OPINION The United States and China signed Jan. 15 the first phase of a trade agreement. And the U.S. Senate approved Jan. 17 the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement.
The deal with China includes a commitment by China that it will make additional purchases of U.S. goods and services in the coming years.
The agreement hopefully brings an end to an ongoing trade war between the two countries by implementing and enforcing “phase one” of the deal. The United States and China have been in an ongoing trade dispute since China in July 2018 raised import tariffs by 25 percent on U.S. soybeans in retaliation for U.S. duties on Chinese goods.
Sonny Perdue, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture, said, “This China ‘phase one’ deal is a huge success for the entire economy. This agreement finally levels the playing field for U.S. agriculture and will be a bonanza for America’s farmers, ranchers and producers.”
The agriculture section of the trade agreement addresses structural barriers to trade, according to Oilseed and Grain News. It will support an expansion of U.S. food-, agriculture- and seafood-product exports, increasing U.S. farm and fishery income. Multiple non-tariff barriers to U.S. agriculture and seafood products are addressed, including for meat, poultry, seafood, rice, dairy, infant formula, horticultural products, animal feed and feed additives, pet food, and products of agricultural biotechnology. In the next two years, China agrees to purchase between $40 billion and $50 billion of U.S. agricultural goods each year.
The American Feed Industry Association states the U.S. animal-food-manufacturing industry faced restrictions of any new U.S. feed additive and premix products to be exported to China since 2011 as well as restrictions of U.S. feed products with ruminant-origin ingredients and a number of poultry-derived ingredients. But the new deal with China addresses those constraints with a facility-registration process for feed additives, premixes and compound feed, as well as lifting the poultry and ruminant ban for animal-food products.
Constance Cullman, chief executive officer of the American Feed Industry Association, said, “Addressing the non-tariff barriers that challenge our industry in the Chinese market has been a top priority for (the association) for nearly a decade. I am very excited about what this agreement means for the U.S. animal-food industry and reopening the Chinese market for our products. I’m grateful for the hard work and enduring efforts of our trade negotiators on our behalf and the administration as a whole for defending the enhancement of productive trading relationships and supporting U.S. businesses and exports.”
Vince Peterson, president of U.S. Wheat Associates, said, “Even though China has huge domestic wheat stocks, they were buying more U.S. wheat because they needed it to meet growing demand for higher-quality wheat foods. The losses we demonstrated soon after China stopped importing U.S. wheat have only grown since then, so we hope the agreement signed today signals a potential turn-around.”
Dan Atkisson, chairman of the National Sorghum Producers, said, “National Sorghum Producers was pleased to be a part of the signing … of a phase one deal with China and applauds both the U.S. and Chinese administrations for their hard work to progress negotiations and reach an agreement that should lessen market uncertainty and shift purchases to more U.S. agriculture products like sorghum by our customers in China. Our farmers, as well as Chinese consumers, will benefit from this agreement. We anticipate fully analyzing the terms of the deal, but as for what we understand today it offers more opportunities for our growers to once again become competitive in the Chinese market and to regain relationships with our customers there. We know we have the sorghum to sell and we know our customers in China want our product. Therefore we look forward to re-establishing business at the shipment levels we saw before this process began.”
Darren Armstrong, chairman of the U.S. Grains Council, said, “The U.S. Grains Council is pleased to see the signing … of a phase one deal with China, which should reduce continued market uncertainty and incentivize China to purchase significant amounts of the full range of U.S. agricultural products including grains, distiller’s dried grains with solubles and ethanol, to total at least $80 billion over the next two years. The structural reforms, particularly those affecting feed grains, agricultural biotechnology, and sanitary and phytosanitary measures – once fully committed and implemented – will hopefully offer lasting impacts beyond short-term commitments to make accelerated market-driven purchases. The agreement, as we understand it, will offer opportunities for U.S. farmers to once again become competitive in China and serve our customers by addressing retaliatory tariffs and long-standing non-tariff barriers to trade.”
