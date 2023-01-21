Title II conservation programs explained

First incorporated into a farm bill in 1985, the conservation title is what some would consider the original Green New Deal. Its voluntary conservation initiatives give farmers and ranchers flexibility to adopt practices in a market-based approach.
Farmers and ranchers have always been good stewards of water and land. But the 2018 farm bill, called the Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018, expanded conservation programs designed to help farmers and ranchers improve water quality, improve wildlife habitats and populations, protect natural resources and provide many other benefits to surrounding ecosystems. Of the $867 billion of mandatory funding required for farm-bill programs across 10 years, $60 billion is allocated for the conservation title of the farm bill. That’s equal to 7 percent of the bill’s total projected mandatory spending in that timeframe.
The three main programs that comprise the conservation title cover working lands and land-retirement initiatives. The 2014 farm bill revolutionized conservation programs, consolidating 23 programs into 13 for ease of use, and access for farmers and ranchers. The largest land-retirement program is the Conservation Reserve Program, with outlays close to $2 billion per fiscal year. The two largest working-lands programs are the Environmental Quality Incentives Program and the Conservation Stewardship Program, with a combined dedicated $25 billion across 10 years. Funding for the Conservation Stewardship Program was shifted away from an acreage limitation to limits based on funding. The Environmental Quality Incentives Program was expanded and reauthorized with increased funding levels.
Consider conservation-program history
Conservation programs are intended to help share the costs farmers would bear through the implementation or improvement of conservation practices on a farm or ranch. The goal is to help producers with practices that improve soil quality, water quality, air quality and wildlife habitat as well as reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
U.S. conservation programs are among the oldest in the world. Conservation programs were included in the first farm bill through the Natural Resources Conservation Service, formerly known as the Soil Conservation Service. Enacted in 1935 through the Soil Conservation Act, conservation programs supported farmers in their efforts to preserve the country’s natural resources. Early on, technical assistance was the primary offering – until 1954 when project-based assistance became the norm across the United States to conserve resources and rehabilitate depleted sources. The turning point for conservation practices came during the farm crisis in the 1980s with the creation of the Conservation Reserve Program. The launch of the Conservation Reserve Program, in addition to other programs, placed a greater emphasis on conservation.
Conservation programs represent 7 percent of the $428 billion 2018 farm bill across the 2019-2023 period, which is about $29.96 billion across the bill’s five-year life span.
Programs in Title II detailed
The Conservation Reserve Program was first introduced in the 1985 farm bill as a way to set aside easily erodible land not suited as prime farmland. Under a Conservation Reserve Program contract between the U.S. government and a producer, the producer agrees to take land out of agricultural production for 10 to 15 years. A large majority of Conservation Reserve Program contracts enroll whole fields or whole farms. But recently there has been increased interest in enrolling high-priority partial-field practices like filter strips and grass waterways. The Conservation Reserve Program is considered a land-retirement program because enrolled acres are retired from farm production for the life of the contract. There is a competitive general sign-up period at select times as well as a continuous sign-up option that’s less competitive but only offered to those who qualify.
The Conservation Reserve Program provides financial compensation via a cash-rental rate – based on the relative productivity of soils within each county and the average cash rent of the county according to the National Agricultural Statistics Service – to landowners who voluntarily enroll easily erodible and environmentally-sensitive lands. With that, more productive ground remains in agricultural production while resource-conserving and wildlife-habitat -reservation practices are installed on marginal acres. In addition to the Conservation Reserve Program, there are four other land-retirement programs in which Conservation Reserve Program acres can be enrolled – including the Conservation Reserve Enhancement Program, the Farmable Wetlands Program, CLEAR30 and the piloted Soil Health Income Protection Program.
The 2014 farm bill implemented a “step down” policy for the acreage cap allowed in the Conservation Reserve Program during the five-year life of the 2014 farm bill, reducing acreage from 27.5 million acres in fiscal-year 2014 to 24 million acres by fiscal-year 2018. In contrast, the 2018 farm bill was a “step up” policy for the Conservation Reserve Program-acreage cap, moving from 24 million acres in fiscal-year 2019 to 27 million acres by fiscal-year 2023.
