Ukraine invasion creates volatile markets

Though a distant second for now to the humanitarian crisis brought on by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the market volatility occurring along with it has many worried about how increasing commodity prices will affect those outside of the region.
As is well known, Ukraine is a powerhouse producer and exporter of some key agricultural products. The country is a market mover in the crops and countries in which it trades, so disruptions in the Ukrainian market are having ripple effects around the world. The growing global concern is that the prolonged absence of Ukrainian products on the global market will lead to additional suffering in the form of food-price crises in countries not directly involved in the conflict. We dig in here.
Ukrainian agriculture significant
Ukraine is a significant producer and exporter of agricultural products. Ukraine in 2021 exported more than $27 billion in agricultural products to the world.
Ukraine’s biggest export markets are varied.
• 27 nations that now comprise the European Union at $7.6 billion
• China at $4.2 billion
• India at $2 billion
• Egypt at $1.5 billion
• Turkey also at $1.5 billion
Those five markets accounted for more than 60 percent of Ukraine’s agricultural exports.
Ukraine has six primary products with more than a billion dollars in export sales.
• corn at $5.8 billion
• sunflower seed at $5.7 billion
• wheat at $5.1 billion
• rapeseed at $1.7 billion
• barley at $1.3 billion
• sunflower meal at $1.2 billion
Combined those six products account for more than 77 percent of Ukraine’s agricultural exports.
As the assault on Ukraine stretches on, the impacts to Ukraine’s ability to produce the volume of tradeable commodities the global market has grown to depend on will become more significant. A substantial part of Ukraine’s most productive agricultural land is in its eastern regions, exactly those parts most vulnerable to Russian attacks. The climate and soils of Ukraine have been likened to that of Kansas, Minnesota and North Dakota. And as with farmers in those states, farmers in Ukraine plant most crops in April and May – except wheat and rapeseed, which were planted in September and October, and are now in the growth phase.
Not only will an ongoing war likely lead to fewer planted acres, but it’s also likely to change the mix of crops that will be planted and harvested. With a heightened focus on feeding the Ukrainian people, farmers are being encouraged to plant and harvest crop cereals intended for local consumption – rather than corn, sunflower seed and rapeseed for export.
As reported by Reuters, Denys Marchuk, deputy head of the Ukrainian Agrarian Council, told local television, “The emphasis will be on spring crops that will be harvested in the summer, because we do not know what the situation will be going forward. For the full nutrition of its population and the armed forces, more emphasis will be placed on buckwheat, peas – those types of crops that will make it possible to harvest so that Ukraine is fully provided with food.”
In the case of crops yet to be planted, as well as the wheat and rapeseed crops already in the ground, farmers will be challenged to find fuel for their machinery and fertilizer for their fields. That will likely reduce the total harvest on planted acres. It cannot be underscored enough that Ukrainians are under mortal threat; the situation goes well beyond disruptions to business as usual for Ukraine’s farmers. Predicting what and how much will be planted by farmers living in daily fear for their lives feels insensitive, but a deeper understanding of Ukraine’s export crops can help explain the extreme market volatility of the past several weeks and potential risks to the larger world.
Corn exports critical to world
Ukraine is the world’s seventh-largest producer and fourth-largest exporter of corn, responsible for 13 percent of global exports in the 2020-2021 growing year. The crop is predominantly grown in the northern half of the country, with a concentration in the northeast – including Chernihivska, Sumska and Poltavska. They are visible on the map where about 35 percent of the country’s corn is grown.
Ukraine exported more than $5.8 billion in corn to the world in 2021. China’s $1.9 billion and the EU-27’s $1.8 billion were the most important two destinations for Ukrainian corn, accounting for more than 60 percent of corn exports. Ukrainian corn growers are trade-dependent; during the 2017-2018 through 2020-2021 trade years an incredible 80 percent of Ukraine’s corn production was exported. Despite similar growing seasons, Ukrainian corn is exported primarily between November and May; U.S. corn exports are strongest between March and June. For the global market that means that relatively large stocks of trade-year 2021-2022 Ukrainian corn remains stuck in-country after the closure of Ukraine’s Black Sea ports.
The March World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates estimated Ukraine corn exports at 27.5 million metric tons. According to S&P Global, Ukraine had exported 18.98 million metric tons as of Feb. 23. That means there are more than 8.5 million metric tons still remaining to meet the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s export estimate for this marketing year. There has been discussion of utilizing Ukraine’s state-run rail system to move the 8.5 million metric tons of Ukrainian corn to borders with Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and Poland. From there the grain can be delivered to ports and logistics hubs of European countries.
The Chinese and European markets are as reliant on Ukrainian corn imports as Ukrainian corn farmers are on those export markets.
• In 2019 the EU-27 imported $4.6 billion in corn from the world, 63 percent of which was sourced from Ukraine. Brazil was a distant second, supplying 20 percent of the EU’s corn market.
