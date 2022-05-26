USDA report looks at new year

A review of the May World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report shows updates to the 2021-2022 marketing year and a first look at the 2022-2023 marketing year for select crops.
The May World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates gives the first look at U.S. Department of Agriculture’s supply and demand expectations for the newest marketing year – the first changes since the USDA Agricultural Outlook Forum in February. This is the highlight of spring USDA reports as it incorporates farmer-planting decisions from the March Prospective Plantings report, and adapts supply estimates to reflect weekly planting-progress reports. Prior to this report there have been concerns about global grain and oilseed supplies for this year and next, prompted by both growing demand and disruptions of Black Sea supplies due to the Russian war on Ukraine. This Market Intel dives into the May World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates for updated estimates of the current 2021-2022 marketing-year crop and looks at what may be in store for the 2022-2023 marketing year, which starts in September.
Corn planting decreases slightly
The USDA estimates corn planted for the 2022-2023 marketing year at 89.5 million acres, a decrease of 4.2 percent from 2021-2022 when 93.4 million acres of corn were planted. The USDA forecasts farmers will harvest 81.7 million acres of corn in 2022 at an unchanged yield rate of 177 bushels per acre. That projects to corn production in 2022 at 14.5 billion bushels, less than 2021’s almost-record 15.1 billion bushels. It would be 4 percent more than the five-year average of 14.5 billion bushels.
On the demand side, for the new 2022-2023 marketing year, the USDA estimates ethanol use will be unchanged from this year at 5.4 billion bushels. Corn-export estimates for the newest marketing year are projected to decrease 100 million bushels to 2.4 billion bushels, after an estimated 250-million-bushel decline this year from the high-water mark of 2.75 billion bushels in 2020-2021.
Despite reduced exports and steady ethanol use, next year’s projected production decline would lead to an 80-million-bushel reduction in ending stocks in September 2023, to 1.36 billion bushels. Of course these early 2022-2023 demand projections could change considerably during the next 15 months.
The USDA estimates put the 2022-2023 ending-stocks-to-use ratio at 9.3 percent, a decrease from the current year’s estimated 9.6 percent, and the second-least since 2012. The USDA projects the 2022-2023 corn price at $6.75 per bushel, an increase of 85 cents from this year’s estimated total. That would be the best price since $6.89 in 2012-2013. The USDA’s estimate for the corn price in 2021-2022 shows a dime increase from the previous month, to $5.90.
Soybean planting increases slightly
Soybean farmers are expected to plant 91 million acres of soybeans in 2022-2023, an increase of 4.4 percent from 2021 when farmers planted 87.2 million acres. That was an increase of almost 19.6 percent from 2019. Soybean yields are projected at 51.5 bushels per acre for 2022-2023 – a slight increase from the latest estimate for 2021-2022 – on 90.1 million acres harvested, which is an increase also of 4.4 percent. As a result U.S. soybean farmers are projected to produce 4.64 billion bushels in the new marketing year, 4.6 percent more than the current year’s latest estimate of 4.44 billion bushels, and 5 percent more than the five-year average.
The continuing increase in soybean production for 2022-2023 follows increasing crush demand to meet a rapidly increasing demand for soy-based diesel fuels. Export demand dipped in 2021-2022 to 2.14 billion bushels, but it’s projected to increase again in 2022-2023 to 2.2 billion bushels – though both remain at more than the five-year average of 2 billion bushels. Demand for soybeans is expected to increase by 108 million bushels for 2022-2023.
The projected production increase in 2022-2023 is expected to be offset by increased exports and increased crushings, but will still drive a projected 75-million-bushel increase in ending stocks to 310 million bushels. The stocks-to-use ratio for 2022-2023 is projected to be 6.8 percent, more than the estimated 5.3 percent ratio for 2021-2022.
Increasing demand and reduced stocks continue to increase prices. For the 2021-2022 marketing year, the average farm price for soybeans is still estimated at $13.25 per bushel. That’s where it’s been for the past two months, but 60 cents less than projected a year ago. The price for 2022-2023 is projected to be 9 percent more, at $14.40.
