Track market issues on into 2022

May you live in interesting times – purported to be an ancient Chinese curse
Increasing prices, strong worldwide demand and more than $27.2 billion in government payments drove net farm income in the United States to $117 billion in 2021, its biggest in eight years. The outlook for 2022 depends on a range of market issues. Remember, though, we continue to live in “interesting times” so any projections should be viewed with caution.
The pandemic continues as new variants emerge, constantly redefining the crisis. It’s shifting the shape of supply and demand, and its impact on the farm economy. Whether the tentative reopening of the service economy continues in 2022 will depend on the course of the pandemic.
In response to the pandemic and its economic fallout, the Federal Reserve Bank undertook unprecedented bond buying and lending to banks to support the economy directly – and to support trillions of dollars of extra government spending. The massive expansion of the money supply has led, as it must, to the greatest rates of inflation in almost 40 years. The 1970s and 1980s should remind us how destructive inflation – and its eventual correction – can be, if it’s not nipped in the bud.
U.S. agricultural trade hit new records in fiscal-year 2021. Whether there are new records in fiscal-year 2022 will depend somewhat on market forces, but more – perhaps – on geopolitics.
The end of 2021 means the end of Chinese purchase commitments for U.S. farm products under the so-called “Phase One Agreement.” But benefits and impediments remain, including a list of resolved structural barriers to U.S.-China trade as well as increased tariffs. Whether the increase of U.S. agricultural trade with China continues beyond the Phase One commitments remains to be seen.
Mexico has not had any biotech approvals since 2018. It had a rejection in 2021 and a presidential decree that bans imports of biotech corn by 2024. Mexico’s increasingly uncertain policy toward biotechnology is another U.S.-export geopolitical wildcard in 2022.
Imported agricultural inputs have become much more expensive. China has limited fertilizer exports to support its agriculture sector and sanctions against Belarus have practically cut off a major world source of potash.
Closer to home the unemployment rate, at 4.2 percent, has decreased considerably from the April 2020 rate of 14.8 percent. But it remains at more than pre-pandemic levels. A rebounding economy has resulted in an increased number of job openings but also an explosion in business applications. Workers, changed by the COVID experience, are demanding – and holding out for – more. As a result the entire economy is facing the sort of labor difficulties farmers have long endured, and that’s unlikely to change in 2022.
No part of the transportation sector has been spared supply-chain disruptions, with increased rates and shipping delays often hitting farmers and ranchers particularly hard. A continuing shortage of truck drivers has driven freight rates to more than pre-pandemic rates. Rail rates for bulk farm commodities have, in part, been increased by limited rail-terminal capacity.
Agricultural exports, though at record levels, were held back from even greater numbers by a shortage of containers. That led many foreign shippers to retrieve empty containers rather than allowing them to collect American loads for export. Imports of critical agricultural inputs were also constrained by maxed-out port capacity, thanks to the massive COVID-driven shift in U.S. consumer demand from experiences to stuff. Much of the “stuff” comes from maxed-out Asian factories and is delivered on maxed-out ships through maxed-out West Coast ports. The number of vessels waiting at anchor offshore from L.A. terminals, for example, was about zero daily on average before 2020. But that increased to an average of 32 in November 2021, with 53 vessels inbound as of Jan. 27.
The newly enacted bipartisan infrastructure law includes $550 billion in new investments in surface transportation, port and rail modernization, and universal broadband expansion – which could address some of the capacity shortfalls.
Natural disasters have been frequent and costly in recent years, from drought to wildfires to tornadoes, hurricanes and freezes. Disasters like those and the pandemic have fallen outside of the scope of traditional risk-management programs. They’re designed to provide targeted risk support under “more-normal” conditions. They drive popular and political demand for ad hoc disaster-assistance programs like the Wildfire and Hurricane Indemnity Program). Ad hoc disaster-assistance payments have gone from 1 percent or 2 percent of net farm income through 2019, to 48 percent in 2020 and 24 percent forecasted in 2021 – primarily linked to pandemic-related programs. That will force a conversation about how the 2023 farm bill can encourage good risk management, without leaving farmers and ranchers at the mercy of Mother Nature in a post-pandemic world.
Private climate markets, like carbon sequestration and ecosystem-services credit markets, provide new challenges and opportunities in 2022 for farmers to address climate emissions. Standard definitions for carbon and ecosystem service credits remain undetermined. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Climate-Smart Agriculture and Forestry Partnership Initiative was announced in September. But it will take time to define the farming and forestry practices and outcomes that the USDA values. It will take time to begin supporting pilot projects that could expand opportunities for climate-smart practices on working lands; those decisions will provide critical context for the conservation provisions of the 2023 farm bill.
Strong export purchases at the end of 2020 drove much of the increase in crop prices into and throughout 2021, which many farmers were able to take advantage of. But drought-related yield decreases in many parts of the country, particularly for wheat, reduced some potential 2021 revenue. Despite weather and disaster impacts, many U.S. farmers are aiming to plant just as much corn, soybeans and wheat in 2022 as compared to 2021 – which was a record planting year, and a record year in soybean production. Early analyst expectations peg corn-planted acres at 91.5 million acres, a decrease of about 2 percent compared to 2021. Soybean-planted acres are estimated to reach 88.8 million acres, an increase of 1.8 percent from 2021. Corn and soybean acres combined would reach 180.3 million acres, which would be a slight decrease from the combined 180.6 million acres in 2021.
Several factors may change those early projections – increased input costs. Increased fertilizer prices – increasing by more than 300 percent in some areas – and increased prices of other inputs. Crop-protection chemicals and land values – which increased 7 percent in 2021 compared to 2020 – are tightening what could have been better-than-breakeven profit margins. Figure 5 displays the historic average cost for six common fertilizer products, with the market corn price for comparison. Note the variation in fertilizer prices doesn’t always parallel changes in corn prices – especially in the past six months. Looking into 2022, grain prices are expected to begin to pull back as global supply catches up to surging demand. But they are likely to remain at more than prices received before 2021.
After hitting its biggest peak in more than 20 years, the national dairy-milking herd has decreased to less than 2017 and 2020 levels. With that decrease comes a dampening in total and per-cow milk production. Cold-storage butter stocks have decreased 27 percent from 2020 fueled by increased demand increasing Class IV-futures prices. Continued tightening of milk supply bodes well for overall prices – though the knee-jerk reaction to add cows during signals of increased prices could counteract short-run supply trends.
Red-meat supplies also remain at less than 2020 levels by 6 percent. Reduced producer-received cattle prices sustained by a COVID-induced era of increased carcass weights and increased supply are expected to wane as lighter-weight animals head to market. Though feedlot placements increased 6 percent in December 2021 as compared to December 2020, that’s likely a result of a last-ditch option to send feeders to market given abysmal winter forage conditions and increased hay prices. Sustained domestic and export demand for livestock and poultry products underpins a likely climb in producer-received prices into 2022.
In the end the net market return for commodities across the board may exceed that of 2021. But without the massive pandemic-linked government payments of the past two years, net farm income will likely be less in 2022.