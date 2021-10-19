USDA forced to rebalance

Released on Sept. 30, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Quarterly Grain Stocks Report showed that as of Sept. 1 old-crop corn- and soybean-inventory levels had decreased, compelling the USDA to update supply and demand expectations in the October World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates released Oct. 12. Much greater-than-expected soybean stocks and the subsequent adjustments made for old- and new-crop supply and demand sharply decreased soybean prices for the 2020-2021 marketing-year average and the 2021-2022 marketing year.
Soybean supply-demand expectations change
In the September Grain Stocks Report, soybean ending stocks for the 2020-2021 marketing year were increased by 81 million bushels, an increase of 46 percent to 256 million bushels from the 175 million bushels the USDA originally had pegged. The revision still puts soybean ending stocks about 51 percent less than 2019 soybean stocks.
The October World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates reflected the changes the USDA made to the 2020-2021 old-soybean-crop estimates in subsequent soybean-planted acres, -harvested acres, yield and production. U.S. soybean production was increased 80.8 million bushels to 4.2 billion bushels. That uptick in production is attributed to increased planted-soybean area, which was increased to 83.4 million acres – an increase of 300,000 acres. Similarly harvested area was increased to 82.6 million acres from 82.3 million acres. Also the USDA reports a yield boost from 50.2 bushels per acre to 51 bushels per acre.
Soybean demand was adjusted, with 1 million bushels in increased crushing and a 5-million-bushel increase in exports. The largest adjustment occurred in soybean residual, which was decreased by 7 million bushels – decreasing 175 percent from September to October, which helps account for the changes to soybean stocks. The increase in stocks pushed the stocks-to-use ratio from 3.9 percent in September to 5.7 percent and decreased prices. The average farm price for soybeans for the 2020-2021 marketing year was decreased from $10.90 per bushel to $10.80 per bushel.
For the new 2021-2022 marketing year, soybean-production expectations are increased slightly – with a yield bump from 50.6 bushels per acre in September to 51.5 bushels per acre in October. That’s a slight increase from analysts’ expectations that yield would be closer to 51.1 bushels per acre. The yield increase pushes production expectations for this year’s soybean crop to 4.45 billion bushels, an increase of 5.5 percent compared to 2020. If that size crop comes to fruition, it will be the largest soybean crop on record for the United States.
Given those expectations, the USDA this month reduced the estimate for soybean imports to 15 million bushels from 25 million bushels in September. When the 2021-2022 marketing year estimates were first published, the tighter margins implied that the United States would need to import more soybeans. In May the USDA estimated imports of 35 million bushels. The soybean-supply increases combined with the 81-million-bushel increase in carry-over stocks put total soybean supply at 4.7 billion bushels. That’s a 3.2 percent increase compared to September, which is just behind the 4.8-billion-bushel record the United States held in 2018.
Despite record soybean production, the only expected increase in 2021-2022 soybean demand is in soybean crushing – an increase of 10 million bushels from September to 2.19 billion bushels. Exports for the newest soybean crop are still not estimated to be anywhere near 2020’s peak of 2.265 billion bushels. The USDA kept 2021-2022 exports in October at 2.09 billion bushels, about 7.7 percent behind 2020.
With little change made to 2021-2022 soybean use and an increase in soybean supply, margins are much looser. Soybean stocks for the 2021-2022 marketing year increased 73 percent this month, going from 185 million bushels to 320 million bushels. The stocks-to-use ratio increased from 4.2 percent to 7.3 percent this month, while prices dipped from $12.90 per bushel this past month to $12.35 per bushel in October.
Corn supply-demand expectations updated
For the 2020-2021 marketing year, corn ending stocks were increased from 1.187 billion bushels to 1.24 billion bushels, an increase of 6 percent and an increase from analysts’ expectations of 1.15 billion bushels. The estimate is still about 36 percent less than 2020 and close to 2013 levels when the corn price for the average marketing year was about $4.46 per bushel.
But the increase in corn stocks was not due to an increase in corn production. The USDA revised estimates for U.S. corn production for 2020, decreasing it by 71 million bushels to about 14 billion bushels, but still an increase of about 4 percent compared to 2019. That was influenced by a change to the planted area, which was decreased by 100,000 acres to 90.7 million, as well as a revision to harvested acres, now pegged at 82.3 million acres – a decrease of 200,000 acres compared to estimates the USDA provided earlier in the year. The USDA is also attributing the slightly decreased yield to a down-tick in production, with 2020-2021 yields decreasing from 172 bushels per acre to 171.4 million bushels.
The USDA did make changes to 2020-2021 domestic corn use. Feed and residual use had the largest demand revision, decreasing by 128 million bushels to about 5.6 billion bushels – a decrease of 2.2 percent from estimates in September. Ethanol use was decreased slightly, as was food, seed and industrial use. Domestic corn use overall decreased a total of 129 million bushels in October when compared to September World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates. The slight increase in corn exports this month was not enough to offset any domestic changes. The 2020-2021 corn stocks-to-use ratio increased from 7.9 percent to 8.3 percent, still significantly less than the 13.7 percent stocks-to-use ratio in 2019. The USDA increased the average farm corn price from $4.45 per bushel in September to $4.53 per bushel this month.
