reduced use estimate for old-crop corn – exports decreased 50 million bushels – increased the carryover number or beginning stocks for the new crop year. Combined with a 5-million-bushel increase in the estimate of food, seed and industrial use, that raised ending stocks by 40 million bushels to 1.4 billion bushels. Days of use on hand at the end of the marketing year increased by one to a 35.1-day supply. The season average farm price estimate of $6.75 per bushel was unchanged.
World corn-production numbers were increased on a larger estimate from Ukraine. Exports, however, were unchanged. With increased supplies outweighing the small increase in use, world days of use on hand increased from a 94-day supply this past month to 95.5 days.
This past week’s Crop Progress report showed corn-planting progress coming closer to normal. As of June 5, there was 94 percent of the U.S. corn crop in the ground. That compares to an average 92 percent. This past year was 98 percent at this time – tied for the record high with 2016, 1997 and 1985. The record small number of 67 percent was set in 2019.
North Dakota was still 11 percent less than normal, followed by Pennsylvania at 5 percent less and Minnesota at 3 percent less. The first corn-condition ratings of the season were included in this week’s Crop Progress. It showed a crop index of 380, at almost the long-term average of 373 for early June.
The drought-severity index for the North Central region improved again this past week, decreasing four points to 60. That compares to an index reading of 121 in 2021 at this time and an average of 52. The area under some degree of drought decreased from 30 percent to 29 percent.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics recently released the Consumer Price Index for May. Compared to a year ago, prices increased 8.6 percent, the largest increase since December 1981. The energy sector continues to show price increases at about 30 percent, food at about 10 percent and apparel at about 5 percent.
The seasonal price pattern for the December corn contract shows the best pricing prospects in the first half of the year, peaking in June. Prices are forecast to decrease to less than average in mid-July – 0.50 on the index – and then bottoming out in late September or early October.
J. Mark Welch is a professor and grain-marketing economist with the Texas A&M University AgriLife-Extension Service. Visit agrilifeextension.tamu.edu for more information.