• China in 2021 imported almost $8 billion in corn from the world. The United States was China’s largest supplier in 2021 with 70 percent of the market, but Ukraine was still a significant supplier. China imported 29 percent of its corn crop from Ukraine in 2021, valued at more than $2.4 billion. In recent years Ukraine commanded a larger share of China’s corn imports. During the 2016-2019 period, Ukraine’s market share averaged 77 percent.
Wheat exports needed around world
Ukraine is the world’s eighth-largest producer and sixth-largest exporter of wheat, responsible for 8.5 percent of global exports in the 2020-2021 trade year. The crop is predominantly grown in the southern and southeastern portions of the country. Ukraine’s wheat-growing season is like the winter-wheat-growing season in the United States – with planting occurring in September and October, growth throughout the winter and spring, and harvest occurring in July and August.
Ukraine exported almost $5.1 billion in wheat to the world in 2021. The biggest destinations for Ukrainian wheat are completely different than the biggest destinations for Ukrainian corn; numbers shown are for 2021.
- Egypt $858 million
- Indonesia $727 million
- Turkey $445 million
- Pakistan $353 million
- Morocco $232 million
These five markets accounted for almost 50 percent of Ukraine’s wheat exports. Unlike the U.S. wheat-export campaign, which is steady throughout the year, Ukrainian wheat is primarily exported between August and November.
In addition to the significant production and exports of wheat in Ukraine, Russia is an even-larger supplier. In the 2020-2021 trade year, Russia supplied 20 percent of the world’s wheat exports. Russia and Ukraine accounted for almost 30 percent of the globe’s wheat exports. Russia’s export campaign is more like Ukraine, beginning in August. But it stretches longer, into February. That means both Ukraine and Russia have completed the bulk of their trade-year 2021-2022 wheat exports.
In response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, several Western countries have introduced a series of measures to try to hobble the Russian economy. Many Western governments, including the United States, have imposed strict sanctions on Russian banks, elites and exports. And major international companies have suspended Russian operations. In retaliation Russia announced March 10 a ban until the end of 2022 on exports of telecom, medical, auto, agricultural, electrical and tech equipment, as well as some forestry products, to about 48 countries that have “committed unfriendly actions” against Russia – including the United States and the EU.
Russia exported more than $7.1 billion in wheat to the world in 2021. The export ban may be significant for some products like fertilizer, but only 6.2 percent of Russia’s 2021 wheat exports were to countries “guilty” of committing “unfriendly actions.”
But a few days later, as of March 14, Russia announced a temporary ban on the export of wheat, rye, barley and corn to Eurasian Economic Union nations. Those include Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan – all ex-Soviet countries. That temporary ban is significant because these four countries are all ex-Soviet countries, but only 4.1 percent of Russia’s 2021 wheat exports were to the Eurasian Economic Union.
So while Russia represents a significant portion of global wheat exports, the threat of Russian wheat-export disruptions will be the result of reduced production from diverted resources and-or physical damage due to military movement through the primary growing region that borders Ukraine – not the export ban as it is currently defined.
Vegetable oils to be impacted heavily
Ukraine is the world’s largest producer and exporter of sunflower seed and its products, responsible for 47 percent of global exports in the 2020-2021 trade year. The crop is predominantly grown in the eastern half of the country. Ukraine’s sunflower crop is planted in April and May, with a September and October harvest.
Ukraine exported almost $5.7 billion in sunflower oil to the world in 2021. The biggest destinations for Ukrainian sunflower-seed oil were varied.
- India at $1.9 billion
- EU-27 at $1.7 billion
- China at $872 million
- Iraq at $313 million
Those four markets accounted for more than 85 percent of Ukraine’s sunflower-seed-oil exports. The export campaign for sunflower-seed oil is steady throughout the year except for August and September. Like corn, that means a lot of exportable sunflower-seed oil remains in Ukraine. The product will hang over the market in the coming months, with sunflower-seed-oil prices likely varying considerably on rumors of movement and quality of exportable Ukrainian supplies. Reduced global sunflower-seed-oil trade will continue to exert upward pressure on substitute vegetable oils like soybean oil.
In addition to the significant production and exports of sunflower-seed oil in Ukraine, Russia is also a significant supplier. In the 2020-2021 trade year, 29 percent of the world’s sunflower-seed-oil exports came from Russia. Together those two countries accounted for more than three-quarters of the globe’s sunflower-seed-oil exports. Like wheat, Russia’s exports of sunflower-seed oil are predominantly to countries that will not be impacted by Russia’s export ban. Only $12.2 million, merely 0.5 percent, of Russia’s $2.4 billion in sunflower-seed-oil exports in 2021 were to countries “guilty” of committing “unfriendly actions.” Again, while Russia represents a significant portion of global sunflower-seed-oil exports, the threat of export disruptions from Russia will be the result of reduced production from diverted resources and-or physical damage due to military movement through the primary growing region that borders Ukraine, not the export ban as it is currently defined.