There was a minor increase in yield for new corn crop for the 2021-2022 marketing year, increasing from 176.3 bushels per acre to 176.5 bushels per acre. The best yield on record is 176.6 bushels per acre, which occurred in 2017. The increase to yield and added carry-over stocks from 2020 increases corn supply to 16.2 billion bushels, about 72 million bushels more than in September.
The USDA made minor changes to 2021-2022 corn demand. For corn feed and residual, the USDA decreased the estimate by 50 million bushels – from 5.7 billion bushels to 5.65 billion bushels. But the agency increased food, seed and industrial use by 5 million bushels. Corn exports were increased by 25 million bushels – now reaching 2.5 billion bushels – which would be the second-largest corn-export amount behind 2020 corn exports of 2.75 billion bushels. Ending stocks for the 2021-2022 corn marketing year were increased by 92 million bushels to reach 1.5 billion bushels, an increase of 21 percent compared to 2020 ending-stock estimates. The stocks-to-use ratio increased from 9.5 percent this past month to 10.1 percent in October, while the average corn price remained neutral at $5.45 per bushel.
Wheat supply-demand expectations updated
For the 2020-2021 marketing year, the USDA increased wheat-planted area by 200,000 acres, moving from 44.3 million acres to 44.5 million acres – which puts the estimate about 2 percent behind the planted area in 2019. The USDA also increased the wheat-harvested area by 100,000 acres, moving it from 36.7 million acres to 36.8 million acres. The increase in the productive area increased wheat production slightly to 1.8 billion bushels and increased overall supply by 3 million bushels to about 3 billion bushels of wheat.
For 2020-2021 wheat use the USDA increased seed use by 5 percent, moving from 61 million bushels to 63 million bushels. But the agency decreased food and residual use by 2 percent, moving from 97 million bushels to 95 million bushels. Those minor adjustments increased total wheat use by 1 million bushels.
The resulting ending stocks for 2020-2021 wheat are pegged at 845 million bushels, which is 18 percent less than levels in 2019 when wheat ending stocks were at more than 1 billion bushels. The stocks-to-use ratio for the 2020-2021 wheat crop continues to sit at 40 percent, with the average farm price at $5.05 per bushel.
For the 2021-2022 marketing year, wheat stock carry-over is at its smallest since 2014, but production is expected to be slightly less given dryer-than-normal weather conditions. The USDA decreased harvested area by 2 percent, moving from 38.1 million acres to 37.2 million acres – despite an estimated 46.7 million acres of planted wheat, the greatest amount since 2018. The USDA also decreased wheat yields slightly, moving from 44.5 bushels per acre to 44.3 bushels per acre. The overall result reduces wheat production by 51 million bushels, moving from 1.7 billion bushels to 1.64 billion bushels. The USDA also further reduced global wheat imports into the United States to 125 million bushels after a reduction this past month from 145 million bushels in August to 135 million bushels. The overall impact to supply in 2021-2022 is a reduction of 50 million bushels, a decrease of 2 percent compared to September – moving from 2.67 billion bushels to 2.61 billion bushels, the smallest U.S. wheat supply since 2006.
On the demand side for 2021-2022 wheat use, the USDA decreased feed and residual use by 25 million bushels – going from 160 million bushels in September to 135 million bushels in October, a decrease of 16 percent. This use category is small compared to other domestic wheat uses and only decreased domestic use by 2 percent on the balance sheet – moving from 1.18 billion bushels to 1.16 billion bushels.
The changes to supply and demand decreased ending stocks to 580 million bushels this month, a decrease of 6 percent compared to September when wheat ending stocks were 615 million bushels. This would be the smallest amount of wheat ending stocks the United States has held since 2013’s ending stocks of 590 million bushels. Before that it would be 2007, when ending stocks were 306 million bushels. The stocks-to-use ratio for 2021-2022 wheat currently sits at 28 percent, which is the smallest level since 2013 when the stocks-to-use ratio was 24 percent. The USDA has this month’s wheat price at $6.70 per bushel, an increase from $6.60 per bushel this past month.
Summary
The USDA’s October World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates 2021-2022 marketing-year domestic balance sheets for corn and soybeans reflected the big surprises in the September Grain Stocks quarterly report. Major adjustments were made to reflect those survey results, particularly for soybeans as 2020-2021 ending stocks increased sharply and demand factors were adjusted. But the impact to the new marketing year, when record soybean production is expected, means much more than originally reported soybean supplies with little demand change, thus increasing stocks in both marketing years and slowing price increases.
For corn, the increase to old corn stocks will carry over into the new marketing year with increased corn yields. If demand for the new crop year remains stagnant and harvest is not interrupted by weather, prices could decrease.
U.S. wheat is pegged to have its smallest supply since 2006 and ending stocks are being pushed to their smallest level in almost a decade, just as an overall reduction in global wheat stocks ripples through, which could help increase wheat prices even more. With estimates this month implying more grain than expected, except in wheat, there is little worry regarding too-small corn and soybean stocks. The next World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates, published Nov. 9, will likely reflect more-robust yield estimates as harvest progresses.
Shelby Myers is an economist with the American Farm Bureau Federation’s Market Intel. Visit www.fb.org/market-intel for more information.