Ukraine invasion affecting prices

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Escalating tensions between global crop heavyweights Russia and Ukraine are likely to force wheat, corn and sunflower oil buyers to seek alternative shipments, increasing world food prices already near multi-year records, analysts and traders say.
With the two countries accounting for about 29 percent of global wheat exports, 19 percent of world corn supplies and 80 percent of world sunflower-oil exports, traders worry the invasion could impact crop movement and trigger a mass scramble by importers to replace supplies from the Black Sea region.
Chicago wheat futures increased more than 2 percent Feb. 22, corn hit a seven-month record and soybeans also gained ground. All three key food and feed ingredients have rallied about 40 percent from 2021’s depression, lifted by a decline in global production and robust demand.
“Disruptions in supplies from the Black Sea region will impact overall global availability,” said Phin Ziebell, agribusiness economist at National Australia Bank. “Buyers in the Middle East and Africa will be seeking alternative sources.”
About 70 percent of Russia wheat exports went to buyers in the Middle East and Africa in 2021, according to Refinitiv shipping data.
Traders say the increased tensions have already caused some buyers to divert vessels to other suppliers because of concerns that any war would lead to lengthy loading delays. A lack of supplies from the Black Sea region could lift demand for the bread-making ingredient from the United States and Canada.
World food prices already hover near 10-year records, led by strong demand for wheat and dairy products, the U.N. food agency said late last year. There is additional support for agricultural markets stemming from a rally in crude oil prices, with increasing use of farm goods in making alternative fuels.