- For fiscal-year 2019 Conservation Reserve Program enrollment was capped at 24 million acres.
- It was capped at 24.5 million acres in fiscal-year 2020.
- It was capped at 25 million acres in fiscal-year 2021.
- It was capped at 25.5 million acres in fiscal-year 2022.
- It was capped at 27 million acres in fiscal year 2023.
While the enrollment limits are increasing, actual acreage enrolled has gone in the opposite direction. In fact, until recently, the total number of acres enrolled in the Conservation Reserve Program has declined every year since fiscal-year 2007. Conservation Reserve Program enrollment for 2019 was 22.32 million acres; it was 21.92 million acres for 2020.
The 2021 enrollment was first reported to be 20.8 million acres, a little more than 4 million acres less than the 25-million-acre cap. But the U.S. Department of Agriculture made the decision in 2021 to reopen Conservation Reserve Program enrollment to add as many as 4 million new acres to the program using a 3 percent, 5 percent or 10 percent climate-smart incentive payment on top of the Conservation Reserve Program rental rate. Those increased rental-rate payments were tied to soil productivity and included additional incentives to implement climate-smart practices on Conservation Reserve Program acres. The department also expanded the number of incentivized environmental practices that were allowed in the Conservation Reserve Program. Through the reopened enrollment period, the USDA added 2.5 million acres in the Grassland Conservation Reserve Program, almost 1.9 million acres in the General Conservation Reserve Program and 902,000 acres in the Continuous Conservation Reserve Program for 2021. That’s a total of 3.4 million additional acres in 2021.
Conservation Reserve Program enrollment in 2022 was closer to previous-years enrollments, sitting at 22.1 million acres. However for the 2022 program year, the USDA made another change to the Conservation Reserve Program to allow producers to voluntarily terminate a Conservation Reserve Program contract in its final year. The flexibility was granted so that land could be returned to production using working-lands conservation programs to help mitigate potential global food-supply challenges resulting from Russia invading Ukraine at the end of February 2022.
The map shows Conservation Reserve Program enrollment for fiscal-year 2022.
- Texas holds the largest number of acres enrolled in the Conservation Reserve Program with 2.3 million acres.
- Colorado holds about 2 million acres enrolled in the Conservation Reserve Program.
- South Dakota holds the third-largest number of acres enrolled in the Conservation Reserve Program at 1.7 million acres.
- Kansas has slightly less than 1.7 million acres enrolled in the Conservation Reserve Program.
There are only eight states with more than 1 million acres enrolled in the Conservation Reserve Program; they are largely concentrated where drought has been more prevalent recently.
Program rental rates explained
Along with increasing the annual enrollment-acreage cap, the 2018 farm bill also adjusted Conservation Reserve Program rental rates to better align the program with market-based conditions. Those provisions aimed to reduce the amount of rental payment to producers, including the per-acre costs of enrolling in the Conservation Reserve Program. The change was intended to help the Conservation Reserve Program more accurately serve its purpose of retiring more sensitive lands without competing with the local farmland market. That would prevent the government from limiting farmer and rancher access to prime farmland, and keep extremely productive land in production while using working-lands-conservation programs.
The 2018 farm bill limited Conservation Reserve Program rental rates for general enrollment to 85 percent of the county average rental rate, while continuous enrollment rental rates were limited to 90 percent of the county average rental rate. That supports the requirement that the program account for the potential impact on the local farmland rental market of a market-based approach that would improve the availability of farmland for farmers and ranchers. The current maximum rental rate the Natural Resources Conservation Service can offer for the Conservation Reserve Program is calculated in the following ways.
- General Conservation Reserve Program Rental Rate Cap = the Conservation Reserve Program rental rate < 85 percent of county average rental rate
- Continuous Conservation Reserve Program Rental Rate Cap = the Conservation Reserve Program rental rate < 90 percent of county average rental rate
It’s important to note that the maximum Conservation Reserve Program rental rates can change year-to-year since they are coupled with the NASS county average rental rate. That means that increasing or declining county rental rates can impact the maximum amount of rent the Conservation Reserve Program can offer in a given contract year.
