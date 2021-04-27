Unknowns face 2021 macroeconomy

In 2020 we wrote about key factors and macroeconomic issues to monitor as the pandemic spread and the economic slowdown began. A year later we’re following up to write about the key considerations for the economy in 2021 – and the hopes of a recovery.
Gross Domestic Product – The primary measure for economic activity – or output – is Gross Domestic Product. There are a few ways to consider and measure it. Figure 1 shows the aggregate measure of economic activity. At the end of 2019 the economy was humming along at an annualized rate of $21.7 trillion. By second-quarter 2020, activity had contracted to $18.5 trillion annually. Fourth-quarter 2020 recovered to $21.5 trillion but was still at less than pre-pandemic levels. To clarify those data are nominal or not adjusted for inflation.
Discussions about the economy often focus on growth. Figure 2 shows the percentage change in real Gross Domestic Product from the same quarter a year ago. Accounting for inflation, the U.S. economy in fourth-quarter 2020 decreased by 2.4 percent when compared to fourth-quarter 2019.
Considering figures 1 and 2 together, it’s important to recognize that economic measures in 2021 may be a bit jarring. For instance Gross Domestic Product growth in second-quarter 2021 will likely be significantly more compared to the reduced numbers of second-quarter 2020. That is to say the economy could still be “recovering” as it returns toward pre-pandemic level – but also posting large numbers.
Looking ahead, all eyes will be on where the economy goes in 2021 – whether it will remain in “recovery” mode or if there will be a bit of an economic surge or boom ahead.
Inflation – Inflation is on everyone’s mind. In fact Google searches of the word have increased significantly and are approaching the index high.
Figure 2 shows the annual inflation rates, as measured by the consumer-price index. The first thing that comes to mind is the wide range of observations. In the past decade the annual change in the consumer-price index has only exceeded 3 percent once, in 2011. But rates of inflation were regularly about 3 percent throughout the 1990s and 2000s.
Of course the word “inflation” conjures thoughts about the 1970s and early 1980s, when inflation was considerably more than current levels and spiked to extreme levels. During the 1970s inflation was at its most reduced in 1972, at 3.3 percent. But rates exceeded 11 percent in 1974 and again were more than 10 percent in 1979, 1980 and 1981.
While there is much attention on inflation, the commentary is often vague. There is always some level of inflation in the economy; the issue is how much. Another consideration is the duration of inflation, or how long it persists. Anytime one hears concerns about inflation, three key elements should be considered – how soon, how much and how long.
Interest Rates – Discussion about interest rates generally focuses on the Federal Reserve’s actions. For example “Will the Fed increase interest rates in 2021?” is an important question. But the interest-rates market is more than the Fed Funds Rates.
Figure 4 shows the market for various Treasuries. The one-year Treasuries have remained reduced but the longer-term rates have increased in recent months. For longer-term loans, such as farmland or homes, the market has begun to price in a yield curve. That’s to say “interest rates remain reduced” and “interest rates are increasing” are both accurate statements, but it depends on the loan terms considered.
Federal Deficit – In addition to the Fed’s action, Congress has passed several large relief packages. Combined with an economic slowdown, Federal deficit spending as a share of Gross Domestic Product hit 15 percent in 2020, the most since World War II. In recent memory deficit spending approached 10 percent in 2009.
That’s important because it will likely impact government policy in the future. After the Great Recession, the federal government struggled to approve a Farm Bill in 2014 – it was forced to pass a one-year extension – and implemented programs such as budget sequestration. One needs to wonder about how the current realities will play out during the next decade.
One major consideration is how the economy recovers – whether policymakers will be dealing with a struggling economy that needs more stimulus, or an economy that recovers strongly and rapidly.
Supply Issues – We initially pondered the implications of production shutdowns, because for example car manufacturers largely shuttered production in the United States to stop the spread of COVID-19. A year later availability is back on our minds as production challenges linger, but now consumer demand begins to return. For example semiconductor chips are now in short supply, causing supply-chain disruptions for a wide range of consumer goods.
That’s significant for two reasons. First is whether the buyer can get the goods and services needed in a timely manner. Less intuitive, but perhaps more impactful, is how buyers perceive their ability to access the specific good and services they want. There’s a big difference between not being able to buy a tractor tire, and the perception the tire one prefers might not be available in the future. Those perceptions can be very powerful.
Wrapping it Up
The macroeconomic challenges of the past year have been significant and unusual. There are good reasons to hope the worst of the pandemic is behind us, but many questions and great uncertainty remain. Have stimulus efforts been enough, just right or too much? Will vaccinations reduce cases enough to allow a strong return to social activity?
While the outlook is improved, the ride will still be bumpy.
Brent Gloy and David Widmar are agricultural economists with Agricultural Economic Insights. Visit aei.ag for more information.