Figure 1 displays U.S. crop production for corn, soybeans, wheat and cotton since the 2019-2020 marketing year, including the new 2022-2023 projections and the five-year average.
Wheat planting increases slightly
Wheat-planted acres in 2022-2023 are estimated at 47.4 million acres, an increase of 1.5 percent from 2021-2022’s acreage of 46.7 million. Yield is estimated to be 47 bushels per acre, which would generate wheat production of 1.729 billion bushels. That’s a 5 percent increase from a poor 2021-2022 wheat crop, but would still be about 8.5 percent less than the five-year average of 1.89 billion bushels.
Estimated wheat demand in 2021-2022 has decreased 8.5 percent from 2020-2021. And 2022-2023 demand is expected to decline another 2.4 percent, to 1.885 billion bushels, largely as the result of reduced exports. Stocks at the end of 2022-2023 are projected at 619 million bushels, a decrease of 5.5 percent from this year and a decrease of almost 40 percent from the end of 2019-2020. Feed use of wheat for 2021-2022 is expected to decline by 20 million bushels in 2022-2023 to 100 million bushels. Exports are anticipated to decrease 30 million bushels to 775 bushels in 2022-2023.
The resulting stocks-to-use ratio for wheat in 2022-2023 is expected at 33 percent, its least level since 2014, while 2020/21 stocks-to-use sits at 34 percent.
The USDA estimates the average farm price of wheat for the 2021-2022 marketing year to be $7.70 per bushel, an 18 percent increase from the USDA projection this time in the previous year, when the USDA expected the crop price to be $6.50 per bushel. Into the newest marketing year, the USDA estimates the 2022-2023 marketing-year average price of wheat to be $10.75 per bushel, which would be the best annual U.S. wheat price in history – $2.73 more than the record of $8.02 in 2008.
Cotton planting increases
Cotton-planting expectations for the 2022-2023 marketing year are 12.23 million acres, 9 percent more than this year’s estimate. But farmers are projected to harvest only 9.14 million acres, based on historical rates of abandonment and poor soil moisture. But the USDA anticipates a 6 percent yield bump to 867 pounds per acre for those acres. So the total harvest is expected to be 16.5 million 480-pound bales, a decrease of 5.8 percent from the current year and about 13 percent less than the five-year average.
Overall cotton use, which consists largely of exports, is projected at 17 million bales, a decrease of 300,000 bales from the estimated 2021-2022 use. Exports are projected to decreased 250,000 bales, to 14.5 million bales in 2022-2023.
Cotton ending stocks for 2021-2022 are estimated at 3.4 million bales. The USDA projects reduced production will be only partially offset by reduced exports and domestic use, leaving ending stocks for 2022-2023 at 2.9 million bales – a decrease of 15 percent. For 2021-2022 the USDA estimates have the cotton stocks-to-use ratio sitting at 19.7 percent and the 2022-2023 stocks-to-use ratio at 17 percent, well less than the five-year average.
Reduced stocks and a worse-than-average crop are expected to support relatively inflated prices in 2022-2023. The USDA projects an average price of 90 cents per pound for upland cotton, just 2 cents less than the estimated price for 2021-2022 of 92 cents. That would be a record and would be 17 cents more than the projection at this time the previous year.
Figure 2 displays U.S. exports for corn, soybeans, wheat and cotton since the 2019-2020 marketing year, including the new 2022-2023 projections and the five-year average.
Conclusion
The May World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report is the long-awaited first look at the upcoming marketing year for corn, soybeans, wheat and cotton. There’s a lot of room for changes during the coming months. This report comes as the global grain and oilseed market faces tremendous demand growth for food, feed and fuel. There is great uncertainty about the impacts of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. And there are economic and political disruptions to critical farm inputs including fuel and fertilizer. Farmer planting decisions will not be updated by the USDA until the June 30 acreage report, which will provide a better idea of supply expectations for the newest marketing year. Inflated input costs could shift planted acreage and continued inflated prices could result in revised supply expectations throughout the 2022-2023 marketing year. Stay tuned.
Shelby Myers is an economist and Roger Cryan is a chief economist with the American Farm Bureau Federation’s Market Intel. Visit www.fb.org/market-intel for more information.