Fertilizer critical concern
The availability and price of fertilizer has been an important concern for months of farmers around the world. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has only complicated already-challenging global fertilizer markets. Western sanctions and Russia’s retaliatory export ban have taken Russia, a significant producer and exporter of fertilizer, out of many countries’ markets. Russia is a major global player in all three nutrients that compose fertilizer – nitrogen, phosphate and potassium.
• Russia is the world’s largest nitrogen exporter, supplying 16.5 percent of global nitrogen exports in 2018, the most recent year for which data is available.
• Russia is the world’s third-largest phosphate exporter, with a 12.7 percent share of global phosphate exports in 2018.
• Russia is the world’s third-largest potassium exporter as well, supplying 16.5 percent of global potassium exports in 2018.
Unlike the situation described with respect to wheat and sunflower seed oil, Russia is a significant source of fertilizer imports for many of the countries on the “unfriendly” list. Fertilizer is a greatly-traded global commodity. Forty-four percent of all fertilizer materials are exported. The division of the world’s fertilizer importers, which are basically all counties that grow anything, into two groups – those that are “friendly” and those that are “unfriendly” – will make accessing fertilizer more expensive and more difficult.
Energy influence detailed
The large influence Russia has on energy markets is well-known. Russia is the world’s third-largest oil producer, the second-largest crude-oil exporter and the largest exporter of oil. Russia is the second-largest natural-gas producer, after the United States. It’s the second-largest exporter of natural gas in gaseous state and in 2019 was the fifth-largest exporter of liquefied natural gas. Energy is big business to Russia. According to an article from The Associated Press, before the invasion Russian oil and gas comprised more than a third of government revenues.
To date Russia’s list of banned exports does not include energy products, but that doesn’t mean Russia’s energy exports have continued on unaffected. Because of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, many Western countries – some of those “unfriendly actors” Russia is upset about – have sanctioned Russia’s largest banks, its central bank and finance ministry, and moved to block certain financial institutions from the SWIFT messaging system for international payments. That’s made Russia’s trade of energy more difficult and expensive.
This past week the United States announced a ban on Russian energy. Russia only comprises about 3 percent of U.S. oil imports in 2021 and the United States does not import Russian natural gas. But the move was seen as an act necessary to isolate Russia economically. Allies in Europe have announced plans to become less-dependent on Russian energy, though that transition will take time. Europe is not a significant producer of energy and depends heavily on imports. Russia supplies 40 percent of Europe’s gas and 25 percent of its oil.
Russia will play a lot of games in the energy markets in the coming weeks and months. Expect an extended period of disruption. And because natural gas accounts for 70 percent to 90 percent of the cost of nitrogen fertilizer, that market will continue to trade in turbulent waters for some time to come as well.
Infrastructure critical
Beyond the markets discussed, a critical piece of the Ukraine puzzle will be the level of damage that its infrastructure sustains during the Russian invasion. Once the fighting has concluded, in what condition will they find their roads, bridges, rail lines and ports? Significant damage to any segment of infrastructure will make moving people and products more time-consuming and more expensive.
Global food prices where it comes together
The world has been justifiably focused on the plight of Ukraine’s citizens. But as Russia’s assault wears on, there has been a growing concern about the impact on people beyond Ukraine’s border. That’s because of increased global food prices influenced by reduced global supplies of wheat, corn and sunflower-seed oil. The Food Price Index from the United Nations-Food and Agriculture Organization is a measure of the monthly change in international prices of a basket of food commodities. The index measures price changes for five commodity groups relative to 2014-2016. Those five commodity-group price indices are then weighted by the average export shares of each of the groups, to give an overall change in the overall market basket. The index is released each month, allowing policymakers a real-time barometer of the global marketplace.
The Food Price Index, adjusted for inflation, averaged 137.6 points in February 2022, an increase of 5.2 points or 3.9 percent from January – and as much as 21.6 points or 18.7 percent more than February 2021. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization, that represents an all-time record. The organization’s Cereal Price Index, adjusted for inflation – which includes wheat, corn, sorghum, barley and rice – averaged 141.7 points in February, an increase of 4.1 points or 3 percent from January and 16.2 points or 12.9 percent from February 2021. In February prices of all major cereals increased from their respective values the previous month. In addition to corn and wheat discussed, Ukraine is also a significant exporter of barley. The organization’s Vegetable Oil Price Index, adjusted for inflation – which includes palm, soybean and sunflower oil – averaged 197.3 points in February, an increase of 15.4 points or 8.5 percent from January and 15.4 points or 34.5 percent from February 2021.
With the situation in Ukraine continuing to unfold, it’s unlikely that the increase in food prices is ending. And as prices increase, more and more people around the world will be challenged by food insecurity. Let us join in the chorus for peace in Ukraine.
Veronica Nigh is an economist with the American Farm Bureau Federation’s Market Intel. Visit fb.org for more information.