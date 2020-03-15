The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Economic Research Service conducts objective economic research to inform and enhance public and private decision-making regarding emerging issues in agriculture, food, the environment and rural America.
The resulting “Ag and Food Statistics: Charting the Essentials” covers key food and agricultural indicators. It illustrates the scope of the Economic Research Service’s work through a series of charts and maps.
Organized into nine topics, Charting the Essentials anticipates questions such as how much agricultural and related industries contribute to the U.S. economy. It considers what economic forces are shaping rural America, and what the destinations are for U.S. agricultural exports. It looks at what percent of income Americans spend on food. Charting the Essentials provides a resource for public officials, researchers, educators, students, journalists and anyone looking for current information on those topics.
Visit www.ers.usda.gov/essentials to view and download all the charts and maps, as well as a variety of reports and other products.