Working-lands programs detailed
Working-lands programs were first introduced in the 2002 farm bill as a way to complement programs promoting conservation stewardship without taking away production. While the Conservation Reserve Program is a voluntary land-retirement program, the other two main programs – the Environmental Quality Incentives Program and the Conservation Stewardship Program – are working-lands programs that provide financial and technical assistance for implementing conservation practices to address area-specific natural-resource and land-management concerns on active farm or ranch working lands.
Environmental Quality Incentives Program – the USDA’s Environmental Quality Incentives Program provides financial and technical assistance to agricultural producers to address natural-resource concerns and deliver environmental benefits.
• improved water and air quality
• conserved ground and surface water
• increased soil health
• reduced soil erosion and sedimentation
• improved or created wildlife habitat
• mitigation against drought and increasing weather volatility
It’s a voluntary program with a requirement that 50 percent of funds go to livestock-based projects. Eligible producers enter into contracts to receive payment for implementing conservation practices. There are hundreds of approved Environmental Quality Incentives Program practices, with the most widely used practices being cover cropping, nutrient management, irrigation water management, prescribed grazing, fencing and forest-stand improvements. The availability and applicability of the practices vary by geography and cropping system. Approved activities are carried out according to an Environmental Quality Incentives Program plan developed in conjunction with the producer that identifies the appropriate conservation practices to address resource concerns on the land. Contracts last from five years to as long as 10 years, with a $450,000 payment limitation.
The 2002 farm bill removed the restriction for Environmental Quality Incentives Program funds to be used to assist livestock farmers as they work to construct animal-waste-management facilities. Provisions in the 2002 farm bill also required the Natural Resources Conservation Service to direct 60 percent of Environmental Quality Incentives Program assistance to livestock producers. The 2018 farm bill reduced this provision from 60 percent to 50 percent and increased allocation for wildlife-related practices from 5 percent to 10 percent. Multiple amendments to the Environmental Quality Incentives Program focus on issues such as water quality and quantity-related practices, soil health improvement, and wildlife health improvement.
Other programs within the Environmental Quality Incentives Program bucket include the General Environmental Quality Incentives Program, also known as state and local Environmental Quality Incentives programs. It provides opportunities to address priority local or state natural-resource concerns. The national Environmental Quality Incentives Program offers a number of initiatives including those related to air quality, on-farm energy, organic production, high-tunnel systems and landscape. Conservation Innovation Grants, the Colorado River Basin Salinity Project and Strike Force are also national Environmental Quality Incentives Program initiatives.
The 2018 farm bill authorized a new stewardship contract within the Environmental Quality Incentives Program called the Conservation Incentive Contract, which limits the number of priority resource concerns for as long as three years based on each geographic region. The contracts last for five to 10 years to incentivize the increased adoption of conservation practices. The USDA is required to determine the level and extent of the practice being adopted, the cost of adoption and compensation ensuring the longevity of the practice.
Mandatory Environmental Quality Incentives Program funding first set out in the 2018 farm bill increased from $1.75 billion in fiscal-year 2019 to $2.025 billion by fiscal-year 2023. But the Inflation Reduction Act, which was approved in August 2022, included an additional $18.05 billion for working-lands programs. That brings the Environmental Quality Incentives Program’s total appropriation to $8.45 billion through 2026.
The most recent data available from the Natural Resources Conservation Service indicates in 2020 there were 33,701 active and completed Environmental Quality Incentives Program contracts across 10.5 million acres in the United States. Texas has the greatest amount of active and completed Environmental Quality Incentives Program acres at 1.7 million acres, followed by Arizona with 1.3 million acres. New Mexico is third with about 1 million acres enrolled in an active and completed Environmental Quality Incentives Program contract for 2020.
Environmental Quality Incentives Program funding during fiscal-year 2020 totaled $1.8 billion for financial assistance. At the state level, Environmental Quality Incentives Program funding was the greatest in California at $121 million, followed by Texas at $120 million. The third-greatest funded state is Mississippi with about $63 million contributing to Environmental Quality Incentives Program projects.
