Ukraine pressures retreating Russian troops

KHARKIV, Ukraine (AP) – Ukrainian troops are piling pressure on retreating Russian forces in a counteroffensive that has produced major gains and a stunning blow to Moscow’s military prestige. It’s not yet clear if the Ukrainian blitz in the northeast after months of little discernible movement could signal a turning point in the almost-seven-month war. But the country’s officials were buoyant as of the writing of this story, Sept. 13. They released footage showing their forces burning Russian flags and inspecting abandoned charred tanks. In one video, border guards tore down a poster that read, “We are one people with Russia.”
Momentum has switched back and forth before, but rarely with such a big and sudden swing. Ukraine’s American allies, for one, were careful not to declare a premature victory because Russian President Vladimir Putin still has troops and resources to tap. Still, the Kremlin struggled to respond to the defeat, its largest since its forces abandoned a botched attempt to capture Kyiv early in the war.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Sept. 12 his troops have retaken in a matter of weeks more than 6,000 square kilometers – 2,300 square miles – an area more than twice the size of Luxembourg.
“The movement of our troops continues,” he said.
Ukraine’s border-guard services said the army took control of Vovchansk – a town just 2 miles from Russia seized on the first day of the war. Every individual claim of military success could not be verified but Russia acknowledged it has withdrawn troops from areas in the northeastern region of Kharkiv in recent days.
Reports of chaos abounded as Russian troops pulled out – as well as claims that they were surrendering en masse. Ukraine officials have said they have captured so many soldiers they are struggling to house them. The claim could not be immediately verified.
Ukrainian Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Maliar said Kyiv is trying to persuade even more Russian soldiers to surrender, launching shells filled with flyers ahead of their advance.
“Russians use you as cannon fodder,” the flyers read. “Your life doesn’t mean anything for them. You don’t need this war. Surrender to Armed Forces of Ukraine.”
In one indication of the blow sustained by Moscow, British intelligence said one premier force, the 1st Guards Tank Army, had been “severely degraded” during the invasion and that “Russia’s conventional force designed to counter NATO is severely weakened. It will likely take years for Russia to rebuild this capability.”
But the retreat didn’t stop Russia from pounding Ukrainian positions. Early Tuesday it shelled the city of Lozova in the Kharkiv region, killing three people and injuring nine, regional governor Oleh Syniehubov said.
And Ukrainian officials said Russia continued shelling around Europe’s largest nuclear facility, where fighting has raised fears of a nuclear disaster. The Nikopol area, which is across the Dnieper River from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, was shelled six times during the night. But no injuries were immediately reported, regional governor Valentyn Reznichenko said.
Strikes have also continued unabated on the city of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest and one that has been hammered by artillery for months.
Zelenskyy specifically criticized Russia for targeting energy infrastructure in its attacks during the past days.
“Hundreds and thousands of Ukrainians found themselves in the dark, without electricity,” he said. “Houses, hospitals, schools, communal infrastructure … sites that have absolutely nothing to do with the infrastructure of the armed forces of our country.”
He said it could only point to one thing.
“This is a sign of the desperation of those who contrived this war,” he said. “This is how they react to the defeat of Russian forces in the Kharkiv region. They can’t do anything to our heroes on the battlefield.”
The counteroffensive has provoked rare public criticism of Putin’s war. Meanwhile some of its defenders in Russia played down the idea that the success belonged to Ukraine, blaming instead Western weapons and fighters for the losses.
“It’s not Ukraine that attacked Izium, but NATO,” read a headline in the state-supported Komsomolskaya Pravda newspaper, referring to one of the areas where Russia said it has withdrawn troops.
Elsewhere residents of a Russian village just across the border from Ukraine were evacuated after shelling by Ukrainian troops killed one person, according to Russia’s Tass news agency. The report cited the head of the local administration in Logachevka, who said Ukrainian troops opened fire at a border checkpoint.
Arhirova reported from Kyiv.