Tom Vilsack returns to Washington

Editor’s note: President-elect Joe Biden has nominated Tom Vilsack to return to his previous job at the U.S. Department of Agriculture, as Agriculture Secretary. Vilsack has spent the past four years working for the U.S. Dairy Export Council.
OPINION The Native American Agriculture Fund extends heartfelt congratulations to Secretary Tom Vilsack in his nomination to serve in the Biden-Harris administration as our next Secretary of the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The fund is a private charitable trust whose purpose is to support the success of Native farmers and ranchers. We know Vilsack will serve all our nation’s farmers and ranchers, our agricultural businesses, our next generation of producers and our people who are struggling to find food in the middle of a pandemic. We are anxiously looking forward to ensuring that the days ahead are brighter for those served by the USDA. We’re confident his leadership can create new opportunities for everyone. We know Secretary Vilsack will lead the department with passion, heart and a dedication to continue working to right past wrongs as well as create new opportunities for the nation’s agriculturalists, those who are hungry among us, and the nation’s rural people and communities.
Kevin Scott, incoming president of the American Soybean Association, said the association applauds news of Tom Vilsack’s nomination to lead the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Our farmer-leaders would like to welcome back the former two-term Iowa governor who served as Secretary of Agriculture for eight years during the Obama Administration. We’re thrilled to hear that such a qualified candidate with a solid track record supporting policy and regulatory decisions important to soybean growers is on deck to lead the USDA in 2021. Vilsack, who is from a large soybean-producing state, brings significant experience – having led the USDA effectively in the past, and will hit the ground running upon his return. He pointed to Vilsack’s agricultural knowledge and emphasized his history of advocating for biodiesel and biotechnology, among other soybean-farmer concerns. In his years as USDA secretary under the Obama Administration, Vilsack was a staunch supporter for renewable-fuel initiatives, biotechnology advances, fair-trade agreements and preserving the farm safety net. U.S. soy growers would welcome his support and the opportunity to work with him again. We urge the U.S. Senate to swiftly confirm Vilsack’s nomination when officially submitted in January.
Brody Stapel, president of Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative, said on behalf of the cooperative’s dairy-farmer members across the Midwest, Edge welcomes the announcement of Tom Vilsack as the forthcoming nominee to lead the U.S. Department of Agriculture. We believe he will be a strong advocate for dairy farmers and processors in the next administration. Edge stands ready to work with Vilsack and his future team to tackle existing and arising challenges facing today’s dairy farmers. From ag-workforce shortages to expanding export opportunities for our products, he has a proven understanding of the issues our farmers care about.
Kayla Bergman, policy associate at the Center for Rural Affairs, said the new administration needs to take strong stances in support of rural America. For almost 50 years, the Center for Rural Affairs has been a leading force in standing up for the family farmer and rancher, small-business owner and rural communities. We look forward to working with Vilsack, President-Elect Joe Biden and the new USDA leadership as they work for and with rural Americans. Increased support is needed for rural communities that are struggling economically, and the USDA can make an impact through its wide diversity of programs.
- strong financial and administrative support for the USDA-Conservation Stewardship Program
- support of rural entrepreneurship and rural microenterprises, and enacting policies that level the playing field for beginning, small and mid-sized farmers
- work with rural Americans to incentivize and support implementation of climate-smart agriculture and expansion of renewable energy
- engage with small meat processors, and work to address significant processing bottlenecks that are preventing many small livestock producers from being able to sell their meat
John Piotti, president and CEO of American Farmland Trust, said American Farmland Trust congratulates Tom Vilsack on being nominated as Secretary of Agriculture by President-elect Joe Biden. At a time when farmers are struggling in the face of a global pandemic, his experience will help the USDA tackle those challenges on day one of the new administration. We especially look forward to working with him to advance farmland protection, provide farmers the tools to address climate change, create a more inclusive agricultural system, and widen the doors of participation to a new diverse generation of producers.
Emily Skor, Growth Energy CEO, said they congratulate Vilsack and are pleased the Biden transition team has chosen such a steadfast champion of rural America to lead the USDA. After years of public and private service to the agricultural community, Vilsack is intimately familiar with the benefits biofuels present for reaching a net-zero carbon future and the economic vitality the industry provides to rural America. He has been a tireless champion of the biofuels industry during his career. His advocacy has been crucial, including most recently during the Iowa caucuses where we were proud to have had him join Growth Energy on tours with the president-elect and other candidates at our member plants. We are looking forward to working with the incoming administration and Vilsack to build on the success of biofuels as a solution to our climate goals, providing American drivers access to a cleaner fuel option and supporting rural economies.
Jim Mulhern, National Milk Producers Federation president and CEO, said Tom Vilsack has dedicated his life to service. While we will miss him as a colleague and friend, all of us in the dairy community who have had the opportunity to work with him during the past four years know his deep passion and commitment to rural America, and his understanding of its interdependence with our urban and suburban communities. The challenges that lie ahead are many – from a battered farm economy to climate change, the environment and sustainability, to nutrition and the importance of addressing the nation’s growing food insecurity, as well as the need for better trade policy and expanded markets abroad, and much more. No one is better suited to tackle these challenges than Tom Vilsack. We applaud President-elect Biden’s decision, and we look forward to Secretary Vilsack’s next chapter of leadership in American agriculture.