Eric Wilkey, chairman of the National Grain and Feed Association, said, “(The deal) represents a significant first step in resolving disruptions and long-standing festering impediments involving trade between the world’s two-largest economies, and contains substantial commitments from China to purchase U.S. food, agricultural and seafood products. It also is significant that the agreement contains Chinese commitments to abide by science- and risk-based processes with transparency and specific timelines for regulatory actions related to agricultural biotechnology, animal food, and meat and poultry products.
“(But we) believe more negotiations need to occur to resolve particularly non-tariff barriers to trade, including sanitary and phytosanitary issues, affecting grain and grain products, that too frequently and unpredictably disrupt U.S. agricultural trade with China. (The association) also seeks to restore competitive open-market agricultural trade and a level playing field with China. (The association) appreciates the administration’s recognition of these issues and will be encouraging that they be addressed in phase two negotiations with China. (We) hope those discussions will begin soon to build on the momentum and progress established in the phase one agreement.”
Mark O’Keefe, vice-president of editorial services at the U.S. Dairy Export Council, said, “The U.S. Senate’s recent bipartisan passage of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement wasn’t just an overhaul of the rules of trade in North America. It was a big win for U.S. dairy, paving the way for continued growth of exports to neighboring countries. Exports of cheese, milk powder, whey protein, and other dairy products and ingredients provide a financial boost not only to dairy farmers and manufacturers but to millions of U.S. workers whose jobs are supported by the U.S. dairy industry.
“According to the International Trade Commission, U.S. dairy exports are projected to increase by more than $314 million a year under (the new agreement). A generation ago almost all the milk produced in the United States stayed in this country. Today the milk from one out of seven tankers leaving American dairy farms ends up in products and ingredients sold to other countries, with Mexico the No. 1 market accounting for about one-fourth of all exports.
“(The agreement) fundamentally changes Canada’s trade-distorting policies, reforms Canada’s controversial dairy-pricing system, and provides exclusive Canadian market access for U.S. farmers and manufacturers. The trade agreement strengthens the U.S. dairy industry’s relationship with Mexico and establishes new protections for products that rely on common cheese names such as parmesan and feta.
“U.S. dairy exporters sold $1.4 billion in dairy products and ingredients to Mexico in 2018. An economic impact study showed that every $1 of U.S. dairy exports to Mexico generates $2.50 of economic activity in the United States.”
David Herring, National Pork Producers Council president, said, “(The council) applauds the administration for its hard work in negotiating the deal (with China). China is the world’s biggest producer and consumer of pork. However the country’s hog supply has been ravaged by African swine fever – a disease affecting only pigs with no human-health or food-safety risks – resulting in a tremendous shortage of pork and mounting food-price inflation. While this is a good first step, U.S. pork exports continue to be suppressed because of the country’s 60-percent punitive tariffs. (The council) is urging China to eliminate all tariffs on U.S. pork for at least five years. According to Iowa State University economist Dermot Hayes, if U.S. pork gets unrestricted access to the Chinese market, it will reduce the overall U.S. trade deficit with China by nearly 6 percent, generate 184,000 new U.S. jobs and produce $24.5 billion in new pork exports – all within the next decade.”
Zippy Duvall, American Farm Bureau president, said, “The (U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement) comes at a critical time for farmers and ranchers, increasing optimism that we’ll turn the corner in 2020. (It) is an important step toward restoring the competitiveness of America’s farmers and ranchers, strengthening our trade relationships in North America and setting an example for agreements with other important trading partners. (The agreement) is expected to result in a $65 billion increase in gross domestic product. Canada will increase quotas on U.S. dairy products, benefiting American dairy farmers by $242 million. Canada will also treat wheat imports the same as domestic wheat for grading and pricing.
Trump is expected to sign the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement soon; it's the final step to enacting that agreement in the United States. Mexico has already approved the agreement. Canada is expected to do so in coming months, with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government long insisting it would wait for U.S. approval before proceeding.