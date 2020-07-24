New regulations from the U.S. Department of Agriculture would strengthen oversight and tracking of organic imports and represent a landmark regulation for the growing industry. The USDA released July 8 an unofficial draft of the Strengthening Organic Enforcement Proposed Rule. The rule creates new import-specific tracing and reporting requirements to ensure transparency in the growing organic market. Those changes would mark a turning point in organic-market transparency, the importance of which is difficult to overstate.
Essentially the rule would require all parties, not just commodity handlers, in the trade of organic commodities to be certified by an organic-certification agency. It would also require all organic imports to be electronically reported to and monitored by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, among other measures. In addition to strengthening organic regulations in general, the rule offers to give significant teeth to the USDA’s ability to oversee U.S. organic imports.