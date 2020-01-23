The cheese and Class III markets had a weak start but sprinted to a strong finish. Chicago Mercantile Exchange spot Cheddar barrels decreased Jan. 14 to a 10-month worst price at $1.4675 per pound. That was more than bad enough.
Barrels came roaring back and finished this past Friday at $1.56, nearly a dime more than the Jan. 14 trade and an increase of 4 cents from the previous Friday. Blocks increased 9.25 cents to $1.9625.
The powder markets firmed as well. Spot nonfat-dry milk rallied to a fresh five-year best at $1.285 and closed this past Friday at $1.275, an increase of a quarter-cent from the previous Friday. Whey powder increased 2 cents to 36.75 cents, matching an almost-four-month best.
The butter market retreated 4 cents to $1.88. Fat is cheap and abundant. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s “Dairy Market News” reports that butter makers “are taking advantage of the current cream accessibility to store for the spring-holiday uptick in ordering.” There was already plenty of butter in storage, which suggests prices won’t be able to rally much in the near future.
Despite the selloff in butter, Class IV futures increased. Most contracts settled 10 cents to 20 cents more than the previous week. Class III futures also gained ground; the February contract increased more than 40 cents. Aside from January Class IV, which stands at $16.77, all 2020 Class III and IV futures contracts are at least $17 per hundredweight. May through December Class IV futures are $18 or better.
After falling short in October, New Zealand milk collections exceeded the prior year in November. Fluid-milk output was more than 3 million metric tons, an increase of 0.3 percent from November 2018.
Milk-solids output was 0.4 percent more than the previous year. For the season to date, New Zealand’s milk collections are 0.4 percent less than at this point in the 2018-2019 season on both a fluid and milk-solids basis.
Strained finances, sweltering temperatures and raging wildfires continue to devastate Australian milk output. Combined, milk output in Oceania has lagged the prior year in every month since February.
In contrast European milk collections have bested 2018 in every month since June. Compared to 2018, European milk output grew just 0.8 percent in September, 0.5 percent in October and 0.6 percent in November. Milk output was at a deficit in the final months of 2018, so that represents a rather unimpressive increase relative to 2017.
The United States and Argentina have managed to increase milk output on a year-over-year basis since July, but growth is similarly tepid. By a slim margin milk output among those five major exporters expanded in the second half of 2019. Demand grew at a much faster clip, which has helped to trim global dairy-product inventories, especially for milk powder. Through November, European skim-milk-powder exports increased 22 percent from the first-11 months of 2018. But they slumped in November, perhaps signaling the cupboards are becoming bare. “Dairy Market News” reports that if European milk output falters or cheese production increases, skim-milk-powder production would likely retreat. If so it could “possibly reduce (skim-milk-powder) exports, because internal (European Union) demand is likely to be the priority.”
A shrinking European skim-milk-powder stockpile, a milk-production deficit in Oceania and strong Chinese demand for whole-milk powder should create more opportunities for U.S. milk-powder exports. And the overall trade outlook became rosier. The Senate approved the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement. The United States and China signed a “Phase One” trade agreement. Neither the United States nor China will decrease tariffs as part of the Phase One deal, which leaves many U.S. farm products at a disadvantage. But Beijing has issued waivers and exemptions for formerly punitive tariffs on a number of U.S. dairy products including dry whey, infant formula and some cheese varieties.
Chinese tariffs on U.S. milk powder remain in place for now. China committed to purchasing far more U.S. agricultural goods than they ever have before, although they made it clear that purchases will be dictated by market conditions and not by goodwill.
Perhaps of greater consequence in the long run, Beijing promised to make important structural changes that will remove non-tariff barriers that have historically kept out many U.S. exports. China will accept the U.S. dairy-safety system, forgoing the need for Chinese inspections in U.S. facilities looking to export. China will also open its market to imports of human-grade permeate, ultra-filtered milk, fortified milk, extended shelf life milk and infant formula.
Although many naysayers and skeptics were quick to question China’s ability to meet its promised purchase targets, the deal brings clarity and offers many important policy changes that will surely boost U.S. farm exports at the margins.
Grain Markets
The feed markets initially expressed disappointment with the details of the trade deal, which dashed hopes that Chinese importers would be “encouraged” to purchase U.S. crops even while South American supplies are cheaper. Feed futures finished deep in the red Jan. 16.
But after a chance to sleep on it the grain trade seemed mollified and even cheered by the pact. There is much to like. China has promised to reallocate unused tariff-rate quotas for wheat, corn and rice. Tariff-rate quotas are intended to allow importers to purchase a set annual volume of foreign grain at a lesser tariff rate. But Beijing often rendered tariff-rate quotas ineffective by giving them to state-owned entities who had no intention of importing foreign crops. In that way China dodged World Trade Organization trade rules on outright import bans and effectively shielded the domestic grain industry from competition.
The trade deal will also streamline the approval process for biotechnologies and strains of genetically modified crops. Until now China has dragged its feet on such approvals in order to protect its fledgling industrial-grains sector. The changes will crack open the door for more Chinese imports of U.S. corn, wheat, rice, sorghum, dried distillers grains and ethanol. Although China may not boost imports of U.S. grains and oilseeds immediately, those structural changes are likely to tighten global feed supplies through time.
Despite a volatile week, corn futures barely changed. The March contract settled at $3.8925 per bushel, an increase of 3.5 cents from the previous Friday. March soybeans closed at $9.2975, a decrease of 16.25 cents.