Conservation Stewardship Program – The Conservation Stewardship Program provides financial and technical assistance to support ongoing and new conservation improvements by producers who work to meet stewardship requirements on working agricultural land. In the Conservation Stewardship Program, participants must meet a “stewardship threshold” for a set number of priority resource concerns when they apply for the program. They must agree to meet or exceed the stewardship threshold for additional priority resource concerns by the end of the contract. In exchange, participants receive annual payments that are based, in part, on conservation performance. Contracts last as long as 10 years; enrollment in the program is offered through a continuous sign-up period. Applications for the Conservation Stewardship Program are accepted on a year-round basis. The program focuses on an applicant’s actual and expected increase of conservation benefits, making it a unique voluntary conservation incentive that’s based on practice and performance. The program is very competitive and bases selection criteria on accrued costs for similar projects. Former applicants looking to re-enroll in the Conservation Stewardship Program must compete with new applications, rather than being re-enrolled automatically.
The 2018 farm bill limited Conservation Stewardship Program funding for each fiscal year, rather than limiting the number of total acres that could be enrolled in the program. Mandatory funding first set out in the 2018 farm bill for the Conservation Stewardship Program was $700 million in fiscal-year 2019 and increased to $1 billion in fiscal-year 2023. The Inflation Reduction Act includes an additional $3.25 billion for the Conservation Stewardship Program through 2026.
Natural Resources Conservation Service data indicates in 2020 there were 4,922 active Conservation Stewardship Program contracts across more than 6.4 million acres in the United States. New Mexico has the largest amount of acres on active Conservation Stewardship Program contracts, with 933,753 acres. The state with the second-most acres enrolled in Conservation Stewardship Program contracts is Utah with 563,636 acres. Oregon has 469,438 acres on active Conservation Stewardship Program contracts.
Total Conservation Stewardship Program financial obligations for fiscal-year 2020 were $2.2 billion, with $306 million in technical-assistance funding and $1.9 billion in financial assistance. Conservation Stewardship Program outlays in fiscal-year 2020 were the greatest in South Dakota at $203 million, followed by Arkansas with $188 million, then Mississippi with $171 million.
Summary
While conservation efforts have existed in farm policy since the first farm bill, they became more prominent when the conservation title was created in the 1985 farm bill. The programs in Title II provide financial and technical assistance so farmers and ranchers can proactively manage soil and water quality, improve wildlife habitat and enhance carbon-sequestration efforts to boost environmental sustainability without compromising economic viability.
The conservation title has provided farmers and ranchers with voluntary market-based incentives to adopt various conservation practices through land-retirement programs like the Conservation Reserve Program and working-lands programs like the Environmental Quality Incentives Program and the Conservation Stewardship Program. While the 2018 farm bill increased enrollment limits in the Conservation Reserve Program, actual acreage enrolled has declined. The adjusted Conservation Reserve Program rental rates implemented in the 2018 farm bill better align the program with current local farmland-market conditions to prevent the government from barring farmers and ranchers from accessing prime farmland. So far the change has encouraged farmers to install resource-conserving practices on environmentally-sensitive farmland and helped keep extremely productive land in production using good stewardship practices that can preserve wildlife habitat, soil and water. The working-lands programs like the Environmental Quality Incentives Program and the Conservation Stewardship Program have allowed private land to continue to be in production and have helped to provide cost-share assistance to implement conservation practices. However the demand for these programs has consistently outpaced the amount of funding provided in the 2018 farm bill.
The Inflation Reduction Act’s $18.05 billion for working-lands programs will potentially allow more producers to access those working-lands-program funds to implement conservation practices. Additional agriculture-specific provisions in the act total almost $40 billion for spending on programs and initiatives ranging from farm-bill working-lands conservation and technical assistance, to rural development and forestry. There continues to be questions about whether or not the added funds contribute to added baseline dollars for the 2023 farm bill. Until those questions are answered, the current expectation is that Congress has provided more to over-subscribed working-lands programs, rather than land-retirement programs, with more technical assistance on voluntary incentives to help producers meet their conservation and sustainability goals.
Shelby Myers is an economist with the American Farm Bureau Federation’s Market Intel. Visit www.fb.org/market-intel for more information.