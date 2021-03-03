Take look back on unprecedented year

“Unprecedented” was chosen by dictionary.com as the “People’s Choice” for Word of the Year for 2020. That term was used to describe almost every aspect of our lives this past year, from the weather to the election and of course the pandemic. And with all that unprecedented-ness came new levels of uncertainty.
COVID-19 creates uncertainty
In March 2020 we posed four key questions for the agricultural economy, in the early days of the pandemic. Stress on the farm economy was building despite sizable government payments; commodity prices were decreasing. Disruption was being felt throughout the food and agricultural supply chain. Little did we know it was actually the start of a long-term shift from commuting and restaurants to cooking at home and teleworking.
“There will be many Monday Morning Quarterbacks, but those truly interested in learning from the situation will need to consider the decisions made in the context of the information known at that time,” we wrote.
Indeed it can be difficult to keep hindsight bias in check when thinking back about the policy decisions – and outcomes – of the past year. Once we know the outcome of a situation, it’s all too easy to weave a narrative through those data points to reach the conclusion that the outcome was inevitable. But the truth is we usually didn’t “know it all along;” it just feels that way.
History often rhymes
One example the Agricultural Economic Insights team explored in “Escaping 1980” was the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Payment In Kind program, perhaps the most infamous supply-control program in modern history. The USDA launched Payment In Kind in an attempt to counter market-deflating overproduction by paying farmers to take acres out of production.
By 1983 stocks had decreased due to drought and commodity prices had rallied, making Payment In Kind seem like a bad idea. The program faced widespread criticism. But ultimately a case can be made that Payment In Kind was a well-intentioned effort that was sidelined by problems that could not be foreseen.
A quote we have mentioned before – attributed to Mark Twain – comes to mind yet again when thinking about the similar situation that unfolded in 2020. “History doesn’t repeat itself, but it often rhymes.”
Government payments save ag
Early in the pandemic, the farm economy looked bleak. Restaurant and school food-service demand collapsed overnight. Milk with nowhere to go was dumped. Processing plants temporarily shut. And the crisis came after years of depressed commodity prices, a trade war and weather disasters.
But things changed and quickly. China’s late-year surge in exports shrank ending stocks. Prices rallied. Corn yields were less than trend. All told, net farm income in 2020 was expected to be the second-best of all time, despite farm cash receipts being depressed significantly. The USDA projected that farmers won’t see another year as profitable as 2020 for at least a decade. A major driver of that improvement was the $46.3 billion in government assistance during 2020 that effectively propped up the farm economy.
Future farm policy debated
It would be easy now to look back and question whether Coronavirus Food Assistance Payments 2.0 were necessary, given those rallies and the late surge in exports decreasing stocks. But the decision to launch those programs was made with the information that was available at the time. To be clear that doesn’t mean analysis or questions about the long-term impact of those short-term programs, or about what unprecedented levels of government assistance will mean for the future of farm policy, is not warranted. The scenario that unfolded will likely stay with us for a long time as we think about the role and impact of ad hoc policies.
But the reality is we didn’t know then what we know now. It was impossible to know how trade dynamics would change and prices would soar. When reflecting on a decision, take a moment to “go back in time.” Consider the information that was available in that moment and the uncertainties we were facing. Despite how it may feel, remember there were many more outcomes possible. It’s important to keep in mind that hindsight – and hindsight bias – is not always 2020.
