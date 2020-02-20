The export/import trade summary report on ethanol provides annual and monthly data on U.S. ethanol exports, highlighting the fact that 1.47 billion gallons – 9.3 percent of the ethanol produced in the United States – were exported in 2019, second only to 2018’s record of 1.7 billion. Valued at $2.42 billion, the ethanol was shipped to more than 70 countries on six continents. Brazil ranked first, followed closely by Canada.

When it comes to ethanol imports, the United States continues to import little fuel ethanol; it remained a net exporter by a large margin in 2019. Visit ethanolrfa.org for more information.

