USDA report looks at crop futures

Ukraine wheat production for marketing-year 2022-2023 is forecast at 21.5 million metric tons, a decrease of 35 percent from the previous year, and a decrease of 23 percent from the five-year average. The decrease in production year-to-year is due to the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine. Yield is forecast at 3.68 tons per hectare, a decrease of 18 percent from the previous year, and a decrease of 9 percent from the five-year average. Harvested area is forecast at 5.85 million hectares, a decrease of 21 percent from the previous year, and a decrease of 16 percent from the five-year average.
Winter wheat is typically planted from early September to mid-November and accounts for approximately 97 percent of total Ukraine wheat production. For the current season Ukraine has cultivated several winter crops – including wheat, barley, rye and rapeseed. But the most prevalent of these is wheat, which dominates the winter-crop landscape and accounts for about 72 percent of total winter-crop area for the marketing-year 2022-2023 season. Each winter the State Statistics Service of Ukraine publishes planted-area information for the winter crops. The service’s estimates do not include Crimea or conflict zones in the Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts, but these data were published pre-invasion and, therefore, include other areas currently under conflict.
People are also reading…
Winter wheat was planted on 6.54 million hectares, as compared to 6.71 million hectares in marketing-year 2021-2022, according to the service. Crimea wheat area is, on average, about 0.3 million hectares. For area calculations, the country can be divided into areas in conflict zones and areas not in conflict zones. Based on information from the Ministry of Agriculture in Ukraine, that was corroborated with local contacts, the destruction-abandonment rate for conflict zones is forecast at 30 percent. This percent includes areas that have been destroyed because Russians have mined fields, bombs that have left unworkable craters and debris in fields, and areas that will be abandoned due to lack of fuel or manpower.
Regarding crop condition, once the crop emerged in the autumn of 2021 establishment conditions, as shown by the satellite-derived MODIS Normalized Difference Vegetation Index, were mixed throughout the country but generally less than average. That’s largely due to dryness during the month of October, when the crop was emerging and establishing. While conditions in autumn were not favorable, spring weather conditions are more important in determining final yield. In general, yield for wheat has been increasing during the past decade, driven in part by increased use of inputs. When farmers applied less inputs in 2020 due to issues with sourcing inputs because of the COVID-19 pandemic, yield decreased. A similar decrease in yield is expected for the current year because of ongoing issues sourcing inputs due to the invasion and the blockage of major ports in the Black Sea, which has disrupted supply chains. Winter-wheat harvest generally occurs from the end of June until mid-August. The U.S. Department of Agriculture crop-production forecast for Ukraine include forecasted output from Crimea.
Russia wheat production for marketing-year 2022-2023 is forecast at 80 million metric tons, an increase of 6 percent from the previous year and an increase of 2 percent from the five-year average. The forecast includes 58.5 million metric tons of winter wheat and 21.5 million metric tons of spring wheat. USDA crop-production forecasts for Russia exclude estimated output from Crimea. Total wheat yield is forecast at 2.91 tons per hectare, an increase of 7 percent from the previous year, and an increase of 2 percent from the five-year average. Total harvested area is forecast at 27.5 million hectares, a decrease marginally from the previous year and essentially matching the five-year average.
Winter wheat typically accounts for about 70 percent of total production. According to data from the Russian Ministry of Agriculture, winter-crop-planted area is 18.4 million hectares. The planted-area number includes winter wheat, barley, rye and triticale. Winter wheat accounts for about 90 percent of the winter grain crops. This past year, according to the Russian MinAg, a greater crop was planted but due to ice crusting, winterkill was extreme. This year, however, ice crusting is not expected to have caused large amounts of abandonment. Analysis of Soil Moisture Active Passive imagery from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, showed minimal periods of freeze-thaw-freeze events, which would have indicated the presence of ice crusting. Weather in the autumn was variable with more-than-average rainfall in September and November but less-than-average rainfall during October, which is a key month for crop establishment. In general, however, there was enough moisture for crop germination and development, and the crop entered dormancy in better-than-average condition.
Favorable moisture throughout April, as the crop has emerged from dormancy, has led to good early prospects, especially in the southern oblasts of European Russia. Crop-yield development is still early, however, and will largely depend on May and June weather. Harvest of winter wheat will begin in July. Spring-wheat planting began in late April. Spring wheat is mainly planted in the regions bordering Kazakhstan – the Volga, Urals and Siberian districts of Russia. Planting will accelerate in all districts in May. Harvest of spring wheat will begin in late August.
Ukraine corn production for marketing year 2022-2023 is forecast at 19.5 million metric tons, a decrease of 54 percent from the previous year, and an increase of 42 percent from the five-year average. Yield is forecast at 5.57 tons per hectare, a decrease of 27 percent from the previous year, and a decrease of 17 percent from the five-year average. Harvested area is forecast at 3.5 million hectares, a decrease of 36 percent from the previous year, and a decrease of 30 percent from the five-year average.
According to the Ministry of Agriculture’s operational planting-progress data, planting is ongoing and as of May 9, 2.63 million hectares have been planted. Planting will continue throughout May. For area forecasting, the country can be divided into areas in conflict zones and areas not in conflict zones. Based on information from the Ministry of Agriculture in Ukraine, which was corroborated with local contacts, farmers will not plant about 30 percent of the area in conflict zones. This percent includes areas that have been destroyed because Russians have mined fields, areas that have been left unworkable due to bomb craters and debris in fields – as verified by commercial satellite imagery – and areas that cannot be planted due to lack of seeds, fuel or manpower. Even areas in the north, where Russian forces have been pushed back, are considered to remain “in conflict” due to field mining. De-mining fields is an expensive, time-consuming process according to the Ministry of Agriculture, and will continue for a long time to come. USDA Foreign Agriculture Service analysts who conducted crop travel in Ukraine in 2019 saw fields from the first and second world wars that still have unexploded ordnances.
Yield for corn has been increasing during the past decade due to an increase in the use of improved seeds and fertilizer. In 2020, even though weather conditions were favorable, yield decreased due to issues with sourcing inputs and seeds because of the COVID-19 pandemic. A similar decrease in yield is expected for the current year due to the invasion and the blockage of major ports in the Black Sea, which has disrupted supply chains. USDA crop-production forecast for Ukraine include forecasted output from Crimea.