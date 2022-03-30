Time to consider farm-bill provisions

OPINION House Agriculture Subcommittee on Biotechnology, Horticulture, and Research chair, U.S. Rep. Stacey Plaskett, D-Virgin Islands, delivered the following statement at the legislative hearing titled “A 2022 Review of the Farm Bill: Horticulture and Urban Agriculture.”
Good morning and thank you to my colleagues and our witnesses for joining me as we review the 2018 Farm Bill Horticulture Title and Urban Agriculture. This will be a two-part hearing where we will hear from U.S. Department of Agriculture Under Secretary Jenny Lester Moffitt and Natural Resources Conservation Service chief Terry Cosby on our first panel, followed by a second panel with industry stakeholders and producers.
The Horticulture Title of the farm bill covers programs that support the specialty-crop industry, USDA-certified organic products – crops and animals, hemp, local agricultural markets and more. In my district of the U.S. Virgin Islands, farmers are mostly small and local producers. Many of those producers participate in programs such as USDA’s local-agriculture programs, among others, so this hearing’s topics are very important to me.
While other farm-bill titles can benefit those sectors, this conversation will focus on the Horticulture Title provisions and the specific provisions related to urban agriculture in the 2018 farm bill.
• creation of a Local Agriculture Market Program to support the development, coordination and expansion of domestic direct-to-consumer marketing, and local and regional food markets as well as value-added agricultural products
• establishment of an Office of Urban Agriculture and Innovative Production at USDA to provide Urban Ag producers resources to take advantage of USDA programs and initiatives
Other provisions in the 2018 farm bill:
• enhanced enforcement of organic products
• limited programmatic fraud
• developed new technologies
• strengthened USDA organic certifications
• provided organic producers with accurate data collection to ensure that organic agriculture is part of climate-smart agriculture solutions
Producers in those sectors have also been able to leverage programs in the Horticulture Title to face the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. As we move toward a greater sense of normalcy, we are invested in ensuring producers and the industry have the necessary resources in this space – particularly when it comes to addressing the unprecedented supply-chain disruptions and challenges to market access many producers experienced during the pandemic.
This hearing presents an important opportunity to conduct oversight into programs from the 2018 farm bill, and consider how we should best support producers and stakeholders.
Stacey Plaskett is a member of the U.S. House of Representatives, representing the Virgin Islands at-large as a member of the Democratic Party. She is chair of the House Agriculture Committee Subcommittee on Biotechnology, Horticulture, and Research.