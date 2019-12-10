The United States and China remain deadlocked in a major trade dispute. While many sectors have been impacted, the U.S. agricultural sector has paid a heavy price in the dispute. The first major impact on U.S. agriculture came in July 2018 when China imposed a 25 percent retaliatory tariff on many U.S. agricultural products. This post reviews the impacts and stakes of the Trade War.
China is a major export destination for U.S. agricultural products. In 2017 it ranked just behind Canada as the second-most valuable U.S. ag-export destination, accounting for $19.6 billion of exports. Among the most important exports in 2017 were soybeans at $12 billion, cotton at $971 million, grain sorghum at $835 million, dairy products at $579 million, red meat and products at $561 million, wheat at $378 million, cherries at $122 million, almonds at $101 million and vegetables at $154 million.
The result of the Chinese retaliatory tariffs has been a steep decrease of 53 percent from 2017 levels in the value of U.S. ag exports to China. Given the inelastic demand of agricultural commodities, large declines in prices for most agricultural products have occurred.
Soybeans are by far the most impacted U.S. commodity. The experience for soybeans has been particularly painful for U.S. soybean producers. The Chinese soybean market has been a source of dramatic growth during the past 20 years. The market grew from 192 million bushels in 2000 to its peak of 1.3 billion bushels in 2016. Chinese exports in 2016 accounted for 62 percent of all U.S. soybean exports. Export levels in 2018 returned to levels last seen in 2003.
The result of the loss of that important export market has been a collapse in prices as supply chains were forced to readjust to new market fundamentals. Those adjustments include reallocating acreage to other crops and adjusting export destinations. The collapse in prices came at a time when the U.S. farm economy was already struggling to adjust to oversupply problems and weak farm economic conditions.
As a result the United States has been forced to provide ad hoc tariff-aid payments in an effort to stabilize U.S. farm economic conditions. Those Market Facilitation Program payments have been significant. The U.S. Department of Agriculture has earmarked $23 billion of trade-adjustment payments – $8.59 billion in round one and $14.5 billion in round two. Without a trade-war resolution it’s likely that additional payments will be required to stabilize the farm economy.
Chinese changes impact markets
The recent Chinese-United States trade dispute flies in the face of a major trend toward a more globally intertwined agricultural-production system. The amount of agricultural trade has steadily increased for some time. Figure 3 shows the share of global harvested acres that are tied to trade for 13 primary crops. That total has steadily increased from the 1960s to the mid-1980s, and then again from the mid-1990s to today. For the 2017-2018 crop year almost 20 percent of globally harvested acres of those crops were exported.
The reliance on agricultural trade can clearly be seen by the Chinese experience. In recent years China has relied upon imports to meet domestic demand. Figure 4 shows China’s total harvested acres for 13 primary crops since 1990. During the past three decades the amount of acres of agricultural production in China has held steadily at 290 million acres. For the current year of 2018-2019 China is expected to harvest 288.8 million acres of those crops, or 12.5 percent of the global total.
Also shown in Figure 4 is domestic consumption of those 13 crops converted to acres. The Chinese situation has evolved from one of domestic surplus, from 1990 through 2000, to self-sufficiency from 2000 through 2009 – and to necessitating imports since 2009. In recent years the acreage-equivalent domestic consumption has far outpaced harvested acres.
The implication of consumption outpacing production is that China has relied heavily on imports. While that isn’t a new story, it’s perhaps a different way to think about the magnitude of China’s reliance on imports. Currently the acreage-equivalent consumption of those commodities is 413 million acres, about 100 million acres more than the production capacity for those crops.
The current China-United States trade war is obviously weighing heavily on the U.S. farm sector. From an economic perspective there are a few key things that can be concluded.
Consider who loses in the trade war. The most obvious losers are U.S. farm producers who are losing access to a large and growing marketplace for their products. Other countries will fill the market and U.S. soybeans will flow to other markets. But the transaction and transportation costs associated with realigning the movement of agricultural products to other markets are significant. They will ultimately be borne by U.S. producers.
The other major losers in the trade dispute are Chinese buyers of U.S. ag exports. Those buyers are now forced to find other more-expensive places to purchase their products. In the case of soybeans, that’s particularly difficult because the Chinese demand accounts for almost all the remaining exportable soybean supplies in the world. In short the trade war has the impact of increasing commodity prices in China, which in turn reduces overall demand.
On the other side of the ledger, the clear winners in the dispute are all other nations that are capable of exporting agricultural goods to China. Those producers will increasingly find that prices for their commodities have increased and will be further incentivized to add to production capacity. Additionally other countries that import agricultural goods should see the benefit of reduced prices on U.S. agricultural goods.
As we move forward, the China-United States trade dispute is causing a major disruption in the economics of agricultural production around the world. In the long-term the most concerning impact is that it’s further encouraging an expansion of agricultural production around the world – in particular South America. As those additional production resources come online, it will likely add to already burdensome supplies. It may produce a supply overhang that will last well after the trade dispute’s resolution.
It’s clear that U.S. agricultural producers and farmland owners would benefit from a resolution of the trade war. Whether a resolution is forthcoming is difficult to predict. It seems that the finish line of the negotiations is perpetually moving further from sight. The uncertainty associated with the trade war is substantial. It’s unclear how or when it will be resolved.
Furthermore one must wonder how long it would take to realize any potential benefits or wins from a resolution. If the trade war were to last indefinitely, one should expect major pain and realignment in the U.S. farm sector – particularly in the row-crop sectors. Those producers will be forced to continue to change commodity mixes and realign production. That will be economically painful. If the situation persists the government will be required to continue to make large “adjustment” outlays to agriculture, or see farm incomes sink.
On the other hand a resolution to the trade war would be welcome. It’s possible the resolution will open or improve markets for additional U.S. ag commodities – including ethanol, meat and feed grains. That would be welcome and could position the United States favorably for the future. But at this point it seems reasonable to have cautious expectations for such an outcome.
One can hope that both sides will eventually come to a resolution. In the meantime one should be cautious about the economic prospects for agricultural products that are greatly reliant upon Chinese exports for demand.
