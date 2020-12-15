Tom Vilsack faces new challenges

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack has spent years, if not decades, telling his fellow Democrats they needed to do more to aid rural communities and reach out to them. But he has often lamented that no one listened.
Now he’s going to try again.
President-elect Joe Biden has nominated Vilsack, a former Iowa governor and Democratic presidential candidate, to return to his old job at the U.S. Department of Agriculture, saying his eight years of experience there under former-President Barack Obama would ensure quicker help to rural and poor areas that are “reeling” from the pandemic and economic downturn.
“He wasn’t anxious to come back, he wasn’t looking for this job, but I was persistent and I asked him to serve again in this role because he knows the USDA inside and out, he knows the government inside and out,” Biden said of Vilsack, who turns 70 this weekend. “We need that experience now.”
Farm and anti-hunger groups that had a good relationship with Vilsack appeared pleased.
“(He) has the necessary qualifications and experience to steer the agency through these turbulent times,” said Rob Larew, president of the National Farmers Union.
Accepting the nomination alongside Biden on Friday, Vilsack said he would ensure a diverse and inclusive senior leadership team in the department.
“(I will) continue the important work of rooting out inequities and systemic racism in the systems we govern and the programs we lead,” he said.
He said one of his first duties would be to build back a vibrant and resilient economy as the department aids in the coronavirus response, including addressing food needs and shortages as well as sending relief to food workers and producers.
He will become the Biden administration’s chief spokesman for rural America. As he left office in 2016, Vilsack warned the Democratic Party wasn’t relatable enough in many areas of the country.
“The Democratic Party, in my opinion, has not made as much of an effort as it ought to to speak to rural voters,” Vilsack said in 2016. “What’s frustrating to me is that we actually have something we can say to them, and we have chosen, for whatever reason, not to say it.”
It’s unclear how Biden came to the decision to bring back the former secretary, who has spent the past four years in the private sector working for the U.S. Dairy Export Council. Former aides to Vilsack, the longest-serving holdover from the Obama administration, said he felt the need to return to duty.
Vilsack has had a long kinship with Biden. The two native Pennsylvanians met in Vilsack’s adopted Iowa home in 1986 when Biden had begun making connections ahead of the 1988 Iowa caucuses. Then mayor of Mount Pleasant in southeast Iowa, Vilsack volunteered for the up-and-coming Biden before he exited the presidential race.
In his endorsement, Vilsack called Biden “a man with empathy, and a man who has the heart of a president. (He’s someone with) the need to heal a divided nation.”
Vilsack pledged to “position American agriculture to lead our nation and the world in combating climate change” and to expand opportunities for “all Americans.”
